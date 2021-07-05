I am Janine Pendleton, and I am an explorer of abandoned places. I travel the world in search of amazing lost locations and I photograph them to share with the world. I think there is much beauty in what humanity leaves behind when we move on and leave our ruins to be reclaimed by nature.

Even the mightiest buildings succumb to the ravages of time. This huge complex was once the administrative headquarters of one of the biggest steel companies in France. This was the repository of all the industry paper records, documenting the deals and finances over the decades. It was purpose-built in the 1890s to both store records as well as to showcase the company's steelwork. The huge atrium boasts an impressive skylight. All that glass and concrete is held up by the iron girders, which they manufactured in their own nearby steelworks. The French steel industry collapsed in the 1980s, and the offices were closed and left to decay.

The bold atrium is the main attraction here for a photographer of industrial ruins such as myself. However, the rest of the labyrinthine building is amazingly photogenic. I spent several hours exploring the corridors and rooms. I savored the atmosphere and captured this place in 12 photos. I hope you enjoy them!

#1

Upstairs, An Interesting Relic Can Be Found: A Vintage Typewriter

Upstairs, An Interesting Relic Can Be Found: A Vintage Typewriter

Janine Pendleton
#2

Ornate Metalwork Supports The Glass-Covered Atrium

Ornate Metalwork Supports The Glass-Covered Atrium

Janine Pendleton
Billy The Kid
Billy The Kid
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All that hard work building that manually now it has retired.

#3

More Of The Steel Company's Metalwork Can Be Seen To Form The Stair Handrails And Elevators

More Of The Steel Company's Metalwork Can Be Seen To Form The Stair Handrails And Elevators

Janine Pendleton
sandra tison
sandra tison
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beautiful blending of art and function. People had pride in their craftsmanship.

#4

The Long Dark Corridors Have Been Abandoned Since The 1980s

The Long Dark Corridors Have Been Abandoned Since The 1980s

Janine Pendleton
mulk
mulk
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine 2 twins girls... "do you want to play with us?"

#5

The Atrium Of This Administration Office Is A Wonder To Photograph, Even In Ruins

The Atrium Of This Administration Office Is A Wonder To Photograph, Even In Ruins

Janine Pendleton
Billy The Kid
Billy The Kid
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like the Lions den. You stand in the middle then they open the cages.

#6

Even The Darkest Corner Offers Some Interesting Photographic Opportunities, Thanks To Some Gentle Evening Light

Even The Darkest Corner Offers Some Interesting Photographic Opportunities, Thanks To Some Gentle Evening Light

Janine Pendleton
Annie
Annie
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, that staircase is intriguing indeed!

#7

Viewing The Atrium From The Upper Floor, More Details Of The Metalwork Can Be Admired

Viewing The Atrium From The Upper Floor, More Details Of The Metalwork Can Be Admired

Janine Pendleton
Seabeast
Seabeast
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This would make a great restaurant, with natural light pouring in.

#8

Yellow Paint Still Clings To This Stairway, As Concrete And Plaster Crumble

Yellow Paint Still Clings To This Stairway, As Concrete And Plaster Crumble

Janine Pendleton
Billy The Kid
Billy The Kid
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wondering what that round window is for under the stairway

#9

The Immense Skylight Is Still Standing Strong, A Testament To The Fine Steelwork This Company Produced

The Immense Skylight Is Still Standing Strong, A Testament To The Fine Steelwork This Company Produced

Janine Pendleton
Catlady6000
Catlady6000
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This would be beautiful on a wall-say a 6ft x 8ft print

#10

The Architecture Of The Location Is Stunning, With The Subdued Colours Allowing The Diverse Textures Of Decay To Dominate The Photographs

The Architecture Of The Location Is Stunning, With The Subdued Colours Allowing The Diverse Textures Of Decay To Dominate The Photographs

Janine Pendleton
Annie
Annie
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The shapes, textures and colors are intriguing!

#11

These Shelves Were Once Packed With The Financial Records Of This French Steel Empire

These Shelves Were Once Packed With The Financial Records Of This French Steel Empire

Janine Pendleton
#12

Only A Few Scraps Of The Paperwork Remain, On Shelves That Are Mainly Empty

Only A Few Scraps Of The Paperwork Remain, On Shelves That Are Mainly Empty

Janine Pendleton
Jackson Floof
Jackson Floof
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's just too unsettling for me.

