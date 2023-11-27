I Imagined How A Family Photo Album Would Look If All Family Members Were Animals (26 Pics)
Last week I found an old family album in my garret and wanted to share it with you!
Please, letʼs keep this between us, my family doesnʼt like to share these pictures. Letʼs respect their privacy, please.
All joking aside, you can find all my family members on my online shops or you can just follow me on my Instagram for more upcoming family pictures!
Hope you will like my Family!
More info: linktr.ee | Instagram
Lumberjack
Feathered & Furry Harmony
The Fox
There’s an ale brewed here in the UK called ‘Old Speckled Hen’, and to advertise it, they’ve always used a dapperly dressed fox like this.
Beautiful work!
No females except as companions to males? Based on the clothing, at any rate.
"Imagine How A Family Photo Album Would Look If All Family Members Were Animals" - as a furry, I do that all the time XD Joking aside, your work is phenomenal. Your pencil shading and stippling is amazing. How do you manage to not smudge your pencilwork?! XD
