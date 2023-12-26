ADVERTISEMENT

Through my lens, I capture the untold stories of urban wildlife thriving amidst the bustling streets of diverse cities. My photography series reveals the unexpected encounters with creatures navigating concrete jungles, capturing the essence of their resilience and adaptability.

The contrast between the natural world and the urban landscape becomes a testament to the harmony and coexistence between these animals and the ever-evolving cityscape. With every click, I aim to unveil the beauty and fragility of their existence in these dynamic, vibrant, and often overlooked habitats.

More info: Instagram | printsashrafularefin.com | Facebook | twitter.com | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Photograph Of A Cat Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
AshrafulArefin
Add photo comments
POST
#2

A Photograph Of A Monkey Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
AshrafulArefin
Add photo comments
POST
#3

A Photograph Of A Monkey Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
AshrafulArefin
Add photo comments
POST
#4

A Photograph Of Cows Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
AshrafulArefin
Add photo comments
POST
#5

A Photograph Of A Cow Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
AshrafulArefin
Add photo comments
POST
#6

A Photograph Of A Pigeon Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
AshrafulArefin
Add photo comments
POST
#7

A Photograph Of A Cat Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
AshrafulArefin
Add photo comments
POST
#8

A Photograph Of Cats Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
AshrafulArefin
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

A Photograph Of A Cow Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
AshrafulArefin
Add photo comments
POST
#10

A Photograph Of A Dog Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
AshrafulArefin
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!