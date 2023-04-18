Clearly, it’s quite easy to end up with a home that features questionable design choices, so to learn more about interior design, we reached out to Kel Harmer of Oh So Kel, who was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda. Kel is an interiors stylist and the owner of Oh So Kel, the source of Inspiration for Beautiful Living, ‘Best Home Blog’ and ‘Amara IBA Shortlist for Best Design Inspiration'. She’s been described as the ‘queen of accessible style & unique chic decor’, so we wanted to know what she loves most about interior design.

“I love interior design because it’s a way of expressing yourself, reflecting your personality and using creativity in a way that is unique and individual to the homeowner,” Kel says. But when it comes to whether or not there is such a thing as bad design, she’s open minded. “I think there are certain design principles, color pairings and room layouts that work better than others, but I do also think that design is an art form which is subjective too,” Kel told Bored Panda. “We don’t all have the same tastes or opinions on what makes good design so there will always be varying ideas and debates on it.”