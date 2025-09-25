Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Cop Opens Fire On Group Of Teens Over Porta-Potty Prank, Sparks Heated “Self-Defense” Debate
Blue portable toilets outdoors with one tipped over, related to cop opening fire over porta-potty prank incident.
Crime

Cop Opens Fire On Group Of Teens Over Porta-Potty Prank, Sparks Heated “Self-Defense” Debate

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 12
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

12

ADVERTISEMENT

A police officer’s bathroom break escalated to violence involving a group of youngsters.

An investigation is now being conducted after the off-duty special deputy pulled the trigger and allegedly wounded a 15-year-old boy.The altercation took place after the officer used a portable restroom.

RELATED:

    A police officer’s bathroom break escalated to violence involving a group of youngsters

    Black East Cleveland police SUV parked on a street, related to cop opens fire on teens porta-potty prank incident.

    Black East Cleveland police SUV parked on a street, related to cop opens fire on teens porta-potty prank incident.

    Image credits: policeapp

    The officer was working  a second job as a security guard in East Cleveland, Ohio, when the incident took place 

    Highlights
    • An off-duty special deputy was involved in an altercation with a group of youngsters in Ohio.
    • While working his second job as a security guard, the deputy went for a bathroom break and used a porta potty.
    • The situation escalated when the porta potty was toppled over from the outside.
    • “A man who can't control his temper should not be in possession of a firearm,” one commented online.
    ADVERTISEMENT

    He was identified as a Special Deputy, who is not currently employed by Cuyahoga County but maintains his police commission through the Sheriff’s Department.

    The deputy went to use a porta-potty at some point during his shift, a Cuyahoga County spokesperson said.

    While inside the bathroom, the portable restroom was pushed from the outside and toppled over along with the officer.

    The deputy was inside the bathroom when the porta-potty was toppled over from the outside

    Police officer in uniform observing a tense street scene involving teens and multiple police vehicles at dusk.

    Police officer in uniform observing a tense street scene involving teens and multiple police vehicles at dusk.

    Image credits: Rosemary Ketchum / pexels

    Abandoned brick building overgrown with vegetation, setting scene for cop opening fire on teens over porta-potty prank debate.

    Abandoned brick building overgrown with vegetation, setting scene for cop opening fire on teens over porta-potty prank debate.

    Image credits: 19 News / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The deputy stepped out to find a group of people outside, one of whom allegedly began pulling a loaded weapon from his waistband.

    The officer then fired at the group before they managed to escape in a vehicle.

    The very same day, a 15-year-old boy visited the city’s University Hospital and received treatment for a bullet injury.

    Reports said he was allegedly struck by the deputy, who was toppled over while inside the porta-potty.

    A 15-year-old boy allegedly sustained a bullet injury during the altercation

    Blue porta-potty units at an outdoor site, one tipped over, related to cop opening fire on teens over prank incident.

    Blue porta-potty units at an outdoor site, one tipped over, related to cop opening fire on teens over prank incident.

    Image credits: 19 News / YouTube

    The boy’s wounds were not life-threatening. 

    The deputy, meanwhile, did not sustain any injuries during the altercation.

    Netizens had mixed reactions to the incident, with one saying, “I honestly can’t say that I blame him… I would be pretty mad too.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Blue porta-potty tipped over near construction equipment in an outdoor area, related to cop shooting teens over porta-potty prank.

    Blue porta-potty tipped over near construction equipment in an outdoor area, related to cop shooting teens over porta-potty prank.

    Image credits: 19 News / YouTube

    “Must’ve been a crappy day,” another said.

    “These teens are out of hand!” one said, while another wrote, “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.”

    One felt “that is 100% a reasonable response.”

    “A man who can’t control his temper should not be in possession of a firearm,” read one comment online

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by David William reacting to a porta-potty prank incident involving a cop opening fire.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by David William reacting to a porta-potty prank incident involving a cop opening fire.

    Screenshot of a social media post reading When you play silly games, You Win Silly Prizes, relating to cop firing over porta-potty prank debate.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media post reading When you play silly games, You Win Silly Prizes, relating to cop firing over porta-potty prank debate.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment about a cop opening fire on teens over porta-potty prank sparking self-defense debate.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about a cop opening fire on teens over porta-potty prank sparking self-defense debate.

    Several criticized the deputy for taking an extreme measure.

    “This is a clear reason why g**s shouldn’t be freely available. Yeah it’s a bad prank, but k***ing someone for it,” one said.

