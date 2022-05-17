This is a series of redefined photos, in still life with small adjustments from the RAW file.

It started with an analysis of plastic. I associated new ways of “mitigating” this problem (perhaps creating others) and extended it to more problems as well, generalized consumption of natural resources, climate change, but also the extinction of species, new energy sources and their impacts. The current war in Ukraine, and other world conflicts, from the East to Africa, to the idea of resorting to nuclear weapons.

The world today is different and has a much different perspective! Unfortunately!

The series uses only recycled materials and explores different problems on the whole of Earth.

The series has been awarded single images at the MIFA Awards, IPA Awards (Advertising Photographer of the Year 20211 non-professional, Siena Creative Awards 2021, OneEyeLand Awards), and in the series at ND Awards, Chromatic Awards, PX3 2021, International color awards, Annual photo awards, TIFA Awards, and many others.

#1

Stop This War

Antonio Coelho
Eva
Eva
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow...hit us with the feels from the start, eh?

#2

From The Ocean

Antonio Coelho
blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
1 year ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this is really cool and actually true

#3

Just One Bite

Antonio Coelho
HanglyHam
HanglyHam
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It took me a few minutes to realize that this isn’t one pic

#4

No Nuclear War

Antonio Coelho
#5

Plastic In Food

Antonio Coelho
#6

Sustainability?

Antonio Coelho
Lily Cowart
Lily Cowart
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I HAVE CONFIRMED!!!! YOU CAN EAT STICKS. I SPEAK FROM EXPERINCE.

#7

Regression

Antonio Coelho
#8

Lithium

Antonio Coelho
kURT cOBAIN
kURT cOBAIN
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm so happy, cause today I found my friends, they're in my head.

#9

New Energy

Antonio Coelho
#10

Eat The Soup

Antonio Coelho
#11

The Secret Is In The 'Plastic'

Antonio Coelho
#12

Yin-Yang

Antonio Coelho
