Hello, my name is Giselle Dekel, I was born in Vienna, Austria, and raised in Antwerp, Belgium. I studied arts in high school and later pursued a degree in Textile Design at Shenkar College (Israel). My early life goal was to become a textile designer as patterns were my big passion.

After receiving my college degree I tried everything to find a job in that field. But years passed and nothing happened so I finally gave up. This unfortunately is the story for many art/design students.

While working regular non-creative jobs I fell into a minor depression... Having no creative outlet (other than coming up with kid-friendly meals) really took a toll on me. Eventually, my artistic spark returned, and after much experimenting I started illustrating.

#1

Yoga Routine

Giselle Dekel
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i'm an expert in the Savasana pose

The way I make them is by combining watercolor and Photoshop. Even though my preferred form of expression is still painting on paper or canvas, I very much enjoy creating art digitally.

A big turning point in my art was 2020. Being in such uncomfortable situations, both physically and financially, really made me push myself and create art that came from this new place. The illustrations that I then created were more honest and started to resonate with a lot of people since so many of us were in that same situation.
#2

Monday

Giselle Dekel
eed_thelast_haw
eed_thelast_haw
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I did in fact break my little toe a couple of days ago. Monday, in fact. It sounded like breaking a twig.

#3

Blanky For Life

Giselle Dekel
The simple subjects of everyday life are what I enjoy exploring the most, along with a big slab of humor and sarcasm. I’m not sure I could function without humor. It’s what gets me through life.

From that point on, I gave myself the green light to create whatever comes to mind and whatever I feel going on inside.
#4

Thank You Universe

Giselle Dekel
#5

The Way To My Heart

Giselle Dekel
The fact that so many people all over the world share these feelings gave me the motivation to just go for it.

The question I get asked the most is how I handle being a mom of three, keeping a home, cooking, doing endless loads of laundry, and having a full-time illustration business. I’ll be honest with you, I have not yet met a woman in my lifetime who does not multitask and fully operate in all these different parts of life.

Apart from my kids' schedule, I personally don’t keep one. I have a to-do list for the day that I prepare the evening before and that’s what works for me. It’s a way for me to not feel overwhelmed by everything that is going on.
#6

Nothing Goes My Way

Giselle Dekel
#7

Peekaboo

Giselle Dekel
FlowerBot
FlowerBot
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I once said to my grandson 'BULLSEYE' when he bent over. He thought it was hilarious, my daughter was NOT amused as he took every opportunity to bend over and shout 'BULLSEYE' everywhere! Ooopps, naughty nanny!

1
1point
reply
In terms of creating art (and generally in life) I tend to never overthink. I avoid it at all costs. Whenever I have an idea for an illustration, I simply go for it. If it looks bad, I won’t use it.

By far the best part of this job is the positive response from fans and art lovers from all over the world. The amount of people who find joy in my art and/or see themselves through my illustrations is overwhelming. There’s not a day that goes by where I don’t at least have one interaction with a person about the art.

Of course, this is very pleasing to the ego, but mostly this pleasantly confirms my suspicion that underneath it all we are all one and the same.
#8

Please Don't Pick Up

Giselle Dekel
#9

Recipe For Disaster

Giselle Dekel
#10

Tall Boyfriend

Giselle Dekel
#11

Magic Trick

Giselle Dekel
Feisty Cat
Feisty Cat
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep, do that every evening.

#12

Get Out There

Giselle Dekel
#13

Caffeine Emergency

Giselle Dekel
#14

Friday vs. Monday

Giselle Dekel
#15

Pride Love

Giselle Dekel
#16

Shower Short Story

Giselle Dekel
#17

Bedtime Story

Giselle Dekel
#18

Good At Doing Nothing

Giselle Dekel
#19

I'll Do It Tomorrow

Giselle Dekel
#20

The Monsters Under My Bed

Giselle Dekel
#21

My Favorite Place

Giselle Dekel
#22

Sunday Sofa

Giselle Dekel
#23

Ugh

Giselle Dekel
#24

The Original Child's Pose

Giselle Dekel
#25

Hug Me

Giselle Dekel
#26

Last Email Before The Weekend

Giselle Dekel
#27

Mom vs. Laundry

Giselle Dekel
#28

Monday Morning Stretch

Giselle Dekel
#29

Not Ready

Giselle Dekel
#30

Recharge

Giselle Dekel
#31

Blurry Head

Giselle Dekel
#32

You Got This

Giselle Dekel
#33

Sideways

Giselle Dekel
#34

Skin Care Routine

Giselle Dekel
#35

Bubble Bath In The Clouds

Giselle Dekel
#36

Fill Me Up

Giselle Dekel
#37

Laundry Basket

Giselle Dekel
#38

Laundry Day

Giselle Dekel
#39

Head In The Clouds

Giselle Dekel
#40

"Mom, Look What I Made"

Giselle Dekel
#41

Mother And Child

Giselle Dekel
#42

New Growth

Giselle Dekel
#43

Flip Me

Giselle Dekel
#44

Solo System

Giselle Dekel
#45

Starry Night

Giselle Dekel
#46

Weekend Book

Giselle Dekel
#47

Floating Around

Giselle Dekel
#48

Coffee Buddies

Giselle Dekel
#49

Monday Vomit

Giselle Dekel
#50

Pizza Girl

Giselle Dekel
#51

Plant Lover

Giselle Dekel
#52

Stripe Lovers

Giselle Dekel
#53

Cloud Of Joy

Giselle Dekel
#54

Cocktail Dip

Giselle Dekel
#55

Coffee In Bed

Giselle Dekel
