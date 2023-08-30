Hello, my name is Giselle Dekel, I was born in Vienna, Austria, and raised in Antwerp, Belgium. I studied arts in high school and later pursued a degree in Textile Design at Shenkar College (Israel). My early life goal was to become a textile designer as patterns were my big passion.

After receiving my college degree I tried everything to find a job in that field. But years passed and nothing happened so I finally gave up. This unfortunately is the story for many art/design students.

While working regular non-creative jobs I fell into a minor depression... Having no creative outlet (other than coming up with kid-friendly meals) really took a toll on me. Eventually, my artistic spark returned, and after much experimenting I started illustrating.

