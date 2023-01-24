Brazilian Artist Creates Series Of Portraits Inspired By The Adinkra Symbols (10 Pics)
Mariana San Martin is a Brazilian artist based in Rio de Janeiro who is fascinated by the human figure. She often deconstructs her portraits to create beautiful interactions between abstract forms and human faces. Her latest work is a series of torn portraits that were put back together amidst intricate copper thread stitching. Each art piece took around 18 hours to sew and is based on a different symbol from the Adinkra system.
Adinkras are symbols created by the Ashanti people, part of the Akans from western Africa. Each symbol in this system carries its people’s wisdom and expresses values and traditions. Originally used in farewell ceremonies, the Adinkra symbols spread throughout the world and are now part of our architecture, clothes, and objects. The intentions they carry remain, though, and spread with them.
This series, called Amuletos (Amulets in Portugues) is a realization of many intentions stitched in copper. Copper is a very conductive metal and was the first one to be used intentionally by humans. Sewing Adinkras with copper evokes our ancestry, the need to tell stories with symbols and to pass down wisdom. Each amulet emanates the wishes and knowledge its symbol conveys and the hope that we will let the good wishes they carry be part of our lives.
Mmere Dane
From the Twi proverb “Mmere dane, dane”, which literally translates to “time changes, changes”. Life is like a flowing river, it can’t exist without constant change. We have to learn how to accept the natural flow of life so that our souls can be one with the whole.
The artist shared, "it felt important to look for a lasting material, something that evoked ancestry, that conveyed the idea of passing something down, of spreading, protecting and I found all those sentiments in copper. Stitching is often related to caring, hand-making, and slowly building and in this collection it allowed me to forge a relationship with each piece as I spent many hours carefully passing copper fine threads through tiny holes on the paper, stretching, smoothing, and trying not to break them. I feel ancient wisdom is like that, it’s slowly built, it’s to be passed, and it means to take care of people by advising, by sharing experience, it’s a thread that follows many lifetimes and relies on relationships not to be broken."
Funtunfunefu Dua
Translating literally to Siamese crocodiles, this symbol reminds us of the importance of tolerance and cooperation. Normally independent, the crocodiles are forced to coexist and unite in order to survive and for that have become a symbol that represents unity among different religions and cultures.
Ananse
Ananse Ntontan translates to "spider's web". Ananse is a very well-known character from African folktales. It was him, half man, half spider, who brought from the skies to Earth all the tales and stories. For that, he is the symbol of creativity, wisdom and the complexity of life.
Fawohodie
From the proverb “Fawodhodie ene obre na enam”, meaning “independence comes with its responsibilities”. This Adinkra is a symbol of freedom and independence and reminds us those are things that should always be used with wisdom.
Mako
Translating simply as "pepper", the word mako forms part of the proverb "All peppers do not ripen at the same time". Mako tells us that every person has their own time in learning and growing and gently reminds us that no situation is permanent. We must always lend a hand to those in need for the world is an ever-turning wheel and our place in it is ever-changing.
Nkyinkyim
From the verb “Kyim” which means to twist, this Adinkra represents knowing how to adapt through the tortuous paths that make life’s journeys.
Bese Saka
Bese Saka means "a sack of cola nuts". Cola nuts grow spontaneously in Western Africa and are said to have healing qualities being used to treat from anemia to migraines and heart illnesses. Their important role in the economic life of Ghana made them a symbol of abundance, prosperity and unity.
Kojo Baiden
Kojo Baiden means nothing less than the universe and its omnipresence. It's a protective symbol that embodies the idea of us, everyone and everything being connected. This relates to our intuition, if we are all one then everything and anything can be found inside of us, we just have to look for it.
Hye Won Hye
From the proverb “Hye wonhye” or “Burn you won ́t burn”, this Adinkra gets its meaning from the old practice of walking on fire without burning one's feet. It is a symbol of overcoming difficulties and enduring the wrongs in our lives.
Awurade-Baatanfo
Meaning “God, the mother”, this Adinkra carries a feminine energy that translates into protection, nurturing and caring.
