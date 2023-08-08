Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan Randall Passes Away At 57 After Fighting ALS

Sandra Bullock’s long-time partner, Bryan Randall, passed away at the age of 57 over the weekend after a 3-year battle with ALS.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” his family said in a statement. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

Image credits: Jackson Lee / Getty Images

Bullock initially crossed paths with Randall, a model-turned-photographer, during the photography session for her son Louis’s birthday in January 2015. Their relationship gained more visibility in subsequent months, culminating in a public appearance at the wedding of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux later that year.

Despite being part of Hollywood’s high-profile circle due to their respective careers and her status as one of Hollywood’s A-listers, they managed to maintain their relationship relatively low-key.

In her “Red Table Talk” interview, Bullock called herself a “bulldozer” in their relationship.

“He was so happy but he was so scared,” Bullock explained. “I’m a bulldozer. My life was already on the track and here is this beautiful human being who doesn’t want anything to do with my life, but the right human being to be there.”

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is categorized as a motor neuron disease that impacts nerve cells located in the brain and spinal cord. Regrettably, the condition progresses as time goes on, and as of now, there exists no known cure.