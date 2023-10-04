12Kviews
A Burst Of Colors: 25 Captivating Images That Won The 27th Edition Of AAP Magazine Photography Awards
12Kviews
Everything around us is an array of colors, from the green grass we walk on to the blue sky above. The world we see is anything but black and white. What would our world be like if we could not see color?
Thinking about that, we were delighted to reveal the names of the 25 talented photographers who won AAP Magazine #27: Colors.
Scroll down to see the mesmerizing images!
More info: all-about-photo.com | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram | X
This post may include affiliate links.
"06-53 Morning Mundari, South Sudan" From The Series "South Sudan Tribes Expedition" By Svetlin Yosifov
Bulgaria
"In the Mundari cattle camps, kids are doing most of the daily work. Kids collect the fresh cow dung and put it into piles which are then set on fire. Those fires are useful as they repel the (extremely) numerous and voracious flies and mosquitoes of the South Sudanese countryside."
We launched the first edition of AAP (All About Photo) Magazine in March 2018. Our goal was simple yet exciting: to present the incredible photography of talented artists, all centered around a particular theme. This magazine was our way of celebrating and sharing the remarkable work of photographers from different corners of the world.
"The Colors Of Nature" By Callie Eh
Switzerland
"A sunset in Sahara displays some of the most spectacular sand dunes, representing the colors of nature with an orange glow and shadow reflection."
The vibrant colors of the person in front, contrasting with the colors of the sand.
"Keep On" From The Series "Dreamscapes" By Thaddäus Hozzography Biberaue
Austria
this is beautiful, im assuming that the flowers are poppies?
Colors are one of the many things that play a part in our daily lives, whether we know it or not. In fact, research has shown that colors can portray many different feelings, moods, and even thinking. No wonder photographers are fascinated by colors.
For this 27th edition of AAP Magazine, we were looking for work that would celebrate colors. In the end, we chose twenty-five photographers (as it happens, a majority of women!) from 15 different countries and 5 continents. Their color palette is diverse: bold, vibrant as well as pastel, or even monochromatic, but each time their conscious choice adds to the photograph's esthetic appeal and conveys sensory pleasure.
"Inland Elegy" From The Series "Racing Towards The County Line" By Cynthia Dickinson
United States
"Trio" From The Series "Colors" By Yves Léonard
Belgium
Selecting the winner of AAP Magazine #27 Colors was tough because there were lots of amazing pictures that looked at the theme in different ways. Eventually, we picked the picture "Hybrid No.1" from the "Captive" series by the talented Christine Fitzgerald as the winner.
The Second Place Winner is Edita Bizova (Czech Republic) with her project “Essence of Beauty” and the Third Place Winner is Thaddäus "Hozzography" Biberauer (Austria) with his series “Dreamscapes”.
"Vintage Neon: Ely, Nevada" From The Series "Central Theatre" By Virginia Hines
United States
The way the light shines on the pavement, then the off set street light. Makes an interesting piece.
"Red, White, And Boom" By Sandra Frankel
United States
"The colors of the Fourth of July are spectacular. Fireworks fan out over the sky to entertain and awe those who gather to celebrate the birth of our nation. This image was taken in Canandaigua, New York at the CMAC amphitheater and outdoor entertainment venue. I loved not only the red and yellow of the fireworks set against a deepening blue sky, but also the way the light created a red halo around those watching on the display and reflected on the hillside ground."
The other winners featured in the Merit Award’s Gallery were: Callie Eh (Switzerland), Kelly-Ann Bobb (Trinidad & Tobago), Fabrizio Alzati (Italy), Gavin Libotte (Australia), Anne-Claire Vimal du Monteil (Canada), Mona Singh (India), Joanna Madloch (United States), Hardijanto Budiman (Indonesia), Joseph-Philippe Bevillard (Ireland), Carol Foote (Australia), Klaus Lenzen (Germany), Marek Boguszak (Czech Republic), Damian Lemański (Poland), Michelle Simmons (United States), Wendy Stone (United States), Joe Buergi (Switzerland), Benjamin Pawlowski (Germany), Yves Léonard (Belgium), Virginia Hines (United States), Svetlin Yosifov (Bulgaria), Sandra Frankel (United States) and Cynthia Dickinson (United States).
"Musings Of Boscoe" By Kelly-Ann Bobb
Trinidad and Tobago
"The editorial is entitled “Musing of Boscoe” and is influenced by the paintings of the contemporary Trinidadian painter Boscoe Holder. The Black Imagination and utilizing fashion as a vehicle to highlight our culture and to reference ourselves, has led to this collaboration of artists and designers."
"Digital Superimposition" From The Series "Colors Of Light" By Anne-Claire Vimal Du Monteil
Canada
"Etymology is sometimes deeply poetic. Photography means “drawing with light” from the Greek words phōtós and graphê. This extraodinary meaning inspired the aesthetic research behind this series. I chose to use solely the primary and secondary colors of light : red, green, blue, cyan, magenta and yellow. I am always looking for minimalism and harmony with three ideas in mind: simple shapes, at least two dominant colors, dark and intense tone."
