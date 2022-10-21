For the 48th time, Nikon has held its Small World Photomicrography Competition and the winners of the year 2022 have already been announced!

The awards are celebrating the mesmerizing microscopic world and applaud the efforts of those involved with photography, scientists and enthusiasts alike, through the light microscope.

Scroll down for the stunning photographs and don't forget to upvote your favorite ones!

For more mesmerizing images, check out the winners of previous contests (2016, 2017, 2019, 2020)!

More info: nikonsmallworld.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com