At 4 months, the development of a baby’s brain might create instability in their sleep, resulting in fussiness, multiple night wakings, less napping, and appetite changes.

There is no single solution to fix these problems, and caregivers are encouraged to remember that sleep regressions are normal and, most importantly, temporary.

However, after Reddit user Adorable_Banana_7262‘s daughter started experiencing these disruptions, her husband failed to realize the toll they were taking on his wife as well. One time, he even invited his relatives to visit them early in the morning!

So the woman decided to give her partner a taste of his own medicine. Continue scrolling to read her post on the subreddit ‘AITAH,’ where she explains how she did it.

4-month-olds are known for their sleep regressions, and they can really disrupt the parents’ routines too

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But this woman’s husband couldn’t understand what she was going through

So she decided to show him what it feels like

Share icon

Image credits: Askar Abayev / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Later, the woman updated her post, clearing up a few details

Image credits: Adorable_Banana_7262

After her story went viral, the author of the post joined the discussion in the comments section