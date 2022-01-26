For a fun and happy pick-me-up, meet this boxer Dozer, also known as Derzer, Dohdies, D, and Dozy. A local legend in his home city of Perth, Western Australia, he is a loveable goofy boy who has perfected the art of holding things. Like, any things! He will literally pick up whatever you show him and will do his best to gently hold the item in his fabulous jowls. Then he will sit with it, sometimes for hours, as if it's the most precious prize thing in the world. And to Dozer, maybe it is - who are we to judge?

I happen to be a pet photographer, so when he visited me for his latest portrait photo session, a collection of his fave "things" had to come along too. Not to be a one-trick pony, Dozer's other skills are leaning on people, cuddling, and sharing his hair offerings with everyone he meets. Aren't dogs just the best?

All of Dozer's items are given to him under strict supervision and under the watchful eye of his human Vickie.

More info: houndstoothstudio.com.au | Instagram | Twitter

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Dozer And The Blue Balloon (Don't Try This At Home)

Dozer And The Blue Balloon (Don't Try This At Home)

Report

55points
Animals are the best people
POST
Julia Atkinson
Julia Atkinson
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's got the whole world (specifically Venus) in his mouth

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#2

Dozer And The Pink Flowers

Dozer And The Pink Flowers

Report

47points
Animals are the best people
POST
RifleReptiles
RifleReptiles
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

he's gonna get alll the ladies

11
11points
reply
View more comments
#3

Dozer And The Green Palm Frond

Dozer And The Green Palm Frond

Report

45points
Animals are the best people
POST
best turtle
best turtle
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

he's preparing to do an anime wind attack

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#4

Dozer And The Yellow Ring

Dozer And The Yellow Ring

Report

41points
Animals are the best people
POST
View more comments
#5

Dozer And The Empty Clear Container

Dozer And The Empty Clear Container

Report

39points
Animals are the best people
POST
View more comments
#6

Dozer And The Watering Can

Dozer And The Watering Can

Report

32points
Animals are the best people
POST
Dachshunds #1
Dachshunds #1
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

awww i can imagine dozer humming while watering the flowers!

10
10points
reply
#7

Dozer And The Book

Dozer And The Book

Report

32points
Animals are the best people
POST
View more comments
#8

Dozer And The Orange Teddy Bear

Dozer And The Orange Teddy Bear

Report

28points
Animals are the best people
POST
View more comments
#9

Dozer And The Round Inflatable

Dozer And The Round Inflatable

Report

27points
Animals are the best people
POST
Dachshunds #1
Dachshunds #1
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope you invite me to you pool party! your so cute

4
4points
reply
#10

Dozer And The Red Ball

Dozer And The Red Ball

Report

24points
Animals are the best people
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

Dozer And The Egg Carton

Dozer And The Egg Carton

Report

24points
Animals are the best people
POST
Dachshunds #1
Dachshunds #1
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

he still never found out how to open it...

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#12

Dozer And The White Shoe

Dozer And The White Shoe

Report

20points
Animals are the best people
POST
Dachshunds #1
Dachshunds #1
Community Member
1 year ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wonder whos shoe it is... perhaps he stole it

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#13

Dozer And The Pink Water Bottle

Dozer And The Pink Water Bottle

Report

20points
Animals are the best people
POST
Dachshunds #1
Dachshunds #1
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

awww so cute thanks for showing it off to me buddy...(* ^ ω ^)

4
4points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!