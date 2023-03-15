My name is Michael Pettersson and I am a freelance photographer from Sweden. 

My motivation is to create and present images that affect and tell a message. The portrait should convey the personality of the person. An event should be purely documentary or embellished. The environment should be displayed from its best or worst side and the object should be depicted in its accuracy or radiance.

Here are my personal pictures from my tour around Japan. 

More info: michaelpettersson.se | Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tour Around Japan

Report

9points
Michael Pettersson
POST
Thegoodboi
Thegoodboi
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want to visit so badddd!

0
0points
reply
#2

Tour Around Japan

Report

8points
Michael Pettersson
POST
#3

Tour Around Japan

Report

8points
Michael Pettersson
POST
Thegoodboi
Thegoodboi
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd be such a tourist. F***y pack, camera, favorite chew toy..

0
0points
reply
#4

Tour Around Japan

Report

6points
Michael Pettersson
POST
Thegoodboi
Thegoodboi
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beautiful, I wonder if I'd look good in a kimono

0
0points
reply
#5

Tour Around Japan

Report

6points
Michael Pettersson
POST
#6

Tour Around Japan

Report

6points
Michael Pettersson
POST
#7

Tour Around Japan

Report

5points
Michael Pettersson
POST
#8

Tour Around Japan

Report

5points
Michael Pettersson
POST
#9

Tour Around Japan

Report

5points
Michael Pettersson
POST
#10

Tour Around Japan

Report

4points
Michael Pettersson
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

Tour Around Japan

Report

2points
Michael Pettersson
POST
#12

Tour Around Japan

Report

2points
Michael Pettersson
POST
#13

Tour Around Japan

Report

1point
Michael Pettersson
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!