I'm not entirely sure what this list is. Maybe because nobody is entirely sure of it. Can anyone be?

Now, sure, you can dig deep into explanations, theories and hypotheses, but, for a moment, stop and think to yourself: is it truly that, or is it just a plot hole and so let's laugh about it and move on with our lives?

Whatever the case may be, folks online have been discussing the biggest of reality's plot holes that, if you ponder hard enough, will eventually drive you to madness. Probably. Kinda. Don't quote me on it.

More Info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

31 Things Folks Online Consider Unexplainable "Plot Holes" In Human Existence When you wake up, you forget your dreams. But when you are dreaming, you forget reality, so which one is the truth?

IHaveAUsernameYEA , Ron Lach Report

11points
POST
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Youse all forget your dreams?

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

31 Things Folks Online Consider Unexplainable "Plot Holes" In Human Existence How did they get that car into the middle of the mall.

anon , Diana Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#3

31 Things Folks Online Consider Unexplainable "Plot Holes" In Human Existence Human consciousness. Like at some point in time you just go from being an unconscious ball of semi functional flesh to conscious human being. Like I'm sorry, what?

Fuzzers , Ron Lach Report

7points
POST
sofacushionfort
sofacushionfort
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

From my experience with many people,I’m not convinced this applies to everyone

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#4

31 Things Folks Online Consider Unexplainable "Plot Holes" In Human Existence Consciousness. We go to sleep or pass out and it's just suddenly daytime? No, where's the wait!? I want 8 hours of lucid dreaming, damn it, I don't wanna wake up immediately!

It's like hitting the "skip cutscene" button or spamming A to jump through dialogue, it feels like someone's skipping something important.

wolfyfancylads , Pixabay Report

7points
POST
Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that's a part of my difficulty to go to sleep, i don't wanna be tomorrow so soon

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#5

31 Things Folks Online Consider Unexplainable "Plot Holes" In Human Existence What was before the big bang? Before that? And that? And that?and so on. Whats beyond nothing?

Equ1nox_1 , geralt Report

7points
POST
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There was no time before the Big Bang so this means that there isn’t really a “before”

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

31 Things Folks Online Consider Unexplainable "Plot Holes" In Human Existence You can only buy used mirrors.

Puppy-Zwolle , Terje Sollie Report

6points
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In theory it would be quite simple to make one and wrap it up without looking at it. I suspect that Quality Control would ensure otherwise though.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#7

31 Things Folks Online Consider Unexplainable "Plot Holes" In Human Existence The Moon is 400 times smaller than the Sun, and the Sun is 400 times further from the Earth than the Moon is. This is what allows solar eclipse' to occur.

honeydewlightly , Sebastian Voortman Report

5points
POST
Ron Man
Ron Man
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And this is an unexplainable plot hole in human existence? How?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#8

31 Things Folks Online Consider Unexplainable "Plot Holes" In Human Existence Lot's of historical figures seem to have had straight up plot armour.

anon , mhaw Report

5points
POST
Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

choosing Lincoln for this quote is highly ironic :D

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#9

31 Things Folks Online Consider Unexplainable "Plot Holes" In Human Existence That I’ve never seen my neighbors bring in groceries into their homes.

ReputationDizzy9414 , Ivan Samkov Report

4points
POST
Ron Man
Ron Man
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They only have groceries at their real home

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#10

31 Things Folks Online Consider Unexplainable "Plot Holes" In Human Existence Death. The thought of it, the unsureness of what happens next, for most people that's where life's plot armour dies.

DragonScale_YT , Mike Bird Report

4points
POST
Ron Man
Ron Man
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

lol and again not a plot hole in human existence, with a bonus misuse of plot armour!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#11

31 Things Folks Online Consider Unexplainable "Plot Holes" In Human Existence Inner voice and sight? I can hear it but not with my ears. I can see it but not with my eyes? I don't understand how this works.

MarcusAntione , Emmanuel Ikwuegbu Report

3points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

31 Things Folks Online Consider Unexplainable "Plot Holes" In Human Existence That we only know people as they appear to be to us, not as they really are to themselves.

RiseOVoices , Elevate Report

3points
POST
Matt Du
Matt Du
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Eleanor Rigby, wearing the face that she keeps in a jar by the door, who is it for? The Beetles

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

31 Things Folks Online Consider Unexplainable "Plot Holes" In Human Existence I’ve found it increasingly infuriating that doubling down on a lie, no matter how egregious seems to work 80-90% of the time.

