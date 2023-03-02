When it comes to quality versus quantity, it usually depends on the situation at hand. Sometimes, it’s better to choose more rather than less. To the rescue comes Amygdala5822, who asked an interesting question on Askreddit — “When is quantity better than quality?” With so many answers given, we have compiled the best ones below. If you think the given quantity over quality examples are good — upvote them. Otherwise, if you have another example, be sure to share it with a comment below.

The quantity over quality meaning is a blurry one. It’s common to think that the quantity part means to have more of something of lesser worth until it matches the value of a quality thing — this isn’t always the case. The difference of quality and quantity is visible and easy to tell. The time we spend with our families can be seen as more of a quantity thing, while presents given to them are more on the quality side.

Sometimes, quantity over quality is more appealing — especially with good things. It’s better to have more of a good thing in excess than too little (unlike William Shakespeare claimed). With society focusing more on quality over quantity, it’s vital to understand the other side of the coin: to look at the benefits that come from having more of something.

#1 "Toilet paper. No matter how good it is, if there's not enough, it's bad."

#2 RaeSor said:

"Presence over presents."



20mcfadenr replied:

"Completely agree... if parents buy everything the kid wants but never spends time with them they aren’t good parents"

#3 "Happiness. I’d rather have more people happy than fewer people with more happiness."

#4 "Puppies, a good puppy is great, but being covered in a swarm of them is heavenly."

#5 "Creativity. The more you do, the better you get. Full stop."

#6 "Practice. People learning something like programming, art or any other skill will get better far faster by busily churning out piles of work and learning from mistakes instead of trying to pursue perfection."

#7 "Spending time with your kids. Your kids don't care that you took them to France for two weeks, if you're not around the rest of the year. It's much more important to be present, and to be a part of their daily routines.



When I say "spending time", I mean interacting with them. Not just occupying the same room and being inattentive. Also, yes, I get it, if they spend all day beating you, then it's not great. I'd like to think I didn't have to be explicit about that."

#8 "Pens and pencils. I swear I lose them all the time. Why waste money on one good pen I'll lose when I can buy a lot of sh***y ones and feel better when I lose them."

#9 "According to teachers the amount of homework."

#10 frederick0o said:

"Points in any match. Doesn't matter how you scored, a point's a point."



sakibug replied:

"Unless you're a contestant on whose line is it anyway because the points don't matter."

#11 -eDgAR- said:

"Water when you're fighting a fire. Can't put out a burning building with a bottle of Fiji water."



z_utahu re replied:

"Firefighters often use wetted water because it works better."



aliennick4812 replied:

"It's basically like soapy water, reduces the surface tension so it can creep into smaller surfaces regular water wouldnt reach. Dried water is what they send up to the ISS to save weight."

#12 xghoulishmiragex said:

"Guitar picks. It doesn't matter if you have a crappy hand-me-down one or a fancy collector's one, you're going to lose it one way or another."



Dackelwackel replied:

"I met a guitar player a few weeks ago who mentioned that she has the same pick since, dunno, 15 years or so. It's a tear drop-shaped one, which was pretty expensive, as she said."



N0_Tr3bbl3 replied:

"I have one that's 20 years old. I haven't been using it that long, it just got lost for 19 1/2 years."

#13 icecream_truck said:

"Qualified votes in an election. Quality is 100% irrelevant."



Clickum245 replied:

"In America, you could consider a rural vote to be higher quality than an urban vote because of its weight in the electoral college."

#14 "Breakfast at a restaurant. The actual quality of breakfast food plateaus pretty early. As long as they cook your eggs as requested and don't undercook the hashbrowns, I don't really care that much how carefully the meal was prepared. What I will not accept, however, is ordering biscuits and gravy, a dish that is specifically supposed to be about excess, and still being hungry when I'm finished."

#15 "People showing up at your tag sale."

#16 "Chicken nuggets. They could be the best artisanal hand crafted nuggets made from only free-range super happy chickens and micro-brewed beer batter - but if there's only 4 or 5 of them, I'm gonna have a bad time. My record is ~40 in one (long) sitting. That was a regretful morning-after-the-night-before."

#17 "Friends in a fight; doesn’t matter how good you are, you can’t punch three people at the same time. Unless you are in a Hollywood movie, that is."

#18 "When you're choosing snacks to eat during a movie."

#19 "When learning to make music. Or anything creative really. In the beginning, the most important thing is to write a lot of music. Get out all the bad music out of your system and then catch the good ones when they come. Listen to the song you have made. What do you not like about it? Make a mental note and move on to the next song and apply the new information on that song. Don't try to polish a t**d. I think this goes for a lot of things. But of course not everything."

#20 ZuMelon said:

"Hair ties and bobby pins because you lose them anyway."



puffpastry2001 replied:

"I can't agree more. In my household, there's also the possibility that our cat has stolen them. I'd rather have extra over needing to wrestle the cat for something I paid way too much for."

#21 "Dollars. I'll take one million even if they are in barely acceptable condition."

#22 "Bees. When Oprah Winfrey gave away a bunch of bees on her show, it didn't matter if they were top quality or not. A bee is a bee."

#23 darthvader00101 said:

"Tupperware lids."



boniqmin replied:

"None of them fit your Tupperware."

