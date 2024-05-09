Man Sends Chilling Message To Girlfriend Hours Before He Was Found With Gunshot Wounds In A Well

ADVERTISEMENT

An Australian surfer, whose body was found with gunshot wounds at the bottom of a well in Mexico, sent his girlfriend a touching voice message just hours before he was allegedly shot to death.

Callum Robinson, 32, was on a trip with his brother, Jake Robinson, 30, and their American friend, Jack Carter Rhoad, 30, when they went missing in late April. Their bodies were found in Baja California at the bottom of a well that was more than 50 feet deep, FBI officials confirmed.

Highlights Callum Robinson sent his girlfriend a loving message hours before being found dead with gunshot wounds in Mexico

It is suspected that Callum, his brother, and their friend were victims of a suspected robbery

Three suspects were arrested in connection to the incident, but no murder charges have been pressed so far

The tourists possibly tried to stop thieves from stealing their pickup truck before their tragic deaths

Callum Robinson was found dead with gunshot wounds alongside his brother, Jake Robinson, and friend, Jack Carter Rhoad

Image credits: callum10robinson

Emily Horwath, the Australian tourist’s girlfriend, revealed that her boyfriend sent her a loving message before he went missing in April.

“Happy Tuesday! Good morning,” the Perth native said in his message to Emily.

“It’s 11:11, and I’m just thinking about you. Just wanted to drop you a quick message and say hello, baby,” he continued. “Hope you’re having a phenomenal start to your day. I’m sensing a big grin on your face for some reason today. I hope you’re full of positivity and smiles.

“Cheers, baby. Miss ya,” Callum concluded.

The Australian surfer sent a touching message to his girlfriend, Emily Horwath, just hours before he went missing

Image credits: emily_livia

As Emily shared the message on Instagram, she wrote: “Will be playing this on repeat,” as quoted by 7NEWS.

“That’s exactly who you were. Positivity and smiles,” added the devastated girlfriend.

In another post, the grieving girlfriend spoke about how Callum changed her life and how grateful she is “to have loved him.”

“This man changed my life,” the bereaved girlfriend said about her Australian surfer boyfriend

Image credits: emily_livia

“This man changed my life in a way that I can’t even put into words,” she wrote.

“I don’t yet understand a world without him and his energy in it. I feel so grateful to have loved him,” she continued.

“Tell your people you love them,” she added. “Live life to the fullest every day be kind to others, laugh uncontrollably. Don’t let the small stuff bother you. lead with positivity. and live like Cal.”

Following Callum’s death, Emily shared several posts capturing the beautiful moments they shared together

Image credits: emily_livia

Callum, who was a member of Australia’s national lacrosse team and a resident of San Diego, was last seen alive with the two other victims on April 27 during their trip to the city of Ensenada.

The younger Robinson brother, Jake, had traveled from Australia just a couple of weeks before the incident.

Their friend, Jack, was living in San Diego and was due to get married to his fiancée, Natalie Wiertz, in August this year.

“I’m just thinking about you,” Callum told his girlfriend in the last voice message he shared with her

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Mail (@dailymail)

During their surfing trip in Ensenada, it is believed the three victims tried to stop a group of thieves from stealing their pickup truck. The attackers allegedly wanted the vehicle’s tires and attempted to rob the trio of tourists while they were camping.

Investigators found blood stains at their campsite and believe the assailants burned their tents.

“The attackers drove by in their vehicle,” said Andrade Ramírez, as quoted by CBS News. “They approached, with the intention of stealing their vehicle and taking the tires and other parts to put them on the older-model pickup they were driving.”

Officials believe Callum and his fellow travelers were victims of a violent robbery incident

Image credits: callum10robinson

“When they (the foreigners) came up and caught them, surely, they resisted,” Andrade continued. “And these people, the assailants, took out a gun and first they killed the one who was putting up resistance against the vehicle theft, and then others came along and joined the fight to defend their property and their companion who had been attacked, and they killed them too.”

The bodies of the three victims were found with gunshot wounds on May 3, and their identities were confirmed by relatives on May 5.

The three victims were found at the bottom of a 50-foot-deep well in Baja California

Image credits: emily_livia

Investigators said a fourth body was also found at the bottom of the well, but they believe the corpse was not connected to the brutal killings of Jack and the Robinson brothers. Officials believe the fourth body belongs to a rancher who disappeared two weeks prior.

Three suspects, Jesús Gerardo Garcia Cota, alias El Kekas, his partner Ari Gisel García Cota, and Jesús’ brother Cristian Alejandro Garcia, were arrested in connection with the incident involving the surfers. No murder charges have been pressed against them so far.

Sources claim that there could also be a drug cartel-related cover-up in the story.

“Given the deep and widespread corruption in the Mexican police, it’s hard to dismiss the possibility of a cover-up, potentially to shift blame away from a powerful drug cartel. This would certainly align with the Mexican government’s efforts to downplay the severity of cartel violence in Mexico,” a source told the New York Post.

Callum’s parents, Deborah and Martin Robinson, spoke about the two brothers who tragically lost their lives during their trip to Mexico

Image credits: emily_livia

Deborah and Martin Robinson, parents of the two slain brothers, said Jake was on “the trip of [a] lifetime” when the tragic incident took place.

“Callum and Jake are beautiful human beings. We love them so much and this breaks our heart,” they said, according to BBC.

Callum, who was a former Stevenson University Lacrosse player, was honored by the club after the news of his death.

“With his beautiful long hair and charming smile, he truly embodied the nickname ‘big koala’ – warm, friendly, and always there to lend a helping hand,” the club said in a statement.

People on social media were heartbroken over the news of the three victims’ death

