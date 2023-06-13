This Photographer Takes Pictures Of Random People On The Streets And Their Reactions Are Simply Captivating (48 Pics) Interview With Artist
Meet Volodymyr, a talented photographer from Ukraine who has a unique way of capturing the beauty of everyday life. He takes his camera to the streets and photographs passersby. But there's more: once Volodymyr captures the perfect shot, he quickly prints it using his instant printer and surprises the people he photographed by giving them their pictures as a special gift. Imagine the joy and slight confusion on their faces when they receive a photograph of themselves out of the blue. Well, actually, you don't have to imagine that, because Volodymyr captures their reactions too!
Although originally from Ukraine, Volodymyr has made the Czech Republic his home. He finds inspiration in the diversity of people he comes across. "Street photography is a fascinating genre that allows you to capture authentic moments of everyday life. It offers a unique opportunity to observe and document the world around us, capturing candid expressions, interesting characters, and the vibrant energy of urban environments," the photographer told Bored Panda.
Scroll down to see the captivating photographs and the genuine reactions they elicit.
More info: Instagram | printographer1.gumroad.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Looking at these beautiful photographs, we were curious to know how Volodymyr's journey as a photographer started. "Photography entered my life at the moment when I realized that I liked the idea of preserving and sharing important moments," the artist shared. "I always enjoyed taking photos with my phone, as it allowed me to capture special moments, loved ones, and interesting events. For example, when I look at photos of my loved ones, they evoke joy and nostalgia in me. I feel that photography helps me preserve emotions and share them with others," the photographer added.
Volodymyr has been following the work of various photographers in different genres for many years. "Their works always inspire me, as well as the ideas they bring to life. Today, thanks to social media and online platforms, people from different parts of the world can share their photos and see the works of other photographers, where everyone can find inspiration, exchange experiences, and learn about different cultures and places.
Recently, I felt that I was ready for photography at a higher level, and it was time to take action to develop my skills. When I first went out on the streets and started photographing random people, capturing their reactions, I saw the emotions of surprise and joy in their eyes. And I realized that it inspires me, and I want to continue doing something that brings joy and happiness to others while being my hobby. It's always gratifying to feel that you can create something unique and meaningful for other people in such a short period of time. Since then, I have developed a strong desire to engage in street photography, capturing interesting people who don't expect to have their photos taken on the street."
While street photography is a well-known genre, surprising people with their own photos is not a common practice. Naturally, we became curious about how Volodymyr came up with this idea. The photographer revealed that the idea is not new; however, it is always necessary to bring something of our own into any endeavor. "Photography itself is capable of evoking positive emotions as people appreciate the opportunity to have a tangible reflection of their important moments and experiences.
Of course, I practice the method of surprising people with photographs, where they are unaware and don't expect such a gift. It triggers emotions of surprise, joy, and admiration in them. The answer to this question lies in the psychological realm, as the element of surprise makes it more unique and contributes to creating strong emotional impressions. In those moments, our emotional state can be more vivid and memorable. Moreover, a surprise gift signifies that someone has noticed us, cared for us, and invested time and effort to create something special. It creates a sense of importance and value in our eyes. In a world where we are constantly surrounded by digital images and photographs, this approach stands out and acquires special significance.
So, there is a natural desire to share my creativity with others, to give them genuine moments of joy and surprise by capturing their natural emotions while receiving the photographs. There is a desire to bring a smile to someone's face. If this kind of photograph can make them slightly happier, believe me, the goal is achieved. It is precisely emotions and interaction with people that serve as a source of inspiration and motivation for me as a photographer, fueling my further creative growth."
Volodymyr's process of selecting people to photograph is based on intuition and inner instinct. "During my walks on the streets, I pay attention to people's expressiveness, their emotions, and unique features that make them stand out. Sometimes my inner sense tells me that a particular person has the potential for an interesting and meaningful photograph. I strive to choose individuals who can evoke strong emotions and intrigue viewers. This may be related to my artistic vision, aesthetic preferences, or other factors. I look for a special aesthetic and expression in people that catch my attention.
However, I fully understand that beauty is a subjective concept and does not determine a person's worth or value. It is important to approach people with respect and compassion regardless of their appearance. I aim to reflect diversity and beauty in all its manifestations, not just in the traditional understanding of 'beauty'."
"My goal as a photographer is to create photographs that make people stop, think, and feel something special. I want every person I gift a photograph to feel unique and important. It is the interaction and emotions experienced by people that serve as a source of inspiration and motivation for me as a photographer.
Additionally, I do not overlook chance encounters and unpredictable moments. Sometimes, the most interesting shots arise when I notice someone caught in an engaging situation or expressing genuine emotions. In such moments, I strive to be quick and flexible, capturing the magic of that instant."