This is for anyone who feels like their face looks really wide and really weird in selfies. If you've ever felt this way, no, you are not going crazy. This is actually a thing, and today I'm gonna teach you all why this happens and two things that you can do to fix it.



First, I'm gonna open up my camera app and take a normal forward-facing camera. Next, since the iPhone camera feature doesn't allow you to zoom in from the forward-facing camera, I'm going to open up an app called Lens Buddy, and I'm going to hold my phone arm width away from me, and then I'm going to zoom into 1.4x using the app and take another selfie.



So this is a normal selfie using a forward-facing camera, and this is my selfie when I kept the phone at about an arm's distance away from me. And I use the Lens Buddy app so I could zoom in 1.4x on my face.



The difference between the two photos really speaks for itself. My eyes look farther apart. You can see there's a bigger space between my eyebrows. My nose looks larger and my face overall looks bigger when I do it on standard forward-facing camera mode. This is a lot better, in my opinion, personally. So why does this happen? Just like your back camera, your phone's front camera is probably using a wide-angle lens as its default lens. So I have the iPhone 13 Pro and mine has two lenses on the front. One is a wide-angle lens and one is an ultra-wide-angle lens, which means there's no normal standard lens. So whenever you're using a wide-angle lens, there's a chance that you'll end up with something called barrel compression in your photo. And that's because your phone sensor actually gathers everything that's within that wide-angle frame, which is more than what you see when you're taking a selfie. And then it tries to compress all of that information into the little 4x3 standard photo. So you end up looking way blown out of proportion in your photo because it can't really process all that information within the 4x3 frame.



So there are two ways to fix this. The first is by holding the camera farther away from you. When you're taking a selfie, aim to go at least a full arm's length distance away from your face. The second is by using an external app like Lens Buddy, or Snapchat, or Instagram stories to zoom in to make your face look more normal. So there you have it.

