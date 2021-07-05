I am Janine Pendleton, and I am an explorer of abandoned places. I travel the world in search of amazing lost locations and I photograph them to share with the world. I think there is much beauty in what humanity leaves behind when we move on and leave our ruins to be reclaimed by nature.

Even the mightiest buildings succumb to the ravages of time. This huge complex was once the administrative headquarters of one of the biggest steel companies in France. This was the repository of all the industry paper records, documenting the deals and finances over the decades. It was purpose-built in the 1890s to both store records as well as to showcase the company's steelwork. The huge atrium boasts an impressive skylight. All that glass and concrete is held up by the iron girders, which they manufactured in their own nearby steelworks. The French steel industry collapsed in the 1980s, and the offices were closed and left to decay.

The bold atrium is the main attraction here for a photographer of industrial ruins such as myself. However, the rest of the labyrinthine building is amazingly photogenic. I spent several hours exploring the corridors and rooms. I savored the atmosphere and captured this place in 12 photos. I hope you enjoy them!

