Cop Opens Fire On Group Of Teens Over Porta-Potty Prank, Sparks Heated “Self-Defense” Debate
A police officer’s bathroom break escalated to violence involving a group of youngsters.
An investigation is now being conducted after the off-duty special deputy pulled the trigger and allegedly wounded a 15-year-old boy.The altercation took place after the officer used a portable restroom.
The officer was working a second job as a security guard in East Cleveland, Ohio, when the incident took place
- An off-duty special deputy was involved in an altercation with a group of youngsters in Ohio.
- While working his second job as a security guard, the deputy went for a bathroom break and used a porta potty.
- The situation escalated when the porta potty was toppled over from the outside.
- “A man who can't control his temper should not be in possession of a firearm,” one commented online.
He was identified as a Special Deputy, who is not currently employed by Cuyahoga County but maintains his police commission through the Sheriff’s Department.
The deputy went to use a porta-potty at some point during his shift, a Cuyahoga County spokesperson said.
While inside the bathroom, the portable restroom was pushed from the outside and toppled over along with the officer.
The deputy stepped out to find a group of people outside, one of whom allegedly began pulling a loaded weapon from his waistband.
The officer then fired at the group before they managed to escape in a vehicle.
The very same day, a 15-year-old boy visited the city’s University Hospital and received treatment for a bullet injury.
Reports said he was allegedly struck by the deputy, who was toppled over while inside the porta-potty.
A 15-year-old boy allegedly sustained a bullet injury during the altercation
The boy’s wounds were not life-threatening.
The deputy, meanwhile, did not sustain any injuries during the altercation.
Netizens had mixed reactions to the incident, with one saying, “I honestly can’t say that I blame him… I would be pretty mad too.”
“Must’ve been a crappy day,” another said.
“These teens are out of hand!” one said, while another wrote, “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.”
One felt “that is 100% a reasonable response.”
Several criticized the deputy for taking an extreme measure.
“This is a clear reason why g**s shouldn’t be freely available. Yeah it’s a bad prank, but k***ing someone for it,” one said.
Another wrote, “Perhaps that wasn’t the correct response in this situation. Look, I love the police but this was a clear overreach of power.”
Another incident involving a porta-potty ended with a Florida man being crushed to his tragic end
In another incident involving a porta-potty, a Florida man was accidentally crushed by his co-worker while using the bathroom.
Aaron Henderson, 40, lost his life in 2022 while serving as a “spotter,” responsible for helping control bulldozer traffic at the Polk County North Central Landfill.
He was using a porta-potty when another staffer reportedly went up a hill toward a staging area to park the bulldozer at the end of the day.
According to the Polk County Sheriff’s County Office, the “front blade of his bulldozer was elevated 3-4 feet off the ground.”
Hence, the driver couldn’t “see directly in front of him” and was unaware that the porta-potty was there.
The victim’s co-worker accidentally crashed into the porta-potty with a bulldozer
When the driver reached level ground, “he began to turn his bulldozer and heard a loud crumble,” the sheriff’s office said.
He “immediately exited the bulldozer and ran towards the porta-potty to see if anyone was inside of it. At that time, he observed Henderson unresponsive inside the porta-potty,” the statement continued.
The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, and his autopsy concluded that the passing was “accidental.”
Aaron’s passing was reportedly the landfill’s first.
The landfill’s manager Bill Beasley said it was the first time they were seeing such an incident.
This was the first fatality that took place at the landfill
“The Landfill is a dynamic, industrial environment with movement of hundreds of trucks coming to unload and heavy equipment at the Landfill all day long,” he said at the time.
“We have never experienced anything like this here,” he added.
Aaron’s brother Lenard had addressed the tragic passing at the time.
“At the end of the day, we don’t know what happened, but we just want to know the truth,” he told Fox 13 News in 2022.
“We hope that they do a thorough investigation, you know what I’m saying, and we’ll come back with the truth,” he added. “That’s all we want is the truth.”
Were they aware he was armed? This is not okay behavior, but it is next level stupid to do this to someone you know is armed.
The teens showed very bad judgement. I wasn't there, all I can depend on is heresy, but that fact is immutable.
Shooting a kid for toppling a Porta Potty is not an appropriate resonse, BUT if one of the kids did pull out a weapon, that's a different situation. Of course, we only have his word to go on, so it could be made up to justify his actions.
Alternatively, he could have acted within his RoE (or whatever civvies/ police/ murricans call it, I've no idea) and responded to what he perceived at that moment to be a direct and immediate threat to his life. I wasn't there to see it and don't have a crystal ball though..
