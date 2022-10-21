For the 48th time, Nikon has held its Small World Photomicrography Competition and the winners of the year 2022 have already been announced!

The awards are celebrating the mesmerizing microscopic world and applaud the efforts of those involved with photography, scientists and enthusiasts alike,  through the light microscope. 

Scroll down for the stunning photographs and don't forget to upvote your favorite ones!

For more mesmerizing images, check out the winners of previous contests (2016, 2017, 2019, 2020)!

More info: nikonsmallworld.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

14th Place - Nadia Efimova

14th Place - Nadia Efimova

"Differentiated cultured mouse myoblasts with lysosomes (cyan/green), nuclei (yellow), F-actin (magenta)."

Amicus Therapeutics
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

nikonsmallworld.com Report

7points
POST

The winner of this year's competition is Grigorii Timin, supervised by Dr. Michel Milinkovitch at the University of Geneva with the image of an embryonic hand of a Madagascar giant day gecko. "Masterfully blending imaging technology and artistic creativity, Timin utilized high-resolution microscopy and image-stitching to capture this species of Phelsuma grandis day gecko."
#2

13th Place - Randy Fullbright

13th Place - Randy Fullbright

"Agatized dinosaur bone."

Fullbright Studio
Vernal, Utah, USA

nikonsmallworld.com Report

6points
POST
#3

5th Place - Alison Pollack

5th Place - Alison Pollack

"Slime mold (Lamproderma)."

San Anselmo, California, USA

nikonsmallworld.com Report

6points
POST
#4

18th Place - Dr. Julien Resseguier

18th Place - Dr. Julien Resseguier

"Network of macrophages (white blood cells) of an adult zebrafish intestine."

University of Oslo, Oslo, Viken, Norway
Department of Biosciences / Immunology

nikonsmallworld.com Report

5points
POST
#5

15th Place - Dr. Ziad El-Zaatari

15th Place - Dr. Ziad El-Zaatari

"Cross sections of normal human colon epithelial crypts."

Houston Methodist Hospital
Houston, Texas, USA

nikonsmallworld.com Report

5points
POST
#6

11th Place - Ye Fei Zhang

11th Place - Ye Fei Zhang

"Moth eggs."

Jiang Yin, Jiangsu, China

nikonsmallworld.com Report

5points
POST
#7

10th Place - Murat Öztürk

10th Place - Murat Öztürk

"A fly under the chin of a tiger beetle."

Ankara, Turkey

nikonsmallworld.com Report

5points
POST
#8

8th Place - Dr. Nathanaël Prunet

8th Place - Dr. Nathanaël Prunet

"Growing tip of a red algae."

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA
Department of Biology

nikonsmallworld.com Report

5points
POST
#9

1st Place - Grigorii Timin, Dr. Michel Milinkovitch

1st Place - Grigorii Timin, Dr. Michel Milinkovitch

"Embryonic hand of a Madagascar giant day gecko (Phelsuma grandis)."

University of Geneva, Geneva, Switzerland
Department of Genetics and Evolution

nikonsmallworld.com Report

5points
POST
#10

Honorable Mention - Karl Gaff

Honorable Mention - Karl Gaff

"Midge larva collected from a freshwater pond."

Dublin, Ireland

nikonsmallworld.com Report

5points
POST
#11

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Eugenijus Kavaliauskas

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Eugenijus Kavaliauskas

"Ant (Camponotus)."

Tauragė, Lithuania

nikonsmallworld.com Report

5points
POST
Jan Dunn
Jan Dunn
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Yikes!

0
0points
reply
#12

12th Place - Brett M. Lewis

12th Place - Brett M. Lewis

"Autofluorescence of a single coral polyp (approx. 1 mm)."

Queensland University of Technology, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Department of Earth and Atmospheric Science

nikonsmallworld.com Report

4points
POST
#13

Honorable Mention - Sebastian Sparenga

Honorable Mention - Sebastian Sparenga

"Recrystallized Vitamin C."

