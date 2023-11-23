ADVERTISEMENT

Lots of people these days are avoiding boredom at all costs. But did you know that it can boost your creativity? Well, this is exactly what happened to Nigerian photographer Ibor Edosa Victor, who later turned his boredom into passion.

Ibor's photography journey started without having much. However, after actively experimenting and progressing in his photography, now he can proudly share having a studio with all the lighting and space he needs for his creative projects.

What sets Ibor apart is his talent for capturing captivating portraits regardless of the setting. He also shares behind-the-scenes moments and the final results to illustrate how creativity and good post-production can impact any picture he takes.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com | edosartistry.mypixieset.com | Facebook

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

Multa Nocte
Those are two of the most gorgeous children I have ever seen! 🥰

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
It is VERY interesting to see how he makes some of these shots.

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

