The AMP Jurors have made their decisions, and the Architecture MasterPrize is pleased to announce the winners of the 2022 edition of this prestigious award.

The 2022 edition of the MasterPrize was highly anticipated, and the winners have been selected from all around the world, with breathtaking designs.

In this article, we will take a deep dive into 11 winning projects by modern French architects, exploring their architectural experimentation, contemporary design, and innovative building techniques.

Modern French architects have been at the forefront of architectural innovation, constantly pushing boundaries and redefining the possibilities of design. Their visionary approach and commitment to pushing the limits have resulted in awe-inspiring projects that captivate the world.

Let's delve into these remarkable projects that have earned them recognition in the 2022 edition of the Architecture MasterPrize.

More info: architectureprize.com