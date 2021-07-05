5Kviews
I Visited This Creepy Abandoned Steel Industry Headquarters And Captured These 12 Photos
I am Janine Pendleton, and I am an explorer of abandoned places. I travel the world in search of amazing lost locations and I photograph them to share with the world. I think there is much beauty in what humanity leaves behind when we move on and leave our ruins to be reclaimed by nature.
Even the mightiest buildings succumb to the ravages of time. This huge complex was once the administrative headquarters of one of the biggest steel companies in France. This was the repository of all the industry paper records, documenting the deals and finances over the decades. It was purpose-built in the 1890s to both store records as well as to showcase the company's steelwork. The huge atrium boasts an impressive skylight. All that glass and concrete is held up by the iron girders, which they manufactured in their own nearby steelworks. The French steel industry collapsed in the 1980s, and the offices were closed and left to decay.
The bold atrium is the main attraction here for a photographer of industrial ruins such as myself. However, the rest of the labyrinthine building is amazingly photogenic. I spent several hours exploring the corridors and rooms. I savored the atmosphere and captured this place in 12 photos. I hope you enjoy them!
Upstairs, An Interesting Relic Can Be Found: A Vintage Typewriter
Ornate Metalwork Supports The Glass-Covered Atrium
All that hard work building that manually now it has retired.
More Of The Steel Company's Metalwork Can Be Seen To Form The Stair Handrails And Elevators
Beautiful blending of art and function. People had pride in their craftsmanship.
The Long Dark Corridors Have Been Abandoned Since The 1980s
The Atrium Of This Administration Office Is A Wonder To Photograph, Even In Ruins
Looks like the Lions den. You stand in the middle then they open the cages.
I love your submissions, you have an excellent eye, and you're a very talented photographer x
Thanks so much Rens, that is so sweet! I post a new location every week on my site, and I will keep posting here as well (although more sporadically!). Hope you have a great week :)
Beautiful, even like this. So different from how modern offices look.
Certainly nicer than my home office in my spare room, oh to work in this place when it was open!
Absolutely a FANTASTICALLY WONDERFUL eye for photography! If you are the sole proprietor of Obsidian Urbex, I wish the best for you. May you break the bounds you've set in this series and succeed beyond your dreams. If you are one of many supporting Obsidian Urbex, I wish the best for you. May you break the bounds you've set in this series and forge your own path to the success and betterment of you dreams. I've no doubt that, if I were to wander around this same space, I would see nothing more than mundane. You've managed to capture beauty in the mundane. Thank you for this.
Wow V, I don't know what to say. I am humbled by your kind words of encouragement. I am indeed the sole photographer, all the works I post are my own that I have collected in my half a decade of exploring abandonment. Loads more to come, from my large backlog of unedited photos and (hopefully) new and exciting adventures I am yet to dream of <3
