ADVERTISEMENT

Just like book covers, album covers have quite a job to do. They have to instantaneously capture the audience’s attention and intrigue them enough for the person to take some sort of action, whether it’s picking it off the shelf or listening to a song or two.

Album covers also need to reflect what kind of music is in the album, which can be quite a tough task. After all, music is a completely auditory experience and coming up with a visual representation of a sound that also tells a story is complicated to say the least. 

That is why the images that end up on album covers are usually so intriguing. And, when you spot one in the wild, you recognize their unique quality right away.

The following list is comprised of such gems found on the Images That Could Be Album Covers subreddit. Scroll down to see them and let us know what band or genre it would suit best.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Sun During A Solar Eclipse Behind Some Clouds

Sun During A Solar Eclipse Behind Some Clouds

SCPConfinement Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

When you think about an album cover, there are a few that might come to mind. One of the most iconic ones out there, though, has to be Abbey Road by The Beatles. The image of the band crossing the street is widely recognizable and has been parodied by everyone, from Sesame Street to Red Hot Chili Peppers. It was taken by Iain Macmillan, a photographer who was introduced to the band by Yoko Ono. 

After Paul McCartney did some initial sketching for what the image should look like, they did the shoot on August 8th at 11:35AM, believing it was just publicity shots. Macmillan stood on a 10ft ladder in the middle of the street and took 6 pictures. Later on, because of the time crunch, the art director and album cover designer John Kosh decided to just go with the best of six and ended up with a cover that went down in pop culture history.
#2

Shell

Shell

ayylmaotv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Title

Title

vnNinja21 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

What’s interesting about this cover is that it doesn’t have the name of the band or the album written on it. This brilliant decision that was suggested by Kosh was controversial at the time. The people at the record company EMI were very displeased by this idea as they thought they won’t be able to sell any records because of it. 

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the band approved it, and they still went ahead with Kosh’s vision. “It’s one of the biggest bands in the world, you don’t need to actually say who they are—everyone knows who they are, Kosh mentioned when recalling the situation years later. “But it was a major fire. I got threatening phone calls,” he laughed.
#4

Childhood

Childhood

yahyaawsome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

No, Next Question

No, Next Question

Historical-Form9681 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
jjewels avatar
Julia Mckinney
Julia Mckinney
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ooo, ooo, I know the answer to this question. *waves arm wildly* It's an Emo band, am I right?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#6

The Sight Of Flowers

The Sight Of Flowers

Acri005 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Nirvana’s Nevermind is another album cover that is widely recognizable everywhere. A baby swimming underwater and reaching for a dollar bill is quite a concept that instantly appealed to the photographer Kirk Weddle. At the time, he was marketing himself as an underwater photographer and wanted to give it a shot.
#7

Caught This At A Great Time A While Back

Caught This At A Great Time A While Back

namezarehard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

A Photo I Took On A Foggy Night At My College

A Photo I Took On A Foggy Night At My College

memerminecraft Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
jjewels avatar
Julia Mckinney
Julia Mckinney
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Man, I loved those nights! Just walking along, paying very close attention to my surroundings but enjoying the vibe.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Twenty Skies

Twenty Skies

Darabont09 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Coincidentally, his friends had just had a baby, so he paid them 200 dollars for a shoot in a pool. According to him, it was all very low budget because the band wasn’t well-known at the time and he orchestrated it all by himself. The set-up took an hour and the shoot—5 minutes. He walked away with 25 snaps, confident that he had the winning shot. When looking at the shots later, though, he realized how exposed the baby was.
#10

This Is Not A Coincidence

This Is Not A Coincidence

less_fear_24 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Lights

Lights

not_a_number1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Came From True I Guess, But Looks Like It Could Be A Album Cover

Came From True I Guess, But Looks Like It Could Be A Album Cover

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Afraid that the visible genitalia of the baby might be unacceptable, Weddle set out to get photos of other babies. He took a few pictures of baby girls in a public pool, but the band wanted to go with the initial suggestion. Apparently, the frontman Kurt Cobain suggested that the only acceptable censorship for the image is a sticker covering the private parts that says “If you're offended by this, you must be a closet pedophile.” So, the image was released as it was.

ADVERTISEMENT
#13

Rage

Rage

Kohlner Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Add in a photo of a machine and it ought to sell like hotcakes.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Guitar Girl

Guitar Girl

BurakTreaty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Cross

Cross

ayylmaotv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

The story of the cover image didn’t end there, though. That is because the baby in the photo, Spencer Elden, grew up and started feeling uncomfortable about it. He tried to reach out to people that were in the band and those involved in the production of the album, but didn’t get a single message back. His involvement was quite overwhelming for him.
#16

Planet Closed

Planet Closed

chasehoffman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

[u/Ilovesurrealism]

[u/Ilovesurrealism]

OhTcxic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Please Wait

Please Wait

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

“[When] I go to a baseball game and think about it: 'Man, everybody at this baseball game has probably seen my little baby penis,' I feel like I got part of my human rights revoked," said Elden when talking to Time magazine about the cover. So, he sued the surviving members of the band, the photographer, as well as Cobain’s estate.