    Another wrote, “Perhaps that wasn’t the correct response in this situation. Look, I love the police but this was a clear overreach of power.”

    Another incident involving a porta-potty ended with a Florida man being crushed to his tragic end

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Construction site with porta-potty and heavy machinery near a street corner in a wooded suburban area.

    Construction site with porta-potty and heavy machinery near a street corner in a wooded suburban area.

    Image credits: 19 News / YouTube

    In another incident involving a porta-potty, a Florida man was accidentally crushed by his co-worker while using the bathroom.

    Aaron Henderson, 40, lost his life in 2022 while serving as a “spotter,” responsible for helping control bulldozer traffic at the Polk County North Central Landfill.

    Blue porta-potty lying on its side outdoors, linked to a cop shooting incident involving teens over prank dispute.

    Blue porta-potty lying on its side outdoors, linked to a cop shooting incident involving teens over prank dispute.

    Image credits: 19 News / YouTube

    He was using a porta-potty when another staffer reportedly went up a hill toward a staging area to park the bulldozer at the end of the day.

    According to the Polk County Sheriff’s County Office, the “front blade of his bulldozer was elevated 3-4 feet off the ground.”

    Hence, the driver couldn’t “see directly in front of him” and was unaware that the porta-potty was there.

    The victim’s co-worker accidentally crashed into the porta-potty with a bulldozer

    Group of teens standing near a fence and rusty containers, related to cop firing over porta-potty prank and self-defense debate.

    Group of teens standing near a fence and rusty containers, related to cop firing over porta-potty prank and self-defense debate.

    Image credits: Jordan González / unsplash

    When the driver reached level ground, “he began to turn his bulldozer and heard a loud crumble,” the sheriff’s office said.

    He “immediately exited the bulldozer and ran towards the porta-potty to see if anyone was inside of it. At that time, he observed Henderson unresponsive inside the porta-potty,” the statement continued.

    Comment by Ginny Wollstonecraft stating a man who can't control his temper should not possess a firearm in a debate about cop firing on teens.

    Comment by Ginny Wollstonecraft stating a man who can't control his temper should not possess a firearm in a debate about cop firing on teens.

    Comment from Tony King critiquing police overreach in response to porta-potty prank causing self-defense debate.

    Comment from Tony King critiquing police overreach in response to porta-potty prank causing self-defense debate.

    The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, and his autopsy concluded that the passing was “accidental.”

    Aaron’s passing was reportedly the landfill’s first.

    The landfill’s manager Bill Beasley said it was the first time they were seeing such an incident.

    This was the first fatality that took place at the landfill

    Police tactical vest with police patch resting on grass, related to cop opens fire and self-defense debate.

    Police tactical vest with police patch resting on grass, related to cop opens fire and self-defense debate.

    Image credits: StockHouse Films llc / pexels

    “The Landfill is a dynamic, industrial environment with movement of hundreds of trucks coming to unload and heavy equipment at the Landfill all day long,” he said at the time. 

    “We have never experienced anything like this here,” he added.

    University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center building under blue sky, related to cop opens fire and self-defense debate.

    University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center building under blue sky, related to cop opens fire and self-defense debate.

    Image credits: Cards84664 / Wikipedia

    Aaron’s brother Lenard had addressed the tragic passing at the time.

    “At the end of the day, we don’t know what happened, but we just want to know the truth,” he told Fox 13 News in 2022. 

    “We hope that they do a thorough investigation, you know what I’m saying, and we’ll come back with the truth,” he added. “That’s all we want is the truth.”

    Netizens had mixed reactions to the recent incident involving the Ohio deputy

    Comment from Linton Vickers discussing a heated self-defense debate after cop opens fire on teens over porta-potty prank.

    Comment from Linton Vickers discussing a heated self-defense debate after cop opens fire on teens over porta-potty prank.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing cop opens fire on teens over porta-potty prank and self-defense debate.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing cop opens fire on teens over porta-potty prank and self-defense debate.

    Comment by Aaron Campbell stating a reasonable response in a heated debate about cop opening fire over porta-potty prank.

    Comment by Aaron Campbell stating a reasonable response in a heated debate about cop opening fire over porta-potty prank.

    Comment by Kevin Farrell saying "Would do the same teach them a lesson" in a social media post about self-defense debate.

    Comment by Kevin Farrell saying "Would do the same teach them a lesson" in a social media post about self-defense debate.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying "Good one, that kid won’t do it again" related to cop opening fire on teens over porta-potty prank.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying "Good one, that kid won’t do it again" related to cop opening fire on teens over porta-potty prank.

