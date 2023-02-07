A miniature art project focusing on the pollinators of our world. I created a variety of pollinators in my series which I found during my research. Many of the species I found were very unusual and unexpected as pollinators, and you will see them in the following collection.

Each miniature artwork is made out of miniature paper layers hand-painted with watercolors.

Through this series, I wanted to shed light on this magical process of nature called pollination and the amazing team of different species responsible for it.

More info: thepaperark.com | Facebook | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

White Tailed Bumblebee

White Tailed Bumblebee

Report

9points
Vaishali
POST

Pollination is an essential ecological survival function. Without pollinators, ecosystems would not survive. Of the 1,400 crop plants grown around the world, those that produce all of our food and plant-based industrial products, almost 80% require pollination by animals.

Every living being, big or small, plays a very important role in maintaining the ecosystem. A small disbalance in the system can cause a catastrophe. So the bottom line is we depend on them and to survive, we need them. Save the nature around you, plant some local plants in the gardens so the pollinators can visit for nectar, and in return, they will pollinate the plants and keep the ecosystem healthy.
#2

Purple Sunbird

Purple Sunbird

Report

9points
Vaishali
POST
#3

Silk Moth

Silk Moth

Report

8points
Vaishali
POST
#4

Glorious Scarab Beetle

Glorious Scarab Beetle

Report

8points
Vaishali
POST
#5

Sugar Glider

Sugar Glider

Report

7points
Vaishali
POST
#6

Elephant Pollinating Rafflesia

Elephant Pollinating Rafflesia

Report

7points
Vaishali
POST
#7

Blue Crowned Hanging Parrot

Blue Crowned Hanging Parrot

Report

7points
Vaishali
POST
#8

Sun Bear

Sun Bear

Report

7points
Vaishali
POST
#9

Rufous Hummingbird

Rufous Hummingbird

Report

6points
Vaishali
POST
#10

Bumblebee Vision

Bumblebee Vision

Report

6points
Vaishali
POST
#11

Rosy Maple Moth

Rosy Maple Moth

Report

5points
Vaishali
POST
#12

Leaf Cutter Bee

Leaf Cutter Bee

Report

5points
Vaishali
POST
#13

Bush Baby

Bush Baby

Report

5points
Vaishali
POST
#14

Yellow Eared Spider Hunter

Yellow Eared Spider Hunter

Report

5points
Vaishali
POST
#15

Green Lacewing

Green Lacewing

Report

4points
Vaishali
POST
#16

Tawny Coster Butterfly Life Cycle

Tawny Coster Butterfly Life Cycle

Report

4points
Vaishali
POST
#17

Rainbow Lorikeets

Rainbow Lorikeets

Report

4points
Vaishali
POST
#18

Cape Sugarbird

Cape Sugarbird

Report

4points
Vaishali
POST
#19

Carpenter Ant

Carpenter Ant

Report

4points
Vaishali
POST
#20

Common Buckeye Butterfly

Common Buckeye Butterfly

Report

4points
Vaishali
POST
#21

Crimson Speckled Moth

Crimson Speckled Moth

Report

4points
Vaishali
POST
#22

Seed Dispersal - Dandelion

Seed Dispersal - Dandelion

Report

3points
Vaishali
POST
#23

Black And White Ruffed Lemur

Black And White Ruffed Lemur

Report

3points
Vaishali
POST
#24

Crow Honeyeater

Crow Honeyeater

Report

3points
Vaishali
POST
#25

Golden Winged Sunbird

Golden Winged Sunbird

Report

3points
Vaishali
POST
#26

Io Moth

Io Moth

Report

3points
Vaishali
POST
#27

Kaua'i 'O'o Couple

Kaua'i 'O'o Couple

Report

3points
Vaishali
POST
#28

Entomophily - Insect Pollination

Entomophily - Insect Pollination

Report

2points
Vaishali
POST
#29

Blue Tailed Gecko

Blue Tailed Gecko

Report

2points
Vaishali
POST
#30

Fig Wasp

Fig Wasp

Report

2points
Vaishali
POST
#31

Blood Red Glider Butterfly

Blood Red Glider Butterfly

Report

2points
Vaishali
POST
#32

Long Horn Beetle On Magnolia Flower

Long Horn Beetle On Magnolia Flower

Report

2points
Vaishali
POST
#33

Lesser Long Nosed Bat

Lesser Long Nosed Bat

Report

2points
Vaishali
