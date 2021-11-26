My name is Marianna and I am a photographer from Italy. I am passionate about taking cat photos!

As I have been working on a photographic series "Cats in Venice" since 2017, I decided to try something new. I started adding people in my photos of cats and something beautiful happened!

More info: mariannazampieri.it | Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Romuald And Bricola

Romuald And Bricola

Report

48points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is so cute. I love shoulder cats.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Paolo And Linda

Paolo And Linda

Report

41points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awww... that face :)

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Roberto And Bijoux

Roberto And Bijoux

Report

40points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do this too, sometimes, when my cats are asleep. They usually snuggle up. Depends on how deeply they’re sleeping. If I rest my hand on a paw, most of the time they do that thing where they pull their paws up, with my fingers clasped in them. And people say cats aren’t affectionate.

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Luigi And His Cats

Luigi And His Cats

Report

37points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Luigi and his little family.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Ludovica And Kalypso

Ludovica And Kalypso

Report

37points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
chicken wing
chicken wing
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

my late cat's name was kalypso, she was also a black cat I'm gonna cry

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Pietro And Gigetta

Pietro And Gigetta

Report

36points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Kathleen And Albert

Kathleen And Albert

Report

36points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Leonardo And Camillo

Leonardo And Camillo

Report

32points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
Janine B.
Janine B.
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fur baby indeed. :)

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Roberto And Bijoux

Roberto And Bijoux

Report

29points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
Eagle Girl
Eagle Girl
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They look like they're sharing a secret. So sweet <3<3

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Alessandro And Frik

Alessandro And Frik

Report

28points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
Janine B.
Janine B.
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The joy in his face is too cute. :)

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

A Girl And Van Gogh

A Girl And Van Gogh

Report

28points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
Julia Atkinson
Julia Atkinson
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Yes, very picturesque. Now take me back inside"

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Maurizio And Grigetta

Maurizio And Grigetta

Report

27points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Either she’s still a kitten, or she’s just a tiny cat. Either way, she loves him.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

Loris And His Cats

Loris And His Cats

Report

24points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Two People And Van Gogh

Two People And Van Gogh

Report

24points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Toni And Ravi

Toni And Ravi

Report

24points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Margherita And Dias

Margherita And Dias

Report

24points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
Julia Atkinson
Julia Atkinson
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Nah, she's not biting my ear. It's an optical illusion"

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Bogdan And Mao

Bogdan And Mao

Report

22points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
Eagle Girl
Eagle Girl
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So do ppl in Italy just walk around with their cats in tow?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Maurizio And Bianca

Maurizio And Bianca

Report

21points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mauricio must be the Pied Piper for cats. He was in a picture with another cat, at this very same table.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

Magda And Masca

Magda And Masca

Report

20points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh yeah, Mama! That’s the spot. I’ll give you two forevers to stop.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Sevag And Titan

Sevag And Titan

Report

19points
Marianna Zampieri
POST
Mia D
Mia D
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is precisely the face of my cat Gizmo when I serve him his food that today for some reason is not up to his standards ( actually very nice, expensive, high end soft cat food).

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!