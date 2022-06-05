It has been quite a long time since I started doing the sunset silhouettes but there have been lots of changes so far.

Earlier there used to be lots of editing like photo manipulation which was involved in my images a lot and I used it to correct all my mistakes in Photoshop. Even though I was making sales of images and had a fast-growing page on Instagram, I was not happy with my work.

So in January 2021, I decided to bring some changes and challenged myself not to use editing software except for some color grading.

And that's when real challenges started. I had doubled my efforts with lots of planning, takes, and retakes, waiting for the good sky and sun so I could use props. There had been lots of failed attempts behind every single work you see here but know that I loved the roller coaster ride I choose and will carry on doing the same thing.

