I’ve Put Our Modern World’s Problems On A Plate, Literally (12 Pics)
This is a series of redefined photos, in still life with small adjustments from the RAW file.
It started with an analysis of plastic. I associated new ways of “mitigating” this problem (perhaps creating others) and extended it to more problems as well, generalized consumption of natural resources, climate change, but also the extinction of species, new energy sources and their impacts. The current war in Ukraine, and other world conflicts, from the East to Africa, to the idea of resorting to nuclear weapons.
The world today is different and has a much different perspective! Unfortunately!
The series uses only recycled materials and explores different problems on the whole of Earth.
The series has been awarded single images at the MIFA Awards, IPA Awards (Advertising Photographer of the Year 20211 non-professional, Siena Creative Awards 2021, OneEyeLand Awards), and in the series at ND Awards, Chromatic Awards, PX3 2021, International color awards, Annual photo awards, TIFA Awards, and many others.
Stop This War
From The Ocean
Just One Bite
No Nuclear War
Plastic In Food
Sustainability?
Regression
Lithium
Very strong images
Indeed
Thank's
Thank you very much, António.
You know what's sad, even on the most moving and amazing posts there's bound to be someone to post negative comments. We get it, you're a douchebag, nobody cares.
That's true. Thank's.
You know this may sound dumb but I am still very young (in middle school young) and the sad thing is i understood what you were talking about. I know it is good for kids to know what id going on. But I do not think that they need to know everything. Because My sister (elementary) watches the news with my parents and I and being in the navy my dad cries when he hears about the war and my sister cries because of the destruction. But back to the point it is good that you put it into art. To me it seemed to soften the information it is still there though.
Thank´s!
Wow. Short and sweet but with a powerful message. You can't miss it. Good job.
Thank´s Nic.
The pleasure was all mine. ;)