#24 Nomed73 said:

"When you eat rice. One good rice grain won’t satisfy hunger but a cup of mediocre rice will."



liriodendron1 replied:

"'Rice is great when your hungry and you want to eat like 10,000 of something.' - Mitch Hedburg."

#25 "Edible food. For some people at least."

#26 "Hair on the head."

#27 "Chips, because the pack is always half air."

#28 "Ramen noodles, except they are really both. Cheap and they have many different flavors to choose."

#29 "I'd rather have a b***load of crumpled $100 bills than one shiny new one."

#30 "A few years back, my mom ordered an amazon Alexa from a eBay. Rather than ordering it from amazon like anyone else would've, she decided to be stubborn and order again when 2 weeks passed and no delivery. 2 weeks became a month, and at this point my mother had ordered about a dozen of these Alexas in Joes of one showing up finally. This was in early march 2016. She eventually forgot about it. Then august 2017 happened. I walk downstairs in the morning to see her complaining about getting 17 knockoff Chinese Alexas that talk in a very unsettling voice. She tries to return them but has no success there, so finally giving into defeat, she gives them to me since no one else would want them. They really can't do much on their own, but once i discovered that they will repeat any phrase you tell them to, I would put them all within close vicinity, and this is where the fun began. I would say "Alexa, say Alexa", and then out them on full volume. After about 30 seconds the only audible noise within my household was a domino effect of knockoff Alexas reciting the command which triggered their surrounding comrades. I can also Bluetooth connect them to all play songs from my phone. They are not consistent with their timing so the songs come out as the un God-forsaken sounds of satan being b***-forked dry in a wind tunnel. I love my dysfunctional Alexas. All 17 of them."

#31 devinofthenorth said:

"GPA. Unless your school does weighted, you only need "A"s to get a good one. Everyone in my graduating class with 4.0s took 4 years of Home Ec and Gym class to blow off their time in school."



Direwolf202 replied:

"Yup, I took a bunch of super hard classes, did loads of work, and ended up with 3.6; my friend took a bunch of easier classes, and got 4.0 without any massive effort."

#32 Walueedeedee said:

"Funeral kazoos."



Random_Stealth_Ward replied:

"Are you tired of looking at all the people despairing over the loss of a good friend, family and loved member of the community? Is that widow annoying you with her tears over her husband's cold, dead body? Wanna make little Tommy stop bawling his eyes out because his last words to his dad were "I hate you, you don't understand me" and that's a regret he will carry for the rest of his life? Well, funeral Kazoo is your best bet to lighten the mood and turn all those frowns into smiles! Just one single blow and you will get the party started, because I am sure good old whatshisname would want you to remember him with a warm smile."

#33 -eDgAR- said:

"According to a lot of teachers and professors, words in a paper. I hated that so much in high school and college where I would have to add a bunch of extra bull***t to a paper to meet the minimum amount of words."



spamicide replied:

"I'm a university professor, and that's why I no longer have an exact page count. "I would like a reaction paper of 2-5 pages. Say what you have to say and keep it at that." It still freaks some students out. They have been programmed by their prior educational experiences to deliver an exact page/word count. The ambiguity is too much for them. I just remind them that lots of things in the real world don't have page counts."

#34 Chubtato said:

"When trying to break the YouTube algorithm."



geekygirl25 replied:

"Exactly. Do your best to flood the site. Eventually, 1 of your videos ought to land in the algorithm's favor for at least a day or so. Even if it doesn't actually get all that many views, it will get some and it's a step in the right direction. Next, you just have to try and replicate whatever that video had going for it."

#35 badbadradbad said:

"Munchies. I don’t want a fine meal, I want to be able to consistently put something in my face."



FrigidSloth replied:

"Pastries are amazing munchies. I could Belgian buns endlessly, same goes for cinnamon buns."

#36 AucuneChance said:

"People buying your stuff."



runnychocolate replied:

"100 people buying your things at asking price vs 1 guy buying your things at 1000× asking price."

#37 dispose_of_rose said:

"When food is present. Ok I don't need no tiny meal I know damn well I'm gonna finish within 5 minutes, where the hell is my big mac with a side of fries."



mickier replied:

"I get so mad about gourmet, fine-dining restaurants. If you're a foodie it's cool and all, but I don't know if I've ever liked my teeny $30 entree from one of those more than I've liked my $9 fish and chips or whatever from somewhere else. I can appreciate high-quality food, but it's not good enough to spend 5x as much on."

#38 "Golf tees."

#39 "Skittles."

#40 "Clothes. If the world in general had more clothes that aren’t always good quality... given enough clothes spread everywhere evenly, people who need warmth could layer up on less quality clothes to survive, rather than having one good jacket that would not be enough."

#41 "Earings. Always losing them. Why buy expensive if I will lose it in a week or a month."

#42 Clickum245 said:

"Zerg rush."



Feet2Big replied:

"Speed is a quality."



omnisephiroth replied:

"And a quantity!"

#43 "When you have more troops than the enemy has bullets."

#44 "Hydrogen, when creating a new universe. Honestly, you need so much hydrogen. If you have enough, the quality emerges from quantity anyway; All the heavy metals and galaxies and nebulas and life and sentience all that s***."

#45 Ethre said:

"Vodka? It all tastes bad but gets you drunk pretty quick."



must_not_forget_pwd replied:

"There are impurities in vodka. The better vodkas have fewer."

#46 "Beans."

#47 "Rubber bands."