McCrone Research Institute
Chicago, Illinois, USA

nikonsmallworld.com Report

4points
POST
#14

Honorable Mention - Dr. Laurent Formery

Honorable Mention - Dr. Laurent Formery

"Two-month old juvenile sea star (Patiria miniata)."

University of California, Berkeley, Berkeley, California, USA
Department of Molecular and Cell Biology

nikonsmallworld.com Report

4points
POST
#15

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Julien Resseguier

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Julien Resseguier

"Artery of an Atlantic salmon filled with nucleated red blood cells."

University of Oslo
Department of Biosciences / Immunology
Oslo, Viken, Norway

nikonsmallworld.com Report

4points
POST
#16

Image Of Distinction - Michael Landgrebe

Image Of Distinction - Michael Landgrebe

"Moss spore capsule (sporangium)."

Berlin, Germany

nikonsmallworld.com Report

4points
POST
#17

16th Place - Dr. Olivier Leroux

16th Place - Dr. Olivier Leroux

"Longitudinal section through a white asparagus shoot tip."

Ghent University, Ghent, Oost-Vlaanderen, Belgium
Department of Biology & Department of Plants and Crops

nikonsmallworld.com Report

3points
POST
#18

4th Place - Dr. Andrew Posselt

4th Place - Dr. Andrew Posselt

"Long-bodied cellar/daddy long-legs spider (Pholcus phalangioides)."

University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), Mill Valley, California, USA
Department of Surgery

nikonsmallworld.com Report

3points
POST
#19

Honorable Mention - Wim Van Egmond

Honorable Mention - Wim Van Egmond

"Larva of an anemone, found in marine plankton."

Micropolitan Museum
Berkel en Rodenrijs, Zuid-Holland, The Netherlands

nikonsmallworld.com Report

3points
POST
#20

Honorable Mention - Jan Rosenboom

Honorable Mention - Jan Rosenboom

"Diatom (Actinoptychus sp.)."

Rostock, Mecklenburg Vorpommern, Germany

nikonsmallworld.com Report

3points
POST
#21

Honorable Mention - Gerd Günther

Honorable Mention - Gerd Günther

"Young stem of garden bamboo (Fargesia sp.)."

Düsseldorf, Germany

nikonsmallworld.com Report

3points
POST
#22

Honorable Mention -Dr. Amy Engevik

Honorable Mention -Dr. Amy Engevik

"Intestinal villi (brush border in magenta)."

Medical University of South Carolina
Department of Regenerative Medicine & Cell Biology
Charleston, South Carolina, USA

nikonsmallworld.com Report

3points
POST
#23

Image Of Distinction - Xinpei Zhang

Image Of Distinction - Xinpei Zhang

"Alaskan sand."

Yu Cheng, Ya'an, China

nikonsmallworld.com Report

3points
POST
#24

Image Of Distinction - Teresa Zgoda

Image Of Distinction - Teresa Zgoda

"Eyeshadow cosmetic."

Arvada, Colorado, USA

nikonsmallworld.com Report

3points
POST
#25

Image Of Distinction - Yoshihiro Tamaru

Image Of Distinction - Yoshihiro Tamaru

"Tail of a planktonic crustacean (Oithona brevicornis)."

Hino, Tokyo, Japan

nikonsmallworld.com Report

3points
POST
#26

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Andrew Posselt

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Andrew Posselt

"Bold jumping spider (Phidippus audax)."

University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)
Department of Surgery
Mill Valley, California, USA

nikonsmallworld.com Report

3points
POST
#27

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Stephen S. Nagy

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Stephen S. Nagy

"Diatoms arranged in an exhibition rosette by Klaus D. Kemp."

Montana Diatoms
Helena, Montana, USA

nikonsmallworld.com Report

3points
POST
#28

Image Of Distinction - Anatoly Mikhaltsov

Image Of Distinction - Anatoly Mikhaltsov

"Cross section of a leaf of dune grass (Ammophila arenaria)."

