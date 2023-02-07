A miniature art project focusing on the pollinators of our world. I created a variety of pollinators in my series which I found during my research. Many of the species I found were very unusual and unexpected as pollinators, and you will see them in the following collection.

Each miniature artwork is made out of miniature paper layers hand-painted with watercolors.

Through this series, I wanted to shed light on this magical process of nature called pollination and the amazing team of different species responsible for it.

More info: thepaperark.com | Facebook | youtube.com