RoninRobot , Ben White Report

2points
POST
Ron Man
Ron Man
Community Member
42 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is why you call people out for doubling down while destroying their double down proof. But again, this isn't a plot hole in human existence

0
0points
reply
#14

31 Things Folks Online Consider Unexplainable "Plot Holes" In Human Existence The Planck Unit exists. In theoretical maths, we can divide a number infinitely. In reality, there's a smallest possible "something" that you can divide to, the Planck Unit. Remember relativity, a unit of space is equivalent to a unit of time. They're not two different things, rather two different ways of measuring one thing. This means there's a smallest possible distance to traverse, and a smallest unit of time to do so...the universe is NOT analog! It has a FRAME RATE AND A PIXEL RESOLUTION.

That s**t is bananas...

The_Folly_Of_Mice , Monstera Report

2points
POST
Ron Man
Ron Man
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's actually neither.

0
0points
reply
#15

31 Things Folks Online Consider Unexplainable "Plot Holes" In Human Existence Me walking in a room and completely forgetting what i went into that room for.

Trolef , Andrea Piacquadio Report

2points
POST
Malfar
Malfar
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never happened to me

0
0points
reply
#16

31 Things Folks Online Consider Unexplainable "Plot Holes" In Human Existence Most mainstream religions aim to teach values about human decency. Yet they are mostly used to discriminate other people...

SrCocuyo , cottonbro studio Report

2points
POST
Matt Du
Matt Du
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm agnostic. I swing more towards being an atheist but most of them seem a little to closed minded to sit well with me. Religion on the other hand is a well crafted money making machine that prays on the weak.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#17

31 Things Folks Online Consider Unexplainable "Plot Holes" In Human Existence Oh all of history is pretty b******t when you pay attention but maybe that's just because in any sensible timeline humans have nuked themselves to extinction.

wickedblight , Chris Lawton Report

1point
POST
Matt Du
Matt Du
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We are on repeat, we don't learn from the past, so we are destined to repeat it. As an example MMR vaccines for Measles has fallen below the herd immunity target in London. 54 cases in the whole of 2022 and 128 cases in just the month of January this year. Polio, Whooping cough, Rubella it's only a matter of time.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#18

31 Things Folks Online Consider Unexplainable "Plot Holes" In Human Existence Magnets, bro.

mmm-pistol-whip , Dan Cristian Pădureț Report

1point
POST
Ron Man
Ron Man
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Magnets are a plot hole in human existence? Okay. I mean, it's one of the main 4 forces in physics, but whatever.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

31 Things Folks Online Consider Unexplainable "Plot Holes" In Human Existence Time.

You think that time is a measurement of existence. If I stand there looking at my watch for a while, I can go "yup 5 minutes of existence passed."

But in space thats a lie. Me going 5 minutes passed but my buddy in a space ship will go "Actually that was only 1 minute of existence."

Thats like putting a ruler under water and the light refracting distorts the ruler so now it measures differently. It makes no sense!

Caffeine_and_Alcohol , Jon Tyson Report

1point
POST
Ron Man
Ron Man
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It makes plenty of sense when you realize time is immaterial, it's just a perception.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#20

31 Things Folks Online Consider Unexplainable "Plot Holes" In Human Existence What is reality? Am I a figment of your imagination, or a figment of mine?

RonSwansonsOldMan , Tobias Bjerknes Report

1point
POST
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Argh!!! It's really frustrating trying to word the correct response, because it's so hard to explain! Generally, when suffering from a delusion, it feels so real that nothing could shake that belief, so much so, that it easier to be convinced that something real is a delusion than that the delusion isn't real. So technically, if I am delusional, and I could be convinced that you are a delusion, you are most definitely real and not a figment of my imagination. Those few that are self aware delusional, still believe that it's real, but have the internal battle of acting according to what they think is most normal.

0
0points
reply
#21

31 Things Folks Online Consider Unexplainable "Plot Holes" In Human Existence Who made the terms of agreement so long.

anubismcgeal , Cytonn Photography Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#22

31 Things Folks Online Consider Unexplainable "Plot Holes" In Human Existence "And then they decided not to use their atomic bombs on each other."

gingeropolous , Pixabay Report

1point
POST
Matt Du
Matt Du
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Except for japan twice, about 200,000 mostly civilians.

0
0points
reply
#23

31 Things Folks Online Consider Unexplainable "Plot Holes" In Human Existence I have four children, one just graduated high school, one just graduated college. One is already done with his first year of middle school. My youngest just turned 9 and a half years old, closing in on 10. She is actually wearing an old dance outfit that originally belonged to the oldest. I told her "hey, that used to be your sister's."

