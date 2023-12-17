80 Images That Are So Dope, You Could Slap Them On The Cover Of Music Albums
Just like book covers, album covers have quite a job to do. They have to instantaneously capture the audience’s attention and intrigue them enough for the person to take some sort of action, whether it’s picking it off the shelf or listening to a song or two.
Album covers also need to reflect what kind of music is in the album, which can be quite a tough task. After all, music is a completely auditory experience and coming up with a visual representation of a sound that also tells a story is complicated to say the least.
That is why the images that end up on album covers are usually so intriguing. And, when you spot one in the wild, you recognize their unique quality right away.
The following list is comprised of such gems found on the Images That Could Be Album Covers subreddit. Scroll down to see them and let us know what band or genre it would suit best.
Sun During A Solar Eclipse Behind Some Clouds
When you think about an album cover, there are a few that might come to mind. One of the most iconic ones out there, though, has to be Abbey Road by The Beatles. The image of the band crossing the street is widely recognizable and has been parodied by everyone, from Sesame Street to Red Hot Chili Peppers. It was taken by Iain Macmillan, a photographer who was introduced to the band by Yoko Ono.
After Paul McCartney did some initial sketching for what the image should look like, they did the shoot on August 8th at 11:35AM, believing it was just publicity shots. Macmillan stood on a 10ft ladder in the middle of the street and took 6 pictures. Later on, because of the time crunch, the art director and album cover designer John Kosh decided to just go with the best of six and ended up with a cover that went down in pop culture history.
Shell
Title
What’s interesting about this cover is that it doesn’t have the name of the band or the album written on it. This brilliant decision that was suggested by Kosh was controversial at the time. The people at the record company EMI were very displeased by this idea as they thought they won’t be able to sell any records because of it.
However, the band approved it, and they still went ahead with Kosh’s vision. “It’s one of the biggest bands in the world, you don’t need to actually say who they are—everyone knows who they are, Kosh mentioned when recalling the situation years later. “But it was a major fire. I got threatening phone calls,” he laughed.
Childhood
No, Next Question
No, Next Question
The Sight Of Flowers
Nirvana’s Nevermind is another album cover that is widely recognizable everywhere. A baby swimming underwater and reaching for a dollar bill is quite a concept that instantly appealed to the photographer Kirk Weddle. At the time, he was marketing himself as an underwater photographer and wanted to give it a shot.
Caught This At A Great Time A While Back
A Photo I Took On A Foggy Night At My College
A Photo I Took On A Foggy Night At My College
Twenty Skies
Coincidentally, his friends had just had a baby, so he paid them 200 dollars for a shoot in a pool. According to him, it was all very low budget because the band wasn’t well-known at the time and he orchestrated it all by himself. The set-up took an hour and the shoot—5 minutes. He walked away with 25 snaps, confident that he had the winning shot. When looking at the shots later, though, he realized how exposed the baby was.
This Is Not A Coincidence
Lights
Came From True I Guess, But Looks Like It Could Be A Album Cover
Afraid that the visible genitalia of the baby might be unacceptable, Weddle set out to get photos of other babies. He took a few pictures of baby girls in a public pool, but the band wanted to go with the initial suggestion. Apparently, the frontman Kurt Cobain suggested that the only acceptable censorship for the image is a sticker covering the private parts that says “If you're offended by this, you must be a closet pedophile.” So, the image was released as it was.
Rage
Rage
Guitar Girl
Cross
The story of the cover image didn’t end there, though. That is because the baby in the photo, Spencer Elden, grew up and started feeling uncomfortable about it. He tried to reach out to people that were in the band and those involved in the production of the album, but didn’t get a single message back. His involvement was quite overwhelming for him.
Planet Closed
[u/Ilovesurrealism]
[u/Ilovesurrealism]
Please Wait
“[When] I go to a baseball game and think about it: 'Man, everybody at this baseball game has probably seen my little baby penis,' I feel like I got part of my human rights revoked," said Elden when talking to Time magazine about the cover. So, he sued the surviving members of the band, the photographer, as well as Cobain’s estate.
This Butterfly In A Skull Formed An Eye Pattern
Someone Said This Has Album Cover Energy So I Decided To Put It Here
Shining Lights Alt
Shining Lights Alt
However, his attempt to seek monetary compensation didn’t go well. His case was dismissed multiple times after the defendants argued that he made money off of it his whole life. He did multiple reenactments of the shoot, has “Nevermind” tattooed on his chest, and once mentioned in an interview that he was “glad” they chose him. So why would he be so upset about it now?
Just Found This And Thought, This Could Be Nice Cover
Sumo Wrestlers In Sunflower Field
As I Burn
All in all, album covers are quite a fascinating thing to explore. They have histories attached to them, as well as the stories that come from the pictures themselves. Intriguing and open to interpretation, they capture our minds and hearts and imprint themselves on history. Who knows, maybe the next big thing is on this list.
A Lie
Made On Earth By Humans
Reminder
Apathy
Duck
The Passenger
:(
Album Cover?
Now D*e
E X I T
Flying Cat
This Basketball Court
Welp, This Street Lamp Looks Absolutely Terrifying
I've Been To Places
I've Been To Places
I Don't Know
S
Inside Of A Penguins Mouth
Streetlighted
Distracted Thoughts
Lonely Station
Red Room
Punk Band Type Album Cover
During A Walk In The Rain, I Stumbled Upon This Sad Sight
I Made This A Couple Of Years Ago
Broken Light Not Giving Up
Flight Attendant In A Turbine
Skybow
Cats Just Want To Watch The World Burn
A Man And His Dog During The Australian Wildfires
"Men Dead Working End" Found In An Fb Group Source Unknown
In Loving Memory
Fire Porsche
Mt. Rainier
Most Important Instrument In The Orchestra
The March
Circuit City
Kids Posing For A Photo In Chicago 1941
Kids Posing For A Photo In Chicago 1941
We Will Find You
No Signal
Long Exposure Traffic Light
This Was Taken Two Years Ago, Surely It Still Holds Up?
F**k Station
Was Just Texting My Friends My Location At The Bar And Snapped This
A Church In My Hometown
Cloud
Daft Punk In Japan (2000)
A Recent Flood Where I Live
Photo Taken By Me At Santa Monica Beach
Somethings Holy Happens There
Somethings Holy Happens There
Catholic Priests At A Seminary Playing A Game Of Basketball, Bergamo, Italy, 1964
Men On The Moon
A Pool Untouched By The Brown Flood Waters
"Palace" By @ijmillz
Lights Rays In An Abandoned Theatre
Hey V-Sauce Michael Here
UPS Is Determined
Some of the photos on here were breathtaking. Thank you, BP!
