I Take Photographs Of People With Their Cats In Venice, Italy, And Here Are The Best 20 Pics
My name is Marianna and I am a photographer from Italy. I am passionate about taking cat photos!
As I have been working on a photographic series "Cats in Venice" since 2017, I decided to try something new. I started adding people in my photos of cats and something beautiful happened!
More info: mariannazampieri.it | Instagram | Facebook
Romuald And Bricola
Paolo And Linda
Roberto And Bijoux
I do this too, sometimes, when my cats are asleep. They usually snuggle up. Depends on how deeply they’re sleeping. If I rest my hand on a paw, most of the time they do that thing where they pull their paws up, with my fingers clasped in them. And people say cats aren’t affectionate.
Luigi And His Cats
Ludovica And Kalypso
my late cat's name was kalypso, she was also a black cat I'm gonna cry
Pietro And Gigetta
Kathleen And Albert
Leonardo And Camillo
Roberto And Bijoux
Alessandro And Frik
A Girl And Van Gogh
Maurizio And Grigetta
Either she’s still a kitten, or she’s just a tiny cat. Either way, she loves him.
Loris And His Cats
Two People And Van Gogh
Toni And Ravi
Margherita And Dias
Bogdan And Mao
Maurizio And Bianca
Mauricio must be the Pied Piper for cats. He was in a picture with another cat, at this very same table.
Magda And Masca
Oh yeah, Mama! That’s the spot. I’ll give you two forevers to stop.
Great photos, Marianna! 😻
Thank You so much!
Love these. I've visited Venice as a tourist a few times, and always wish I could belong there, it is a magical place and these photos have reminded me.
Thank you so much! I love Venice I can relate :)
Again very beautiful pictures, Marianna! ❤️ I love how chilled all the cats look.
Thank you so much! I love to photograph the relationship :)
