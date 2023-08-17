 “Leave Her Alone”: Blind Side Actor Quinton Aaron Defends Sandra Bullock Amid Controversy Over Her Oscar | Bored Panda
"Leave Her Alone": Blind Side Actor Quinton Aaron Defends Sandra Bullock Amid Controversy Over Her Oscar
"Leave Her Alone": Blind Side Actor Quinton Aaron Defends Sandra Bullock Amid Controversy Over Her Oscar

In 2010, Sandra Bullock won the Academy Award for best actress by embodying Leigh Anne Tuohy’s character in the 2009 drama ‘The Blind Side.’ This film drew inspiration from the true-life narrative of a Tennessee family that embraced and later “adopted” Michael Oher, who was facing homelessness but eventually went on to establish a career in the NFL.

“What this film was about for me are the moms that take care of the babies and children no matter where they come from,” Bullock said in her Oscar acceptance speech in 2010.

However, recent accusations by Oher against the Tuohy family, particularly them tricking the 37-year-old NFL retiree with adoption papers, have led some people to question whether Bullock should retain her prestigious award.

Sandra Bullock’s ‘Blind Side’ co-star, Quinton Aaron, defends her amid calls to revoke her Oscar

Quinton Aaron, who played Michael Oher in ‘The Blind Side,’ has come forward to defend Bullock amidst these controversies.

“There’s a lot of hate being spread around nowadays… ‘Oh maybe you should strip Sandra of her title… her Oscar.’ I’m like, ‘For what?'” Aaron told Fox News Digital.

Aaron continued: “She was an actress who got hired to do a job, and she did it so well that she was rewarded for it.”

The actor expresses his deep bond with Bullock and urges critics to leave her alone during this difficult time

Like many of Bullock’s fans, the actor questioned why anyone would want to take away that reward because of something happening today – 14 years after the fact.

The actor also mentioned how hard things must be right now for Sandra following the death of Bryan Randall, her longtime partner, from ALS at age 57 earlier this month.

To those calling her out on social media platforms, he said: “Go sit down. Go stay home, sit down, get a job… Just stop, leave her alone.”

Why is there all this focus on Sandra Bullock? It's got nothing to do with her.

