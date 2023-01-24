Mariana San Martin is a Brazilian artist based in Rio de Janeiro who is fascinated by the human figure. She often deconstructs her portraits to create beautiful interactions between abstract forms and human faces. Her latest work is a series of torn portraits that were put back together amidst intricate copper thread stitching. Each art piece took around 18 hours to sew and is based on a different symbol from the Adinkra system.

Adinkras are symbols created by the Ashanti people, part of the Akans from western Africa. Each symbol in this system carries its people’s wisdom and expresses values and traditions. Originally used in farewell ceremonies, the Adinkra symbols spread throughout the world and are now part of our architecture, clothes, and objects. The intentions they carry remain, though, and spread with them.

This series, called Amuletos (Amulets in Portugues) is a realization of many intentions stitched in copper. Copper is a very conductive metal and was the first one to be used intentionally by humans. Sewing Adinkras with copper evokes our ancestry, the need to tell stories with symbols and to pass down wisdom. Each amulet emanates the wishes and knowledge its symbol conveys and the hope that we will let the good wishes they carry be part of our lives.