ADVERTISEMENT
#19

This Butterfly In A Skull Formed An Eye Pattern

This Butterfly In A Skull Formed An Eye Pattern

CarelessImportance5 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Someone Said This Has Album Cover Energy So I Decided To Put It Here

Someone Said This Has Album Cover Energy So I Decided To Put It Here

OatmeneticYT Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Shining Lights Alt

Shining Lights Alt

WispyZuccs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
audrey-a-olson avatar
Watermelon_gum (she/her)
Watermelon_gum (she/her)
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This should be a movie poster. Just slap some tiny words at the bottom right

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply

However, his attempt to seek monetary compensation didn’t go well. His case was dismissed multiple times after the defendants argued that he made money off of it his whole life. He did multiple reenactments of the shoot, has “Nevermind” tattooed on his chest, and once mentioned in an interview that he was “glad” they chose him. So why would he be so upset about it now?
#22

Just Found This And Thought, This Could Be Nice Cover

Just Found This And Thought, This Could Be Nice Cover

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Sumo Wrestlers In Sunflower Field

Sumo Wrestlers In Sunflower Field

abitmisleading Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

As I Burn

As I Burn

Meme_team12 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

All in all, album covers are quite a fascinating thing to explore. They have histories attached to them, as well as the stories that come from the pictures themselves. Intriguing and open to interpretation, they capture our minds and hearts and imprint themselves on history. Who knows, maybe the next big thing is on this list.

ADVERTISEMENT
#25

A Lie

A Lie

-Horror-Picture- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Made On Earth By Humans

Made On Earth By Humans

less_fear_24 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Reminder

Reminder

Qkumb3r Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Apathy

Apathy

MNM0412 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Duck

Duck

xwing52 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

The Passenger

The Passenger

Dave3121 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

:(

:(

less_fear_24 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Album Cover?

Album Cover?

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Now D*e

Now D*e

La_saawce Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

E X I T

E X I T

TheMightyBattleSquid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Flying Cat

Flying Cat

DatBoi3779 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

This Basketball Court

This Basketball Court

AlteredMentality_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Welp, This Street Lamp Looks Absolutely Terrifying

Welp, This Street Lamp Looks Absolutely Terrifying

RandomHobbyist6969 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

I've Been To Places

I've Been To Places

less_fear_24 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

I Don't Know

I Don't Know

nosijf982 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

S

S

Hungry_Quiet_731 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Inside Of A Penguins Mouth

Inside Of A Penguins Mouth

LocalFemboyManaka Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

Streetlighted

Streetlighted

less_fear_24 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Distracted Thoughts

Distracted Thoughts

vashkigalix Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Lonely Station

Lonely Station

Traipeks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Red Room

Red Room

WispyZuccs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Punk Band Type Album Cover

Punk Band Type Album Cover

Otto-mathias Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

During A Walk In The Rain, I Stumbled Upon This Sad Sight

During A Walk In The Rain, I Stumbled Upon This Sad Sight

harrywhelks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

I Made This A Couple Of Years Ago

I Made This A Couple Of Years Ago

paloval Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Broken Light Not Giving Up

Broken Light Not Giving Up

parisutonhiru Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Flight Attendant In A Turbine

Flight Attendant In A Turbine

anders066 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Skybow

Skybow

Safe-Permission1529 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Cats Just Want To Watch The World Burn

Cats Just Want To Watch The World Burn

ImACrazyBitch200 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

A Man And His Dog During The Australian Wildfires

A Man And His Dog During The Australian Wildfires

KingOfJuiceBoxes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

"Men Dead Working End" Found In An Fb Group Source Unknown

"Men Dead Working End" Found In An Fb Group Source Unknown

sph_ynto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

In Loving Memory

In Loving Memory

less_fear_24 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Fire Porsche

Fire Porsche

WispyZuccs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Mt. Rainier

Mt. Rainier

Ianmeeer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Most Important Instrument In The Orchestra

Most Important Instrument In The Orchestra

No-Pool5735 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

The March

The March

Achakita Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Circuit City

Circuit City

BloodyBladeKane Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Kids Posing For A Photo In Chicago 1941

Kids Posing For A Photo In Chicago 1941

kuneho- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is easily one of the coolest pictures I have ever seen.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

We Will Find You

We Will Find You

Sherman_Firefly_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

No Signal

No Signal

itsfredi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Long Exposure Traffic Light

Long Exposure Traffic Light

Jedijake42 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

This Was Taken Two Years Ago, Surely It Still Holds Up?

This Was Taken Two Years Ago, Surely It Still Holds Up?

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

F**k Station

F**k Station

Urbien18 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Was Just Texting My Friends My Location At The Bar And Snapped This

Was Just Texting My Friends My Location At The Bar And Snapped This

autismovaccination Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

A Church In My Hometown

A Church In My Hometown

ZachWasTakenWasTaken Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Cloud

Cloud

Furygvn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Daft Punk In Japan (2000)

Daft Punk In Japan (2000)

ayylmaotv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

A Recent Flood Where I Live

A Recent Flood Where I Live

Snipez_2412 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

Photo Taken By Me At Santa Monica Beach

Photo Taken By Me At Santa Monica Beach

JohnLogicOfficial Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Somethings Holy Happens There

Somethings Holy Happens There

merthot2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like the scene from "Dogma" where God wakes up in the hospital where she was on life support.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#74

Catholic Priests At A Seminary Playing A Game Of Basketball, Bergamo, Italy, 1964

Catholic Priests At A Seminary Playing A Game Of Basketball, Bergamo, Italy, 1964

PolandBallFan42069 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Men On The Moon

Men On The Moon

itsfredi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

A Pool Untouched By The Brown Flood Waters

A Pool Untouched By The Brown Flood Waters

werydan1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

"Palace" By @ijmillz

"Palace" By @ijmillz

not_a_number1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Lights Rays In An Abandoned Theatre

Lights Rays In An Abandoned Theatre

CatandthePigeons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Hey V-Sauce Michael Here

Hey V-Sauce Michael Here

Appropriate_Jaguar_1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

UPS Is Determined

UPS Is Determined

Sushi402 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!