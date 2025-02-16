Woman Wants Nothing To Do With Ex’s Affair Child, He Starts A Smear Campaign Against Her

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.” This proverb simply implies that you can never underestimate the vindictive nature of a woman hurt by a man, especially through infidelity.

You’ve likely seen some of the worst stories on the news. This one you’re about to read isn’t as dark, but it shows how accurate this proverb is.

A woman had been cheated on by her husband, and she has since kept her distance. The man was suddenly in dire straits and asked her to take care of his love child, which she flat-out refused.

Because of the guilt trip she endured from her ex and friends, the author now wonders if she was too harsh.

You will also find our brief conversations with licensed marriage and family therapist Mary Kay Cocharo, LMFT, and Dr. Nicholas Jenner. Mary Kay has 30 years of experience guiding couples with conflict resolution and deepening communication, while Dr. Jenner has been helping people cope with codependency for the last 20 years.

Being cheated on can significantly affect the person betrayed

A woman was forced to reconnect with her cheating ex-husband, who came to her with a huge favor

She refused without batting an eye, causing strain between her former spouse and the children they share

She now wonders if she was too harsh for turning down her ex

“A sense of injustice”

According to Mary Kay, most women who experience betrayal are deeply confused, hurt, disappointed, and scared. This downpour of negativity may magnify their feelings of injustice, pushing them to act out of spite.

Dr. Jenner, meanwhile, brought up an important point: infidelity is more than just physical betrayal.

“It shatters the basis of trust and emotional security in the relationship,” he told Bored Panda, adding that the humiliation brought on by betrayal may “fuel the flames of fury.”

In the story, the woman’s actions may be a way for her to regain control. As Dr. Jennery also points out, this is a typical response to a hurt ego, which may lead people to desire payback.

Vindictiveness after experiencing cheating is a PTSD response

The woman’s seemingly spiteful response to her husband is typical among people who experience infidelity. According to author and licensed addiction specialist Dr. Robert Weiss, LCSW, CSAT, it may also be a sign of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

As Dr. Weiss explains in an article for Psychology Today, betrayed partners may go through the same experience as battle-scarred soldiers: flashbacks, nightmares, severe anxiety, powerful mood swings, and hypervigilance, which he says may result in “craziness.”

“A betrayed partner’s rage, tears, fear, pleading, vindictiveness, and emotional instability are an inevitable and expected response,” he wrote.

Dr. Weiss continued to describe the degree of pain a betrayed individual experiences when they first find out about the cheating, and it hinges on five factors: what the partner did, how long it lasted, who the cheating partner is, how the infidelity unraveled, and the person’s history of relationship safety.

Acting on spiteful feelings can only be more destructive

While the betrayed person may be feeling unbearable pain and potentially long-lasting trauma, their behavior has its limits. As Dr. Jenner explains, holding on to long-term spite affects the individual and the people around them.

Instead, he urges readers to shift focus to happiness, success, and indifference, which he describes as the “perfect retaliation” and “the true power move.”

According to Mary Kay, resentment may also lead to physical health issues. In such cases, she advises setting boundaries and engaging in self-care.

“Vindictiveness may seem like power, but true power lies in healing, growth, and moving forward with dignity,” she said.

Based on the author’s story, her husband didn’t show remorse for the infidelity. According to Dr. Jenner, a heartfelt apology can be a “turning point” to a possible reconciliation, even if healing may take a while.

“What often helps is time and distance and a genuine attempt to rectify things by the person who cheated,” he said.

Holding onto the pain and resentment may only make the author feel worse. Helping her ex-husband’s son may be a good first step toward maintaining a civil relationship. However, keeping distance may be a better option if she chooses to maintain a life without him.

The author provided more information about her story

Many readers sided with her

But some also faulted her for having a “cold heart”

