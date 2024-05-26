Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“She Does This All The Time”: MIL Wants Couple To Move Their Anniversary To Work In Her Yard
Family, Relationships

“She Does This All The Time”: MIL Wants Couple To Move Their Anniversary To Work In Her Yard

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Respect is paramount to any successful relationship. One way to test whether it’s there is to see how others respond to your healthy boundaries. However, it can be pretty tough to enforce them when it comes to our family members. You might even feel a bit guilty or frustrated that you have to push back against entitled behavior.

Redditor u/HollywoodAlphie went viral after venting to the r/JUSTNOMIL online community about a touchy situation at home. She revealed how she and her husband were planning on celebrating their 11-year wedding anniversary; however, her mother-in-law insisted that they cancel their plans and help her do yard work instead. Check out the story below. Bored Panda has reached out to the author via Reddit, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

At times, you might find that your in-laws have difficulty respecting your boundaries

Image credits:  lucigerma/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

One internet user opened up about how her mother-in-law felt entitled to her time on her wedding anniversary

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits:  YuriArcursPeopleimages/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: HollywoodAlphie

If you’re unlucky enough to have legitimately toxic in-laws, it’s likely making your life hell

Image credits: George Chambers/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Though we often see in-laws behaving terribly in comedy movies and on TV, the stereotype doesn’t always match up with reality. Whether or not your in-laws are going to be nice to you or make your life a living hell comes down to them as individuals and what your dynamic with them is like.

That being said, many married couples still deal with a lot of tension with their in-laws. There’s going to be friction between relatives no matter the case, sure. But in some instances, it’s very clear when someone feels entitled enough to keep testing other people’s boundaries.

According to NYT bestselling author Susan Forward, Ph.D., and Donna Frazier in their book ‘Toxic In-Laws: Loving Strategies for Protecting Your Marriage,’ toxic in-laws are a reality of life. They aim to create chaos in your life using various tactics, both subtle and overt.

ADVERTISEMENT

They categorize toxic in-laws into a few main groups. The Critics, for example, will always tell you what you’re doing wrong. Meanwhile, The Controllers will try to penetrate your boundaries, entrench themselves into your life, and run everything for you.

Then you have The Engulfers who constantly demand your time and attention. The so-called Masters of Chaos drain the couple’s energy by bombarding them with their problems. And The Rejecters will do whatever they can to tell you that they don’t want you to be part of their family.

It would be naive to think that you can turn your entitled or even toxic in-laws into considerate, self-aware, kind, and caring people overnight. Real change happens over a long period of time. It requires transparent communication, clear boundaries, and consequences for ‘bad’ behavior.

Not only that, but it’s genuinely hard for people to change their behavior and outlook on life. Unless something massively rocks their world or they come to a sudden realization of how they impact the people around them, they’re probably going to change only incrementally.

Even that slow progress can be called into question if the individual thinks they’re always in the right, no matter what. So, it might be best to temper your expectations. Aim for creating some peace and quiet in your life first before you set your expectations higher for their behavioral ‘makeover.’

Without proper boundaries, you’re bound to feel frustrated all the time because you’re at others’ beck and call

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Liza Summer/Pexels (not the actual photo)

The reality is that setting a boundary doesn’t automatically mean it’ll be respected. Sure, you can make it clear that it’s there, but if the other person walks all over it, you’re stuck thinking about how best to respond.

Broadly speaking, there are two potential lines of response. First, you may want to consider whether your boundaries are realistic. They might be too harsh. You might not have made your boundaries clear enough. Or the entire situation might have been a huge series of (hopefully, hilarious; realistically, exhausting) misunderstandings.

Secondly, if your boundaries keep getting trampled, you may want to rethink your relationship with that person. The reality might be that they simply don’t respect you enough to adapt to your expectations.

In that case, you’re free to speak to the person about how their behavior affects you (stay calm, use lots of “I” statements, and avoid chastising them so they don’t get defensive). Alternatively, you can simply accept the situation for what it is: unacceptable. Cut your losses. Spend less time around the individual until they prove to you that they’ve changed.

How well do you get along with your in-laws, dear Pandas? Are they genuinely good people or do you always end up frustrated when they visit? How do you like to celebrate your wedding anniversaries? Feel free to share your thoughts and experiences in the comment section, at the bottom of this post.

ADVERTISEMENT

The author shared additional information in the comments of her post, as it went viral

Here’s how some other readers reacted. They had some suggestions for the author as well

ADVERTISEMENT
Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

You May Also Like

Woman Refuses To Chip In For Babysitting Because She Doesn’t Even Have Kids, Asks If She’s A Jerk

Do you think childless individuals should be expected to chip in for group babysitting costs during friend gatherings?

Take the Poll

17 Y.O. Is Done Sharing Her Birthday With Her Late Twin, Parents Are Not Having It

Do you think the girl should be allowed to celebrate her birthday without the remembrance of her deceased twin?

Take the Poll
See more polls »

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

29

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

5

Jonas Grinevičius
Jonas Grinevičius
Jonas Grinevičius
Jonas Grinevičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.
At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.
In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.
I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature...

Read more »
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
bobbiallison75 avatar
A. HAM
A. HAM
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How is this even a story? Tell her no. No reason even needed.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
annaekberg avatar
Anna Ekberg
Anna Ekberg
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No is a word. The MIL knows very well what she's doing, she could have picked any other date to use he family for slave work but noooo.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
andremichaelpietroschek avatar
Andre Michael Pietroschek
Andre Michael Pietroschek
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think, the MIL aka Mother in Law is to blame, as she already had help, clearly knew it is the couple's anniversary day, and she prepared to pressure them by manipulating more of the family. Also: The couple is part of the family, and the old crone stomps them AWARE it works against them, not FOR them or WITH them.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
bobbiallison75 avatar
A. HAM
A. HAM
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How is this even a story? Tell her no. No reason even needed.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
annaekberg avatar
Anna Ekberg
Anna Ekberg
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No is a word. The MIL knows very well what she's doing, she could have picked any other date to use he family for slave work but noooo.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
andremichaelpietroschek avatar
Andre Michael Pietroschek
Andre Michael Pietroschek
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think, the MIL aka Mother in Law is to blame, as she already had help, clearly knew it is the couple's anniversary day, and she prepared to pressure them by manipulating more of the family. Also: The couple is part of the family, and the old crone stomps them AWARE it works against them, not FOR them or WITH them.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda