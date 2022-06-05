9Kviews
I Found My Niche Doing Sunset And Moon Silhouette Photos, Here Are 27 Of The Best (New Pics)
It has been quite a long time since I started doing the sunset silhouettes but there have been lots of changes so far.
Earlier there used to be lots of editing like photo manipulation which was involved in my images a lot and I used it to correct all my mistakes in Photoshop. Even though I was making sales of images and had a fast-growing page on Instagram, I was not happy with my work.
So in January 2021, I decided to bring some changes and challenged myself not to use editing software except for some color grading.
And that's when real challenges started. I had doubled my efforts with lots of planning, takes, and retakes, waiting for the good sky and sun so I could use props. There had been lots of failed attempts behind every single work you see here but know that I loved the roller coaster ride I choose and will carry on doing the same thing.
Can We Skip To The Moon Part
I have one place in my town which is open from both east and west sides. So a day before the full moon is the only day when I can capture the moon silhouette there.
We went there with a box. First I made the sunset images and when the moon came in a good position I captured the moon frames.
Let Light Shine Out Of The Darkness
Light.... Shadow... And... Action
Won't Let The Beautiful Sunset Go
Went to the beach with a bucket and saw a beautiful sunset waiting for us to execute the plan.
Passion Surrounds You With Light
After spending a few evenings trying to find the right location we failed twice... One day we didn't get him completely inside the sun and the next day clouds appeared at the last moment and for the next few days there was too much water there...so after a few weeks gap, we went to that spot again, this time carrying a guitar on a bright sunny day.
This time the luck was in our favor, and I got him completely inside the sun. The sunset was also half orange and half yellow.. wouldn't have asked for anything more than this... This is the story of how I got my first silhouette inside the sun.
Wiped
Saw a thick layer of clouds and a huge gap in between so without wasting time I took the roller out as I was waiting for such a scenario then the sun came out from the clouds and we captured this image.
Letting Out The Happiness Curve
Conquer Darkness... Lighten Up Life... Illuminate Happiness!
Captured this for the Indian festival "Diwali".
Gave Support To The Falling Sun
The Football Overhead Kick
So following the dare of not using the editing softwares, I decided to get through this tough sunset silhouette challenge. The first one was football-themed so we required an open space and a clear sky. I have one place in my town but it's only possible to shoot there during low tides. So after all the planning, I started the shoot in March of 2021. I failed for 7-8 days in total because of the clouds that stopped us and then monsoon and strong waves made it hard to make photos in that place.
We had to postpone the shoot and wait for that place to reform after it got flooded. This year in March 2022 we tried and failed for another 4-5 days, and then finally in April 2022 we got the desired image. The feeling after accomplishing this work was something special and full of joy after so much frustration. All three images are from the same day because clouds and the sun are not the same every day. So if one image goes wrong had to start from 0 the next day.
Helping The Sun To Grow
I decided to count this into my challenging work list because normally one has to move sideways to take the image but for this one, I had to move the model backward to get bigger the impression of a bigger sun and make it look like it's growing.
I captured the first image and moved a little bit backward before making the second one. The image of the first frame was made to make me remember the distance between the model and the sun before I made the second image... It was the same process for the third one as well.
Hold On The Light
Capturing Moon silhouette in single exposure is possible when the Moon rises few minutes after sunset and It happens once a month.
Cricket With A Sunset
All the images were captured at different time intervals.
This looks simple but actually, lots of planning was involved. From how many frames will be needed to where the sun will be.
Every day I made a new mistake or the sunset was simply not good enough to shoot so in total I spent almost two weeks making these images. However, it was totally worth it doing each frame differently, especially when it came to colors because it was shot on different days.
Removed The Sun From The Clouds With The Help Of A Vacuum Cleaner
Clouds were moving towards the right so I told him to stand still holding it up and the image at the bottom was captured first. When the clouds came towards the sun I captured the second one, and finally the one at the top.
Break The Darkness
First I storyboarded this idea and then went to the beach with two kids. Before the sunset, I captured the images with sunset and after the sunset, I captured the ones in the dark frames.
Done With The Enlightment Of This Site, Moving Onto The Next
Took a construction cart at the beach and shot these images.
These pictures are AMAZING! Creativity, skill, talent, and observation is clearly used by each photographer! I can tell how hard they tried, and the results are absolutely breathtaking. The sun and moon look like balls of light. All of you guys, this is truly flawless. This must take time and effort! Keep it up, y’all!
SO AWESOME can you imagine how much work it would be to get it exactly right?
These are amazing! Even if you did use some photo shop, I am not saying you did, they would still be amazing. You are truly gifted and blessed to have a spot locally where you can capture these.