POST
#34

Madagascar Sphinx Moth

Madagascar Sphinx Moth

Report

2points
Vaishali
POST
#35

White Lined Sphinx Moth

White Lined Sphinx Moth

Report

2points
Vaishali
POST
#36

Poppy

Poppy

Report

2points
Vaishali
POST
#37

Moluchia Brevipennis

Moluchia Brevipennis

Report

2points
Vaishali
POST
#38

Orchid Bee

Orchid Bee

Report

2points
Vaishali
POST
#39

African Death's Head Hawkmoth

African Death's Head Hawkmoth

Report

2points
Vaishali
POST
#40

Apollo Butterfly

Apollo Butterfly

Report

2points
Vaishali
POST
#41

Bee And Bee Hummingbird

Bee And Bee Hummingbird

Report

2points
Vaishali
POST
#42

Blue Pansy Butterfly

Blue Pansy Butterfly

Report

2points
Vaishali
POST
#43

Chocolate Midge Fly

Chocolate Midge Fly

Report

2points
Vaishali
POST
#44

Cinnabar Moth

Cinnabar Moth

Report

2points
Vaishali
POST
#45

Comet Moth

Comet Moth

Report

2points
Vaishali
POST
#46

Common Jezebel Butterfly

Common Jezebel Butterfly

Report

2points
Vaishali
POST
#47

Copper Sunbird

Copper Sunbird

Report

2points
Vaishali
POST
#48

Cream Spotted Tiger Wing Butterfly

Cream Spotted Tiger Wing Butterfly

Report

2points
Vaishali
POST
#49

Ochard Mason Bee

Ochard Mason Bee

Report

2points
Vaishali
POST
#50

White Winged Dove

White Winged Dove

Report

2points
Vaishali
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Pollinator Garden

Pollinator Garden

Report

1point
Vaishali
POST
#52

The Anianiau

The Anianiau

Report

1point
Vaishali
POST
#53

Honey Possum

Honey Possum

Report

1point
Vaishali
POST
#54

Ornithophily - Bird Pollination

Ornithophily - Bird Pollination

Report

1point
Vaishali
POST
#55

Moth Specimen Collection

Moth Specimen Collection

Report

1point
Vaishali
POST
#56

Painted Beauty Butterfly

Painted Beauty Butterfly

Report

1point
Vaishali
POST
#57

Brown Throated Sunbird

Brown Throated Sunbird

Report

1point
Vaishali
POST
#58

Cape Elephant Shrew

Cape Elephant Shrew

Report

1point
Vaishali
POST
#59

Cape Genet

Cape Genet

Report

1point
Vaishali
POST
#60

Monarch Butterfly

Monarch Butterfly

Report

1point
Vaishali
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Andrena Bee Sleeping In Buttercup Flower

Andrena Bee Sleeping In Buttercup Flower

Report

1point
Vaishali
POST
#62

Anna's Eight Eight Butterfly

Anna's Eight Eight Butterfly

Report

1point
Vaishali
POST
#63

Atlas Moth

Atlas Moth

Report

1point
Vaishali
POST
#64

Black Chinned Honeyeater

Black Chinned Honeyeater

Report

1point
Vaishali
POST
#65

British Butterfly

British Butterfly

Report

1point
Vaishali
POST
#66

Chorinea Sylphina

Chorinea Sylphina

Report

1point
Vaishali
POST
#67

Monstera Deliciosa

Monstera Deliciosa

Report

1point
Vaishali
POST
#68

Painted Honeyeater

Painted Honeyeater

Report

1point
Vaishali
POST
#69

Picasso Moth

Picasso Moth

Report

1point
Vaishali
POST
#70

Red Headed Honeyeater

Red Headed Honeyeater

Report

1point
Vaishali
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Woodland Snow Pool Mosquito

Woodland Snow Pool Mosquito

Report

1point
Vaishali
POST
#72

Bee Specimen Collection

Bee Specimen Collection

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#73

Honey Bees In Bee Hotel

Honey Bees In Bee Hotel

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#74

Awlsnail

Awlsnail

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#75

Dawson's Burrowing Bee

Dawson's Burrowing Bee

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#76

Dwarf Carpenter Bee

Dwarf Carpenter Bee

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#77

Elephant Hawk Moth

Elephant Hawk Moth

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#78

Golden Collared Honeycreeper

Golden Collared Honeycreeper

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#79

Honey Bee Life Cycle

Honey Bee Life Cycle

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST
#80

Honey Bee

Honey Bee

Report

0points
Vaishali
POST