I Photographed This Boxer Dog Holding His Favorite Things (13 Pics)
For a fun and happy pick-me-up, meet this boxer Dozer, also known as Derzer, Dohdies, D, and Dozy. A local legend in his home city of Perth, Western Australia, he is a loveable goofy boy who has perfected the art of holding things. Like, any things! He will literally pick up whatever you show him and will do his best to gently hold the item in his fabulous jowls. Then he will sit with it, sometimes for hours, as if it's the most precious prize thing in the world. And to Dozer, maybe it is - who are we to judge?
I happen to be a pet photographer, so when he visited me for his latest portrait photo session, a collection of his fave "things" had to come along too. Not to be a one-trick pony, Dozer's other skills are leaning on people, cuddling, and sharing his hair offerings with everyone he meets. Aren't dogs just the best?
All of Dozer's items are given to him under strict supervision and under the watchful eye of his human Vickie.
More info: houndstoothstudio.com.au | Instagram | Twitter
Dozer And The Blue Balloon (Don't Try This At Home)
He's got the whole world (specifically Venus) in his mouth
Dozer And The Pink Flowers
Dozer And The Green Palm Frond
Dozer And The Yellow Ring
Dozer And The Empty Clear Container
Dozer And The Watering Can
awww i can imagine dozer humming while watering the flowers!
Dozer And The Book
Dozer And The Orange Teddy Bear
Dozer And The Round Inflatable
Dozer And The Red Ball
Dozer And The Egg Carton
Dozer And The White Shoe
Dozer And The Pink Water Bottle
awww so cute thanks for showing it off to me buddy...(* ^ ω ^)
Dozer is adorable and the photos are great.
What do bots spend their money on?
Love this talented pooch!
I love him and the photographer is top shelf.
