ADVERTISEMENT

Prince Harry, who relocated to California in 2020 after stepping back from royal duties, has drawn online scrutiny after an emotional meeting with grieving families in Los Angeles unexpectedly turned into a debate over his body language.

The February 11 gathering brought together parents who have faced the devastating loss of children linked to social media. Harry attended the meeting to express support and raise awareness about the issue, thanking the families for repeatedly sharing their stories in hopes of pushing for accountability.

Highlights
  • Prince Harry met families in Los Angeles who say their children passed away after harms linked to social media.
  • Detractors of the Sussexes focused on the prince’s animated hand gestures instead of the message.
  • The meeting comes as a major lawsuit against Meta and YouTube over social media dangers heads to trial.

Yet when footage of the moment spread online, viewers became fixated on the prince’s hand movements as he spoke, with some describing the gestures as out of character.

“This is not his normal behavior,” one user wrote as the clip circulated widely on X.

RELATED:

    Prince Harry met with families of children who allegedly lost their lives due to social media

    Prince Harry in a navy suit and striped tie, with concerned expressions about hand movements after emotional meeting.

    Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    During the meeting, Harry addressed the families directly, acknowledging the unimaginable circumstances that had brought them together.

    “None of you should be here,” he told the parents in the room.

    The families Harry met in Los Angeles are suing social media companies like Meta and Google, arguing that their platforms exposed children to harmful content that contributed to their passing.

    Image credits: Ellen Roome/Facebook

    Several cases involve teens harming themselves after allegedly experiencing online exploitation and harmful algorithm-driven content.

    For instance, one case involved scammers threatening a teenager with distributing his explicit photos unless he paid them money. Other cases focused on dangerous viral challenges that children attempted after encountering them on platforms like TikTok.

    Harry praised the families for their willingness to speak publicly about their loss.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Thank you for doing everything that you’ve done. Thank you for telling your stories over and over again,” Harry said during the gathering.

    The prince told the families that their persistence would eventually lead to accountability from powerful institutions.

    “Truth, justice, and accountability: those are the three things that will come from this,” he said.

    Tweet criticizing Prince Harry's hand movements and behavior after his emotional meeting, sparking concern and discussion online.

    Image credits: OlyaBlogX

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet text questioning if someone wrote a book invading others' privacy, posted on Twitter by user Lady E, The Thespian Duchess.

    Image credits: ThespianDuchess

    Despite the serious nature of the message, viewers online struggled to look past what they described as exaggerated hand gestures throughout the speech.

    “I mean what are these hand movements? This is not his normal behavior,” one commenter wrote.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The prince’s detractors focused on his hand movements, which they claimed came out as “forced” and “unnatural”

    Prince Harry making unusual hand movements during an emotional meeting, sparking concern over not normal behavior.

    Image credits: BBCBreakfast/X

    As the video continued circulating online, some viewers began comparing Harry’s speaking style to California Governor Gavin Newsom, a politician known for his expressive gestures during public remarks.

    One user wrote that the prince appeared to be “channeling [Gavin] Newsom.”

    Others described the gestures as classic “politician body language,” suggesting that the style seemed unusual for a member of the royal family.

    Man in a blue suit jacket making hand movements during a nighttime interview sparking concern about behavior.

    Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

    One commenter argued the prince may have intentionally adopted the animated style in an attempt to project authority.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “He thinks it gives him gravitas,” the user wrote.

    The comparison to Newsom carried an additional layer of context. Since relocating to California in 2020, Harry has increasingly involved himself in advocacy around online safety through the Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit he founded with Meghan Markle in 2020.

    Prince Harry clapping with others during an event, showing hand movements that sparked concern about behavior.

    Image credits: Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation/Getty Images

    In August 2024, the organization launched an initiative called The Parents’ Network, which helps amplify the victims’ families’ calls for accountability from technology companies.

    Despite the serious nature of the gathering, detractors of the royal couple couldn’t help but criticize Harry for the way he conducted himself, even bringing Meghan into the discussion despite her not being at the event.

