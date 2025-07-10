People who’ve been broken up with don’t always think rationally and may act out in the most bizarre ways. In this list, you’ll find some of the most unhinged ways people dealt with their breakup, and what petty acts of revenge they took on their exes.

Most people get into a relationship with the mindset that they can make it work and that it will last a long time. Nobody wants their love to fizzle out or to be broken up with, which is why it can often hit very hard when that happens.

#1 He was a bodybuilder so i put a entire bag of sugar in his protine powered a month before his competition

#2 not psycho, but i deleted all of his playlists off his spotify, and unfavourited EVERY single one of his liked songs

#3 Instead of deleting pictures on social media, I changed captions like “why did nobody tell me he was ugly”

Relationships don’t just end on their own; it usually happens due to a bunch of issues that build up over time. One of the biggest reasons is often a lack of communication between partners. When people keep their feelings to themselves and don’t open up to the other person, it can lead to a lot of pent-up emotions that may suddenly come out all at once one day. Another common issue that many folks face is due to unrealistic expectations. They might get into the relationship thinking that it will be like a fairytale, and then be shocked by the reality of it all. Such bonds need a lot of work, but if people aren’t prepared to put in the effort, they might not be able to work it out.

#4 He cheated. then proceeded to propose to her 6 months later. I waited until the morning of the wedding to send proof he was still trying to get me back including the voice notes💀💀💀

#5 Found out he had a wife, ghosted him and started buying stuff from his wife on FB marketplace. Became friends with her and got invited to their kids birthday party at their place. The fear in that man’s eyes when I arrived 🤌🤌

#6 Bf was a Harry Potter fan. Dumped me a day before my bday. Harry Potter book release was scheduled for my bday. Stood in line at book release and got the book the night before. Stayed up all night read the entire book. Called and left a voicemail and ruined the book for him intentionally.

Everyone knows that the divorce rate is almost 50%, but most folks don’t know that the breakup rate is also equally high. This is typically the case in casual relationships or in cases where both folks have only been together for a short time. What’s surprising is that women tend to initiate breakups nearly twice as often as men. What’s even more shocking to note is that approximately 70% of straight unmarried people in relationships break up within their first year. This is probably because it takes a while to get to know the other person, and in that time, they may realize what they like or don’t like about them.

#7 When his dad passed & left him money I called the child support office & told them money was coming. They took $80,000 off the top and split it between the 2 moms he owed.

#8 He cheated on me then his dad died right after. On his birthday I sent him an anonymous birthday card from his dead dad just to remind him his dad was dead on his birthday.

#9 bought a car for 1 dollar. registered in her name. Parkes at LAX where it sat fined for 3 years before they towed. she owes $39k in fines.

As you can probably tell from this list, many folks find it hard to deal with a breakup. This might be because it represents the sudden end of their relationship and connection with a person they cared about. It might also mean a loss of support and care or a change in routine that might seem daunting. That’s why people react so emotionally to their relationships ending. It’s natural to feel a sense of grief, pain, or overwhelm. Some people may find an outlet for these emotions in negative ways, like a few of the examples on this list, while others might take time to process it and figure out their next steps calmly.

#10 We lived together for 2 years. When I moved out I made a copy of the key and gave back the original set. Since we worked together I’d always know his schedule so.. on the days he’d work the late shift I’d go to his house and take something. The tv remote, Toothpaste, the lids to random Tupperware, charger cables… the list is long but I never took anything big just small things that would make someone question themselves. Oh! And I would take one his his seasonings every time as well.. I thought well he made me feel crazy so let’s show him what’s that’s like.

#11 He lived in the same complex as his boss. I started parking my car in front of his boss’s house a few times a week and taking an uber home so he’d think I was sleeping with his boss. I also started hanging out at boss’s country club and posting pics there. They got into a fist fight

#12 He hated pickles and made a huge scene at the restaurant if there was a pickle on his plate. So I signed him up for Pickle of the Month club and every month he receives a lovely box of pickle products. It has been going on 8 years. I keep renewing under different names & mailing the subscription to his address. LOL

It’s a popular trope to hate one’s exes and wish for their downfall, which is probably why so many folks are okay taking revenge on their previous partner. This impulse may be natural, but it might actually end up causing us more pain in the long run. This is because the consequence of those vengeful thoughts is often unpleasant and might cause pain or harm to the other person. Very often, folks are blinded by the thought of one-upping a person who hurt them, without realizing how much pain they may end up causing someone they once loved.