Children’s Ecological and Biological Center
Department of Botany
Omsk, Russia

nikonsmallworld.com Report

3points
POST
#29

Image Of Distinction - Yuan Ji

Image Of Distinction - Yuan Ji

"Butterfly scales."

World Expo Museum
Shanghai, China

nikonsmallworld.com Report

3points
POST
#30

Image Of Distinction - Dr. John Hart

Image Of Distinction - Dr. John Hart

"Amino acid crystals (L-glutamine and beta-alanine)."

University of Colorado Boulder
Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences
Boulder, Colorado, USA

nikonsmallworld.com Report

3points
POST
#31

Image Of Distinction - Gabriel Fernández Fernández Jorge Alberto

Image Of Distinction - Gabriel Fernández Fernández Jorge Alberto

"Four o'clock flower (Mirabilis jalapa)."

San Luis, Argentina

nikonsmallworld.com Report

3points
POST
#32

Image Of Distinction - Karl Deckart

Image Of Distinction - Karl Deckart

"Dental drill bit studded with diamond chips."

Eckental, Bavaria, Germany

nikonsmallworld.com Report

3points
POST
#33

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Keat Ying Chan

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Keat Ying Chan

"Epithelial cells of a palmskin zebrafish larva."

Academia Sinica
Chen-Hui Chen's Lab
Institute of Cellular and Organismic Biology
Taipei, Taiwan

nikonsmallworld.com Report

3points
POST
#34

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Alejandra Bosco Dr. Monica L. Vetter

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Alejandra Bosco Dr. Monica L. Vetter

"Mouse cornea vasculature (arteries, veins and lymphatics)."

University of Utah
Department of Neurobiology
Salt Lake City, Utah, USA

nikonsmallworld.com Report

3points
POST
#35

17th Place - Dr. Daniel Wehner Julia Kolb

17th Place - Dr. Daniel Wehner Julia Kolb

"Tail fin of a zebrafish larva with peripheral nerves (green) and extracellular matrix (violet)."

Max Planck Institue for the Science of Light, Erlangen, Bayern, Germany
Department of Biological Optomechanics

nikonsmallworld.com Report

2points
POST
#36

2nd Place - Caleb Dawson

2nd Place - Caleb Dawson

"Breast tissue showing contractile myoepithelial cells wrapped around milk-producing alveoli."

WEHI, The Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Department of Immunology

nikonsmallworld.com Report

2points
POST
#37

Honorable Mention - Dr. Andrea Tedeschi

Honorable Mention - Dr. Andrea Tedeschi

"Murine sensory-motor cortex following mild traumatic brain injury in a transgenic mouse (expressing Thy1-GFP)."

The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio, USA
Wexner Medical Center
Department of Neuroscience

nikonsmallworld.com Report

2points
POST
#38

Honorable Mention - Alison Pollack

Honorable Mention - Alison Pollack

"Slime mold (Didymium clavus)."

San Anselmo, California, USA

nikonsmallworld.com Report

2points
POST
#39

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Zhigang Zheng

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Zhigang Zheng

"Staff sergeant butterfly eggs (Athyma selenophora)."

Zhuhai Photographers Association
Zhuhai, Guangdong, China

nikonsmallworld.com Report

2points
POST
#40

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Andrea Tedeschi

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Andrea Tedeschi

"3D imaging of the vasculature network in an adult mouse spinal cord."

The Ohio State University
Wexner Medical Center
Department of Neuroscience
Columbus, Ohio, USA

nikonsmallworld.com Report

2points
POST
#41

Image Of Distinction - Anne-Françoise Tasnier

Image Of Distinction - Anne-Françoise Tasnier

"Wood cells."

Royal Museum for Central Africa
Department of Wood Biology
Tervuren, Belgium

nikonsmallworld.com Report

2points
POST
#42

Image Of Distinction - Adolfo Ruiz De Segovia

Image Of Distinction - Adolfo Ruiz De Segovia

"Drops of olive oil in water."

Particular
Madrid, Spain

nikonsmallworld.com Report

2points
POST
#43

Image Of Distinction - Pablo Piedra

Image Of Distinction - Pablo Piedra

"Stinger of a small paper wasp (Vespidae Protopolybia)."

La Fortuna de San Carlos, Alajuela, Costa Rica

nikonsmallworld.com Report

2points
POST
#44

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Marko Pende

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Marko Pende

"Transgenic axolotl (CNP:GFP;β3Tubulin:mCherry) showing components of the nervous system. CNP+ Schwann cells (cyan) and axons (magenta)."

MDI Biological Laboratory
Bar Harbor, Maine, USA

nikonsmallworld.com Report

2points
POST
#45

Image Of Distinction - Satu Paavonsalo, Dr. Sinem Karaman

Image Of Distinction - Satu Paavonsalo, Dr. Sinem Karaman

"Blood vessels in the diaphragm of a 9-day-old mouse pup."

University of Helsinki
Individualized Drug Therapy Research Program, Faculty of Medicine
Helsinki, Finland

nikonsmallworld.com Report

2points
POST
#46

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Andrew Moore

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Andrew Moore

"3D rendering of the endoplasmic reticulum in a tissue culture cell."

Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI)
Janelia Research Campus
Ashburn, Virginia, USA

nikonsmallworld.com Report

2points
POST
#47

Image Of Distinction - Joe Mckellar

Image Of Distinction - Joe Mckellar

"Human lung cell expressing antiviral Mx1 protein (green), microtubules (cyan) and nuclei (orange)."

The National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS)
Université de Montpellier (UM)
Institut de Recherche en Infectiologie de Montpellier (IRIM)
Montpellier, Hérault, France

nikonsmallworld.com Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#48

Image Of Distinction - Dr. David Maitland

Image Of Distinction - Dr. David Maitland

"Tip of Pampas grass (Cortaderia selloana). Chlorophyll fluoresces red, lignin blue."

Feltwell, Norfolk, United Kingdom

nikonsmallworld.com Report

2points
POST
#49

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Philippe P. Laissue

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Philippe P. Laissue

"Living polyps of a reef-building lobe coral (Porites lobata)."

University of Essex
School of Life Sciences
Colchester, Essex, United Kingdom

nikonsmallworld.com Report

2points
POST
#50

Image Of Distinction - Henri Koskinen

Image Of Distinction - Henri Koskinen

"Disco fungus (Lachnum clandestinum) growing on a raspberry (Rubus idaeus)."

Helsinki, Uudenmaan lääni, Finland

nikonsmallworld.com Report

2points
POST
#51

Image Of Distinction - Karie Holtermann, Payal Sarkar

Image Of Distinction - Karie Holtermann, Payal Sarkar

"Digital PCR plate set up with RNA extracted from viruses in wastewater sludge (multiplexed with primer probes of SARS-CoV2, spiked BCoV, and PMMoV)."

City of San Jose Regional Wastewater Lab
San Jose, California, USA

nikonsmallworld.com Report

2points
POST
#52

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Honor Glenn

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Honor Glenn

"Human lung cell infected with coronavirus."

Arizona State University
Biodesign Institute
Biodesign Imaging Facility, Center for Immunotherapy, Vaccines, and Virotherapy
Tempe, Arizona, USA

nikonsmallworld.com Report

2points
POST
#53

Image Of Distinction - Frank Fox

Image Of Distinction - Frank Fox

"Hibiscus flower with pollen."

Trier University of Applied Sciences
Konz, Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany

nikonsmallworld.com Report

2points
POST
#54

20th Place - Hui Lin, Dr. Kim Mcbride

20th Place - Hui Lin, Dr. Kim Mcbride

"Human cardiomyocytes (heart cells) derived from induced pluripotent stem cells."

Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA
Center for Cardiovascular Research

nikonsmallworld.com Report

1point
POST
#55

7th Place - Dr. Jianqun Gao, Prof. Glenda Halliday

7th Place - Dr. Jianqun Gao, Prof. Glenda Halliday

"Human neurons derived from neural stem cells (NSCs)."

University of Sydney, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
Central Clinical School
Professor Glenda Halliday's Lab

nikonsmallworld.com Report

1point
POST
#56

3rd Place - Satu Paavonsalo, Dr. Sinem Karaman

3rd Place - Satu Paavonsalo, Dr. Sinem Karaman

"Blood vessel networks in the intestine of an adult mouse."

University of Helsinki, Helsinki, Finland
Individualized Drug Therapy Research Program, Faculty of Medicine

nikonsmallworld.com Report

1point
POST
#57

Honorable Mention - Dr. Dylan T. Burnette

Honorable Mention - Dr. Dylan T. Burnette

"A crawling cell."

Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA
Department of Cell and Developmental Biology

nikonsmallworld.com Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#58

Honorable Mention - Ye Fei Zhang

Honorable Mention - Ye Fei Zhang

"Butterfly egg."

Jiang Yin, Jiangsu, China

nikonsmallworld.com Report

1point
POST
#59

Honorable Mention - Dr. Igor Siwanowicz

Honorable Mention - Dr. Igor Siwanowicz

"Radula (rasping tongue) of a marine snail (Turbinidae family)."

Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI), Ashburn, Virginia, USA
Janelia Research Campus

nikonsmallworld.com Report

1point
POST
#60

Honorable Mention - Bre Hewitt

Honorable Mention - Bre Hewitt

"Migrating human fibroblast stained for the Golgi (orange), the actin cytoskeleton (magenta), and the nucleus (cyan)."

Drexel University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
Department of Biology

nikonsmallworld.com Report

1point
POST
#61

Honorable Mention - Dr. Zhiguo He

Honorable Mention - Dr. Zhiguo He

"The actomyosin network at the apical pole of human corneal endothelial cells (revealed by immunofluorescence)."

University Jean Monnet
School of Medicine
Saint-Priest-en-Jarez, Rhône-Alpes, France

nikonsmallworld.com Report

1point
POST
#62

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Eric Peterman, Jeff Rasmussen

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Eric Peterman, Jeff Rasmussen

"Nerve network within the skin of zebrafish (Danio rerio) scales. Different colors depict the different planes and depth of the nerves in individual scales."

University of Washington
Department of Biology
Seattle, Washington, USA

nikonsmallworld.com Report

1point
POST
#63

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Andrew Moore

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Andrew Moore

"Montage of human cells in different stages of mitosis. Chromosomes (orange) and microtubules (white) are shown."

Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI)
Janelia Research Campus
Ashburn, Virginia, USA

nikonsmallworld.com Report

1point
POST
#64

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Olivier Leroux

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Olivier Leroux

"Stem section of hemp (Cannabis sativa)."

Ghent University
Ghent, Oost-Vlaanderen, Belgium

nikonsmallworld.com Report

1point
POST
#65

Image Of Distinction - Charles B. Krebs

Image Of Distinction - Charles B. Krebs

"Licomopha diatoms attached to red alga."

Charles Krebs Photography
Issaquah, Washington, USA

nikonsmallworld.com Report

1point
POST
#66

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Jason Hill

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Jason Hill

"Mouse retina."

Thomas Jefferson University
Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

nikonsmallworld.com Report

1point
POST
#67

Image Of Distinction - Kamryn Gerner-Mauro Dr. Jichao Chen

Image Of Distinction - Kamryn Gerner-Mauro Dr. Jichao Chen

"Lung of a 16.5 day old embryonic mouse with airways labeled by SOX2 (pink) and epithelial progenitors by SOX9 (green)."

