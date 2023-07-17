Whatever the case may be, folks online have been discussing the biggest of reality's plot holes that, if you ponder hard enough, will eventually drive you to madness. Probably. Kinda. Don't quote me on it.

Now, sure, you can dig deep into explanations, theories and hypotheses, but, for a moment, stop and think to yourself: is it truly that, or is it just a plot hole and so let's laugh about it and move on with our lives?

I'm not entirely sure what this list is. Maybe because nobody is entirely sure of it. Can anyone be?

#1 When you wake up, you forget your dreams. But when you are dreaming, you forget reality, so which one is the truth?

#2 How did they get that car into the middle of the mall.

#3 Human consciousness. Like at some point in time you just go from being an unconscious ball of semi functional flesh to conscious human being. Like I'm sorry, what?

#4 Consciousness. We go to sleep or pass out and it's just suddenly daytime? No, where's the wait!? I want 8 hours of lucid dreaming, damn it, I don't wanna wake up immediately!



It's like hitting the "skip cutscene" button or spamming A to jump through dialogue, it feels like someone's skipping something important.

#5 What was before the big bang? Before that? And that? And that?and so on. Whats beyond nothing?

#6 You can only buy used mirrors.

#7 The Moon is 400 times smaller than the Sun, and the Sun is 400 times further from the Earth than the Moon is. This is what allows solar eclipse' to occur.

#8 Lot's of historical figures seem to have had straight up plot armour.

#9 That I’ve never seen my neighbors bring in groceries into their homes.

#10 Death. The thought of it, the unsureness of what happens next, for most people that's where life's plot armour dies.

#11 Inner voice and sight? I can hear it but not with my ears. I can see it but not with my eyes? I don't understand how this works.

#12 That we only know people as they appear to be to us, not as they really are to themselves.

#13 I’ve found it increasingly infuriating that doubling down on a lie, no matter how egregious seems to work 80-90% of the time.

#14 The Planck Unit exists. In theoretical maths, we can divide a number infinitely. In reality, there's a smallest possible "something" that you can divide to, the Planck Unit. Remember relativity, a unit of space is equivalent to a unit of time. They're not two different things, rather two different ways of measuring one thing. This means there's a smallest possible distance to traverse, and a smallest unit of time to do so...the universe is NOT analog! It has a FRAME RATE AND A PIXEL RESOLUTION.



That s**t is bananas...

#15 Me walking in a room and completely forgetting what i went into that room for.

#16 Most mainstream religions aim to teach values about human decency. Yet they are mostly used to discriminate other people...

#17 Oh all of history is pretty b******t when you pay attention but maybe that's just because in any sensible timeline humans have nuked themselves to extinction.

#18 Magnets, bro.

#19 Time.



You think that time is a measurement of existence. If I stand there looking at my watch for a while, I can go "yup 5 minutes of existence passed."



But in space thats a lie. Me going 5 minutes passed but my buddy in a space ship will go "Actually that was only 1 minute of existence."



Thats like putting a ruler under water and the light refracting distorts the ruler so now it measures differently. It makes no sense!

#20 What is reality? Am I a figment of your imagination, or a figment of mine?

#21 Who made the terms of agreement so long.

#22 "And then they decided not to use their atomic bombs on each other."

#23 I have four children, one just graduated high school, one just graduated college. One is already done with his first year of middle school. My youngest just turned 9 and a half years old, closing in on 10. She is actually wearing an old dance outfit that originally belonged to the oldest. I told her "hey, that used to be your sister's."



What am I getting at? Time can move so slowly at times, especially when you are waiting for something to happen. But then you get to be middle aged like I am now and you look back and it just seems like it went by in a flash.



Let me give an example that might be more universal. I work in education. We just had the absolutely weirdest, most bonkers and difficult school year probably of my entire career. Lots of tedious, difficult, and mind numbing work to pull it off. But then almost like a flash, looking back, it's over. It's time for summer again. And summer, where I live anyway, the summer goes fastest of all.



Time and how it feels passing versus how it feels looking back is a huge plot hole or a "glitch in the matrix" if you will.



And when I was younger people tried to explain how fast it went, like with fatherhood or my career and things. I could not believe them when they told me, but they were right. Luckily I took some pictures and built up some memories that will last because otherwise it would all be a blur.

#24 Whenever I hear a physicist say "All of those things you learned about Newton's laws are actually false and just approximations for these other things that make no sense."

#25 According to what we understand of matter & energy transfer, there should be no matter in the universe. And yet there is TONS of matter in the universe. Literally what the f**k happened? Someone deux ex machina'd the universe itself.

#26 “It is possible to commit no mistakes and still lose. That is not weakness, that is life.” - Jean-Luc Picard

#27 That you are, in this reality, the reader, the character/narrator, and the writer all in the same pocket of time.

#28 "Everything that humans like, either [ends] them or it's a sin" Just think about it. Why can't we find healthy food as tasty as a street hot dog? Why did we create a god that condemns things that we like to do? Why it seems that we evolved especifically to suffer? Something is wrong here.

#29 If an entity were to stop time for millenniums, there would be no possible way of anyone knowing (unless any visible change but that’s just being picky).

#30 What happens when we get as fast as we are going to get?



You know... the current world record for the men's 100m sprint is 9.58 seconds (Usain Bolt) ... but you would imagine that there will come a day when a man beats that... then another and another... but eventually we will be as fast as we can get (because you can't go backwards), so then what?