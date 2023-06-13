While street photography is a well-known genre, surprising people with their own photos is not a common practice. Naturally, we became curious about how Volodymyr came up with this idea. The photographer revealed that the idea is not new; however, it is always necessary to bring something of our own into any endeavor. "Photography itself is capable of evoking positive emotions as people appreciate the opportunity to have a tangible reflection of their important moments and experiences.

Of course, I practice the method of surprising people with photographs, where they are unaware and don't expect such a gift. It triggers emotions of surprise, joy, and admiration in them. The answer to this question lies in the psychological realm, as the element of surprise makes it more unique and contributes to creating strong emotional impressions. In those moments, our emotional state can be more vivid and memorable. Moreover, a surprise gift signifies that someone has noticed us, cared for us, and invested time and effort to create something special. It creates a sense of importance and value in our eyes. In a world where we are constantly surrounded by digital images and photographs, this approach stands out and acquires special significance.

So, there is a natural desire to share my creativity with others, to give them genuine moments of joy and surprise by capturing their natural emotions while receiving the photographs. There is a desire to bring a smile to someone's face. If this kind of photograph can make them slightly happier, believe me, the goal is achieved. It is precisely emotions and interaction with people that serve as a source of inspiration and motivation for me as a photographer, fueling my further creative growth."