What am I getting at? Time can move so slowly at times, especially when you are waiting for something to happen. But then you get to be middle aged like I am now and you look back and it just seems like it went by in a flash.

Let me give an example that might be more universal. I work in education. We just had the absolutely weirdest, most bonkers and difficult school year probably of my entire career. Lots of tedious, difficult, and mind numbing work to pull it off. But then almost like a flash, looking back, it's over. It's time for summer again. And summer, where I live anyway, the summer goes fastest of all.

Time and how it feels passing versus how it feels looking back is a huge plot hole or a "glitch in the matrix" if you will.

And when I was younger people tried to explain how fast it went, like with fatherhood or my career and things. I could not believe them when they told me, but they were right. Luckily I took some pictures and built up some memories that will last because otherwise it would all be a blur.

jprennquist , Aron Visuals Report

0points
POST
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A day at work is a long time. Two week vacation with the wife is only moments long.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#24

31 Things Folks Online Consider Unexplainable "Plot Holes" In Human Existence Whenever I hear a physicist say "All of those things you learned about Newton's laws are actually false and just approximations for these other things that make no sense."

ununonium119 , Sumeet B Report

0points
POST
Matt Du
Matt Du
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's because of the building blocks, at a quantum level anything is possible. A grain of sugar dropped from a hight onto a flat surface can go anywhere. Chaos. But drop a million and a pattern emerges, a cone shape of suger. Order out of chaos, the connection between Relativity and Quantum mechanics is the pattern it forms in the observable world

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#25

31 Things Folks Online Consider Unexplainable "Plot Holes" In Human Existence According to what we understand of matter & energy transfer, there should be no matter in the universe. And yet there is TONS of matter in the universe. Literally what the f**k happened? Someone deux ex machina'd the universe itself.

A_TimeTraveller , Aldebaran S Report

0points
POST
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There should either be no matter because there should be an equal amount of matter & antimatter or the matter should be clouds of evenly distributed hydrogen & helium yet a bit of fluctuation here and there has enabled our universe to be the way that it is

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

31 Things Folks Online Consider Unexplainable "Plot Holes" In Human Existence “It is possible to commit no mistakes and still lose. That is not weakness, that is life.” - Jean-Luc Picard

anon , X-PRIZE Report

0points
POST
#27

That you are, in this reality, the reader, the character/narrator, and the writer all in the same pocket of time.

anon Report

0points
POST
Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

and i'm still not a best seller :D

0
0points
reply
#28

31 Things Folks Online Consider Unexplainable "Plot Holes" In Human Existence "Everything that humans like, either [ends] them or it's a sin" Just think about it. Why can't we find healthy food as tasty as a street hot dog? Why did we create a god that condemns things that we like to do? Why it seems that we evolved especifically to suffer? Something is wrong here.

V02D , https://unsplash.com/photos/Hhcn6yy3Uo8?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditShareLink Report

-1point
POST
Ron Man
Ron Man
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So many false equivalencies in a small paragraph. You like the hot dog because that's how your personal taste evolved. It's not universal truth that all humans like that hot dog; it's just tasty to people who are used to that.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#29

31 Things Folks Online Consider Unexplainable "Plot Holes" In Human Existence If an entity were to stop time for millenniums, there would be no possible way of anyone knowing (unless any visible change but that’s just being picky).

Smoka_Lad , Mohamed Nohassi Report

-1point
POST
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What's an 'entity' in this context, and in what way can it 'stop'?

0
0points
reply
#30

31 Things Folks Online Consider Unexplainable "Plot Holes" In Human Existence What happens when we get as fast as we are going to get?

You know... the current world record for the men's 100m sprint is 9.58 seconds (Usain Bolt) ... but you would imagine that there will come a day when a man beats that... then another and another... but eventually we will be as fast as we can get (because you can't go backwards), so then what?

the_real_pam_halpert , Fitsum Admasu Report

-1point
POST
Ron Man
Ron Man
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Um, the record will just stand and not be beaten? That's how records work. If it doesn't get beaten, then there it is.

0
0points
reply
#31

31 Things Folks Online Consider Unexplainable "Plot Holes" In Human Existence How construction cranes suddenly just appear on their construction site.

Snowbattt , Artem Labunsky Report

-1point
POST
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They build a foundation/base and then other cranes start adding onto the foundation until you get these construction cranes

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!