TIL that “superimposition” has a meaning other than “your relatives coming to visit at your house and staying too long.”
The top 3 winners were awarded $1,000 in total.
All winners have their work showcased in the All About Photo Winners Gallery, and published in the printed issue of AAP Magazine #27 Colors.
"Hybrid No.1" From The Series "Captive" By Christine Fitzgerald
Canada
What kind of bird is this? Is it a parrot? It looks strange to me
"Blue" From The Series "Essence Of Beauty" By Edita Bizova
Czech Republic
I can't even begin to explain what has me stuck on this image. First it was the hues of the cap. Then it was her insanely long profile. And then, I got fixated on the curve of her clavicle. Either I'm very insightful today, or I should rethink how much I nibble off this damn "oreo" I was gifted with last night.
"Primeval II" From The Series "Dunescapes Tunes" By Marek Boguszak
Czech Republic
"Maybe due to my background in mathematics, I like abstraction; pure forms expressing the core qualities of reality. Simple lines form a new imagery evoking fresh associations and meanings, which in turn stimulate emotions freed from the original recorded object."
Untitled By Wendy Stone
United States
I see a two meter tall monster dog looking through the blanket between the two normal dogs.
"Golden Waves" From The Series "Urban Geometry" By Carol Foote
Australia
"Color Of My Shadow" By Hardijanto Budiman
Indonesia
"That afternoon I went to exercise in a clubhouse near home. Across the locker room, there is a swimming pool for the children. When I was walking back home I accidentally saw an interesting view on that pool, I grab my camera and took some snapshots! and here it is one of the photo."
"Until Done!" From The Series "Silent Colors" By Mona Singh
India
"Who doesn't like colours? Well, we all do... but these women are considered as cursed and have lost the joy and privilege of having colours in their lives. These are the widows of Vrindavan, the abandoned and forgotten souls in one of the holiest cities of India. Thousands of them have made this city their home and the place is known as 'The city of widows'. Simple joys keep them going until they take their last breath."
"He Dreams In Color" From The Series "If You Spot The Ghost, You Are In Good Company" By Benjamin Pawlowski
Germany
"Waste Art Iv" By Klaus Lenzen
Düsseldorf, Germany
"Waste paper seen at a recycling yard in Düsseldorf."
Someone keeps down voting every comment on this thread. I'm up voting all of them .
"Worker" From The Series "In The Shipyards Of Dhaka" By Joe Buergi
Switzerland
"Bangladesh has more than 100 ship building yards, with most of them serving the domestic market. Dhaka Shipyard by the river Buriganga, on the outskirt of Dhaka, is one of the leading shipyards in Bangladesh."
Untitled By Michelle Simmons
United States
The part on the left looks like the grille of a cool car.
"The Seeker" By Gavin Libotte
Australia
Is this a photo? I mean, kudos if it is. The geometric elements, light and shading, color contrast, and perspective are all awesome. Maybe it doesn’t feel like a photo because it resembles a lot of midjourney AI art I’ve seen recently. (Probably more appropriate to say the AI art resembles photos like this, on second thought.)
"Arek" From The Series "The Strongest" By Damian Lemański
Poland
"Portraits of the WIKOM Korsze crew that cruises the neighborhood with garbage trucks and cleans up the Korsze municipality in Poland. Ever since I was a little boy, I have had great respect for the people who do this work. I want to show the face of this profession, often underestimated, which many take for granted. I want to give due respect to those who do this hard and so much-needed work. From an ongoing work 'INSIDE THE GARBAGE TRUCK' about the people cleaning our cities."
"Red Lipstick (Amanda)" From The Series "Liminal Streets" By Joanna Madloch
United States
"Candid street of Amanda Lepore, NYC."
I thought she was wearing those wax lips for a second.
"Rescue Team" From The Series "Waiting For The Colors" By Fabrizio Alzati
Rimini, Italy
So the guy in the photo is part of the scene , or is it the painting on the wall? I'm a little confused.
"Orange Lip And Crucifix" From The Series "Irish Traveller" By Joseph-Philippe Bevillard
North Ireland 2021
"This Traveller girl wore a bright orange lipstick and bright yellow ruffle top dress while a silver crucifix contrasted well against the false tan at a wedding party in North Ireland."
It's a picture of a woman that focuses on her titties just call it what it is
Not much natural colour here. There may have been one of those 25 images where the colour hadn't been altered by enhancing the saturation. But if there is then I didn't see it. All looked like fake colour.
Not much natural colour here. There may have been one of those 25 images where the colour hadn't been altered by enhancing the saturation. But if there is then I didn't see it. All looked like fake colour.