I Create Playful And Witty Illustrations With A Big Slab Of Humor And Sarcasm (55 Pics)
Hello, my name is Giselle Dekel, I was born in Vienna, Austria, and raised in Antwerp, Belgium. I studied arts in high school and later pursued a degree in Textile Design at Shenkar College (Israel). My early life goal was to become a textile designer as patterns were my big passion.
After receiving my college degree I tried everything to find a job in that field. But years passed and nothing happened so I finally gave up. This unfortunately is the story for many art/design students.
While working regular non-creative jobs I fell into a minor depression... Having no creative outlet (other than coming up with kid-friendly meals) really took a toll on me. Eventually, my artistic spark returned, and after much experimenting I started illustrating.
More info: giselledekel.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | pinterest.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Yoga Routine
The way I make them is by combining watercolor and Photoshop. Even though my preferred form of expression is still painting on paper or canvas, I very much enjoy creating art digitally.
A big turning point in my art was 2020. Being in such uncomfortable situations, both physically and financially, really made me push myself and create art that came from this new place. The illustrations that I then created were more honest and started to resonate with a lot of people since so many of us were in that same situation.
Monday
I did in fact break my little toe a couple of days ago. Monday, in fact. It sounded like breaking a twig.
Blanky For Life
The simple subjects of everyday life are what I enjoy exploring the most, along with a big slab of humor and sarcasm. I’m not sure I could function without humor. It’s what gets me through life.
From that point on, I gave myself the green light to create whatever comes to mind and whatever I feel going on inside.
Thank You Universe
The Way To My Heart
The fact that so many people all over the world share these feelings gave me the motivation to just go for it.
The question I get asked the most is how I handle being a mom of three, keeping a home, cooking, doing endless loads of laundry, and having a full-time illustration business. I’ll be honest with you, I have not yet met a woman in my lifetime who does not multitask and fully operate in all these different parts of life.
Apart from my kids' schedule, I personally don’t keep one. I have a to-do list for the day that I prepare the evening before and that’s what works for me. It’s a way for me to not feel overwhelmed by everything that is going on.
Nothing Goes My Way
Peekaboo
In terms of creating art (and generally in life) I tend to never overthink. I avoid it at all costs. Whenever I have an idea for an illustration, I simply go for it. If it looks bad, I won’t use it.
By far the best part of this job is the positive response from fans and art lovers from all over the world. The amount of people who find joy in my art and/or see themselves through my illustrations is overwhelming. There’s not a day that goes by where I don’t at least have one interaction with a person about the art.
Of course, this is very pleasing to the ego, but mostly this pleasantly confirms my suspicion that underneath it all we are all one and the same.