#13 He used my email to sign up for his Xbox live account. I went in, changed the password, then deleted the entire account. He lost every purchase he ever made ☺️

#14 Got 50 keys and 50 keyrings, wrote his name and number on the keyrings. My friend and I drove around for an hour at night putting them places so people called him to let him know they found them

#15 He was a gamer so I called the WiFi provider that was under my name and got the lowest possible speeds so it would do enough to load up and just buffer

As hilarious as some of these stories seem, it’s clear that many of the folks on this list were hurting after their breakup. With no constructive way to deal with their feelings, they decided to lash out at the other person. It probably didn’t lead to much satisfaction, but hopefully they’ve healed from the hurt now. ADVERTISEMENT Have you ever wanted to get—or gotten—petty revenge on your ex? We’d love to hear your unhinged stories next.

#16 Validated all of his insecurities that he tormented me with, by marrying a 6 foot 250lb bodybuilder that looks like a Viking, Spartan Greek god all rolled into one and became the very best most powerful version of myself.

#17 He left his YouTube account logged into my tv so I unsubscribed from all 300 something channels he was subbed to. Also deleted his history.

#18 used his favorite hat to scoop the litter box. then a month later his new gf was wearing it in his profile picture.

#19 my sister sent her ex an egg sack from a bunch of spiders she found in our garage. they all hatched shortly after it was absolutely chaos

#20 I took every lighter so he couldnt smoke when he got home every pair of ear buds and I took every charger cord. 3 things I knew would irritate the hell out of him. more than 3 yrs later and I still use the ear buds daily.

#21 poured pink glitter into EVERY possible location in their brand new truck

#22 When I was called as a reference for his ‘dream job’ I said he shouldn’t be trusted w that level of authority and needs extra psych evaluation🥰 he did not get the job lol

#23 I signed him up for a 6 month trial of scientology, and aarp calls. He can leave me bit he can never escape those

#24 Took all the handles to everything in our apt and moved out. All the doors, oven, burners to the stove, appliances, cabinets. He can see exactly how much I handled in the relationship!

#25 i kept changing the wifi name to all the girls he was cheating on me with. every day, new name 😁

#26 Cleaned the entire toilet with his toothbrush.

#27 Sold his car. It was in the driveway, paid off, and the title was in the file cabinet. Sold it to one of those junk buying companies for $400, used the money to buy myself some outfits and makeup. He had cheated on me with my childhood nemesis while I was supporting him financially so he could go to grad school.

#28 He told me after a full year that he could never love me, I told him I understood and appreciated his honesty but I’d won a golf weekend at a remote luxury golf resort I’d been planning on taking him to for our anniversary, and I still wanted him to use it since it was once in a lifetime. He and his brother drove six hours to BFE only to find out that I’d not won a room, the place was sold out that weekend, and he had to turn around and drive home. I used those 12 hours to take my things and everything I’d given him back. I met an incredible man after this, married him, and live the best life and that’s really the best revenge.

#29 My dog who was fully house trained, took a massive dump on my abusive ex’s pillow the morning I left. I woke up, finished loading my truck, than ran in to grab the dog…no joke he was actively 💩-ing on this man’s pillow. Only time the dog EVER did that.

#30 got him put on the no fly list, when he was on his way to his wedding to marry the woman he cheated on me with. he didn't make his wedding lol 🤣

#31 Made a double of his car key. (When ya could do that) When he was seeing his now wife, I’d move the car to strange locations.

#32 His YouTube was logged in to my tv still and looked up why people cheat vids , recovering cheater vids and break up songs on his YouTube channel

#33 “Accidentally” spilled red wine on the sliding door/stone patio (hard to clean) incase his “ex” gf was still around so she would find it. She found it the next day.

#34 I deleted his Clash of Clans empire after 3 years

#35 Maybe not insanity but I did take all of the forks to inconvenience him