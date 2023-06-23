It’s easy to view a pre-packaged salad or a bag of apples as a harmless purchase, but when you realize that millions of tons of debris wind up in our world’s oceans every year, much of which is plastic litter, you might want to think twice about how much plastic you purchase. From single sweet potatoes to tubes of toothpaste, it seems like stores will put anything and everything in unnecessary plastic these days, and one Instagram account is fed-up with this waste.

Below, you’ll find a list of photos from the Pointless Packaging page, which aims to call out companies which could be much more sustainable, as well as a conversation we were lucky enough to have with Ariana Palmieri of Greenify-Me. Keep reading to learn more about minimizing your own waste, and be sure to upvote the pics that remind you that our planet deserves better.