    Comment from Facebook user Mick Waddington expressing opinion on guns and porta-potty prank shooting incident.

    Comment from Facebook user Mick Waddington expressing opinion on guns and porta-potty prank shooting incident.

    Comment from Leslie Adams reading Self defense in black text on a light blue background, related to cop opens fire on teens porta-potty prank debate.

    Comment from Leslie Adams reading Self defense in black text on a light blue background, related to cop opens fire on teens porta-potty prank debate.

    Comment by Kenneth Sherry expressing support for cop opening fire on teens over porta-potty prank, sparking self-defense debate.

    Comment by Kenneth Sherry expressing support for cop opening fire on teens over porta-potty prank, sparking self-defense debate.

    Comment by Shawn McCarthy criticizing cop who shot a kid after a porta-potty prank incident involving teens.

    Comment by Shawn McCarthy criticizing cop who shot a kid after a porta-potty prank incident involving teens.

    Comment by Brittany Lancaster expressing doubt about a cop shooting teens over a porta-potty prank sparking self-defense debate.

    Comment by Brittany Lancaster expressing doubt about a cop shooting teens over a porta-potty prank sparking self-defense debate.

    Comment discussing the porta-potty prank and the heated self-defense debate involving a cop firing on teens.

    Comment discussing the porta-potty prank and the heated self-defense debate involving a cop firing on teens.

    Facebook comment by Lizzy Beth stating, maybe don’t try to pull a gun on a cop to avoid getting shot, related to cop opens fire self-defense debate.

    Facebook comment by Lizzy Beth stating, maybe don’t try to pull a gun on a cop to avoid getting shot, related to cop opens fire self-defense debate.

    Comment by Ken Heafner about porta-potty prank dangers sparking heated debate on self-defense and police response.

    Comment by Ken Heafner about porta-potty prank dangers sparking heated debate on self-defense and police response.

    Comment from Kimberly Reed expressing disbelief and amusement about a cop opening fire on teens over a porta-potty prank.

    Comment from Kimberly Reed expressing disbelief and amusement about a cop opening fire on teens over a porta-potty prank.

    Comment on social media post reading Porta potty 100% justified about cop opening fire on group of teens over porta-potty prank debate.

    Comment on social media post reading Porta potty 100% justified about cop opening fire on group of teens over porta-potty prank debate.

    Comment by Matthew Templin expressing understanding for cop opening fire on teens after porta-potty prank in self-defense debate.

    Comment by Matthew Templin expressing understanding for cop opening fire on teens after porta-potty prank in self-defense debate.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    12
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    12

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    savannahgreenleaf avatar
    Savannah greenleaf
    Savannah greenleaf
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Were they aware he was armed? This is not okay behavior, but it is next level stupid to do this to someone you know is armed.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The teens showed very bad judgement. I wasn't there, all I can depend on is heresy, but that fact is immutable.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    create_4beauty avatar
    greenideas
    greenideas
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shooting a kid for toppling a Porta Potty is not an appropriate resonse, BUT if one of the kids did pull out a weapon, that's a different situation. Of course, we only have his word to go on, so it could be made up to justify his actions.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    geoffchilton avatar
    Ol' Stevie
    Ol' Stevie
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Alternatively, he could have acted within his RoE (or whatever civvies/ police/ murricans call it, I've no idea) and responded to what he perceived at that moment to be a direct and immediate threat to his life. I wasn't there to see it and don't have a crystal ball though..

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    savannahgreenleaf avatar
    Savannah greenleaf
    Savannah greenleaf
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Were they aware he was armed? This is not okay behavior, but it is next level stupid to do this to someone you know is armed.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The teens showed very bad judgement. I wasn't there, all I can depend on is heresy, but that fact is immutable.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    create_4beauty avatar
    greenideas
    greenideas
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shooting a kid for toppling a Porta Potty is not an appropriate resonse, BUT if one of the kids did pull out a weapon, that's a different situation. Of course, we only have his word to go on, so it could be made up to justify his actions.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    geoffchilton avatar
    Ol' Stevie
    Ol' Stevie
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Alternatively, he could have acted within his RoE (or whatever civvies/ police/ murricans call it, I've no idea) and responded to what he perceived at that moment to be a direct and immediate threat to his life. I wasn't there to see it and don't have a crystal ball though..

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Crime Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT