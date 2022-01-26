For a fun and happy pick-me-up, meet this boxer Dozer, also known as Derzer, Dohdies, D, and Dozy. A local legend in his home city of Perth, Western Australia, he is a loveable goofy boy who has perfected the art of holding things. Like, any things! He will literally pick up whatever you show him and will do his best to gently hold the item in his fabulous jowls. Then he will sit with it, sometimes for hours, as if it's the most precious prize thing in the world. And to Dozer, maybe it is - who are we to judge?

I happen to be a pet photographer, so when he visited me for his latest portrait photo session, a collection of his fave "things" had to come along too. Not to be a one-trick pony, Dozer's other skills are leaning on people, cuddling, and sharing his hair offerings with everyone he meets. Aren't dogs just the best?

All of Dozer's items are given to him under strict supervision and under the watchful eye of his human Vickie.