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Pulmonary Medicine
Houston, Texas, USA

nikonsmallworld.com Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#68

Image Of Distinction - Ahmad Fauzan

Image Of Distinction - Ahmad Fauzan

"Black and white human hair."

Macro Depok (MD)
Department of Engineering
Jakarta, Indonesia

nikonsmallworld.com Report

1point
POST
#69

Image Of Distinction - Nadia Efimova

Image Of Distinction - Nadia Efimova

"African green monkey kidney cells (COS-7) with Golgi (blue), lysosomes (green), actin cytoskeleton (magenta) and nuclei (yellow)."

Amicus Therapeutics
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

nikonsmallworld.com Report

1point
POST
#70

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Arandeep S. Dhanda

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Arandeep S. Dhanda

"Pathogenic Shigella flexneri bacteria spreading outwards from an infected cell."

Simon Fraser University
Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada

nikonsmallworld.com Report

1point
POST
#71

Image Of Distinction - Layra G. Cintrón-Rivera

Image Of Distinction - Layra G. Cintrón-Rivera

"Zebrafish (Danio rerio) embryo head 72 hours after fertilization."

Brown University
Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine
Providence, Rhode Island, USA

nikonsmallworld.com Report

1point
POST
#72

19th Place - Dr. Tagide Decarvalho

19th Place - Dr. Tagide Decarvalho

"Bacterial biofilm on a human tongue cell."

University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC), Baltimore, Maryland, USA
Keith R. Porter Imaging Facility

nikonsmallworld.com Report

0points
POST
#73

9th Place - Dr. Marek Sutkowski

9th Place - Dr. Marek Sutkowski

"Liquid crystal mixture (smectic Felix 015)."

Warsaw University of Technology, Warsaw, Poland
Institute of Microelectronics and Optoelectronics

nikonsmallworld.com Report

0points
POST
#74

6th Place - Ole Bielfeldt

6th Place - Ole Bielfeldt

"Unburned particles of carbon released when the hydrocarbon chain of candle wax breaks down."

Macrofying
Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

nikonsmallworld.com Report

0points
POST
#75

Honorable Mention - Reuben Philip

Honorable Mention - Reuben Philip

"A cell with extra centrosomes beginning to divide."

Mount Sinai Hospital, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute

nikonsmallworld.com Report

0points
POST
#76

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Tong Zhang

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Tong Zhang

"A double nuclei Bovine Pulmonary Artery Endothelial (BPAE) cell."

Northwestern University
Biological Imaging Facility
Evanston, Illinois, USA

nikonsmallworld.com Report

0points
POST
#77

Image Of Distinction - Harikumar R. Suma, Prof. Dr. Pierre Stallforth

Image Of Distinction - Harikumar R. Suma, Prof. Dr. Pierre Stallforth

"Bacterial colony."

Leibniz Institute for Natural Product Research and Infection Biology (Leibniz-HKI)
Department of Paleobiotechnology
Jena, Thuringia, Germany

nikonsmallworld.com Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#78

Image Of Distinction - Nabodita Sinha, Dr. Ashwani Thakur

Image Of Distinction - Nabodita Sinha, Dr. Ashwani Thakur

"Spokes of amino acid."

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
Department of Biological Science and Bioengineering
Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India

nikonsmallworld.com Report

0points
POST
#79

Image Of Distinction - Danny J. Sanchez

Image Of Distinction - Danny J. Sanchez

"Etch tube in Brazilian quartz with iron oxide staining."

Mineralien LLC
Valley Village, California, USA

nikonsmallworld.com Report

0points
POST
#80

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Csaba László Pintér

Image Of Distinction - Dr. Csaba László Pintér

"European pear rust fungus (Gymnosporangium fuscum), colony of ecidio."

Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences
Georgikon Faculty
Department of Plant Protection
Keszthely, Zala, Hungary

nikonsmallworld.com