    Other comments shifted the focus toward the Duchess of Sussex, who was not present during the meeting

    Tweet discussing Prince Harry’s hand movements as not normal behavior, questioning if gestures are excessive or overacting.

    Image credits: ChicDelights8

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet mentioning Prince Harry's hand movements during an emotional meeting, sparking concern over not normal behavior.

    Image credits: SummerRhapsody

    “The missus probably told him it makes him look commanding and authoritative,” one commenter wrote.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meghan isn’t there to hold his hands down. He is a free man to use his hands any way he likes when she isn’t around,” another joked.

    Prince Harry with concerned expression during emotional meeting, sparking attention to hand movements and behavior.

    Image credits: Aaron Chown/PA Images/Getty Images

    Some viewers also analyzed the reactions of people visible in the background of the video. One commenter pointed to a woman seated behind Harry and claimed her expression suggested skepticism.

    “The reaction of the woman sitting in the background says she’s not buying what he’s selling,” the user wrote.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Prince Harry showing hand movements while smiling and embracing a woman during an emotional meeting at night.

    Image credits: meghan/Instagram

    Among the reactions were also harsh criticisms questioning why the prince had been given a platform to speak at all.

    “Why does this man, who’s accomplished absolutely nothing, have a platform to speak about anything? And who listens?” one commenter wrote.

    Close-up of smartphone screen showing Instagram app icon, related to Prince Harry's hand movements sparking concern.

    Image credits: Brett Jordan/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    The first bellwether trial accusing social media platforms of designing products harmful to children began January 27, 2026, in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Opening statements in the case were delivered February 9, 2026, with lawyers accusing Instagram owner Meta and Google’s YouTube of engineering features that keep young users hooked.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Google Maps

    The trial is expected to last between six and eight weeks, meaning proceedings could continue through late March or early April 2026. Experts believe the verdict could shape the outcome of thousands of similar lawsuits across the country.

    “Hypocrite.” Detractors took aim at Harry on social media

    Tweet from a user named Prince & Princess of Wales Fan reacting to a BBC Breakfast post about Prince Harry's hand movements.

    Image credits: HRHCatherine

    User tweet expressing strong opinion about hand gestures, highlighting not normal behavior and concern after emotional meeting.

    Image credits: GaynorBA92

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing concern over Prince Harry’s unusual hand movements after an emotional meeting.

    Image credits: Roya_list

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Prince Harry showing unusual hand movements during an emotional public meeting raising concern.

    Image credits: AlexHarrin6320

    Tweet expressing strong negative opinion about an individual, with concerns over Prince Harry’s hand movements noted.

    Image credits: Darcy2988

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning Prince Harry's hand movements, highlighting concern over not normal behavior after an emotional meeting.

    Image credits: MarshsBush1

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing Prince Harry’s family actions, focusing on hand movements sparking concern after emotional meeting.

    Image credits: BeeAwake2

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing criticism, highlighting concerns about Prince Harry’s hand movements after emotional meeting.

    Image credits: megawhelmed

    Tweet by Lady Womble questioning a controversial social media claim, sparking discussion about unusual behavior online.

    Image credits: lady_womble

    Tweet criticizing Prince Harry's behavior with concern over his hand movements during an emotional meeting.

    Image credits: KarenA790145758

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet on Prince Harry's hand movements sparking concern after an emotional meeting, discussing his search for relevance.

    Image credits: worldcatlover

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet reply on social media expressing concern about Prince Harry's hand movements after emotional meeting.

    Image credits: Espanola57

    Tweet criticizing Prince Harry, expressing distrust and calling him a liar and hypocrite after an emotional meeting.

    Image credits: SummerRhapsody

    Prince Harry displaying unusual hand movements during an emotional public meeting raising concern.

    Image credits: Dollydimpledott

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Prince Harry showing unusual hand movements during an emotional meeting, sparking concern over not normal behavior.

    Image credits: RENDELL61

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Prince Harry with concerned hand movements during an emotional public meeting, sparking attention to unusual behavior.

    Image credits: h61591548

    Tweet discussing concerns over Prince Harry's hand movements following an emotional meeting, highlighting not normal behavior.

    Image credits: lindi301

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!