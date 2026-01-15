ADVERTISEMENT

Mattik36 is a street photographer known for capturing brief, unposed moments where people, objects, and surroundings align in unexpectedly satisfying ways. His work focuses on visual coincidences that happen naturally in everyday environments, from passersby lining up perfectly with street signs to small, humorous interactions between people and urban details. Nothing in his photos feels arranged, the scenes unfold on their own and are preserved through careful observation and timing.

What stands out in Mattik36’s photography is how subtle these moments often are. Many of the images reward a second look, revealing visual jokes or near-perfect compositions hidden in plain sight. By paying close attention to rhythm, balance, colors, and coincidence in public spaces, he turns ordinary streets into surprising scenes that highlight how much is happening around us when we slow down and actually look.

More info: Instagram

#1

Street photographer captures perfect coincidences of a woman’s ponytail flowing against an urban cityscape background.

mattik36 Report

7points
POST
    #2

    Street photography capturing a bald man perfectly aligned with a white van creating a visual coincidence on a city street.

    mattik36 Report

    6points
    POST
    #3

    Street photographer captures perfect coincidence of a man in orange vest with dog appearing as his head outside a cafe.

    mattik36 Report

    6points
    POST
    #4

    Street photographer capturing perfect coincidences as a man holds a gift box with a yellow ribbon on a busy city sidewalk.

    mattik36 Report

    6points
    POST
    #5

    Man walking on sidewalk aligned perfectly with bus colors, demonstrating street photographer's talent for capturing perfect coincidences.

    mattik36 Report

    5points
    POST
    #6

    Street photographer captures perfect coincidences of urban life with a woman walking near traffic cones on the city street.

    mattik36 Report

    5points
    POST
    #7

    Street photographer captures perfect coincidences with a man walking in front of a Barcelona city tour bus.

    mattik36 Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    Street photographer captures a woman in a colorful floral shirt sitting on a bench with red flowers in background.

    mattik36 Report

    5points
    POST
    #9

    Street photographer captures perfect coincidences of a man with unique hair design checking his phone at an urban train station.

    mattik36 Report

    5points
    POST
    #10

    Man holding a polka dot umbrella perfectly aligned with a building pattern, capturing a street photography coincidence.

    mattik36 Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    Cyclist perfectly aligned with a street poster, showcasing street photographer's talent for capturing perfect coincidences.

    mattik36 Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    Street photographer capturing a perfect coincidence of a man reading with a seated passenger at a train station.

    mattik36 Report

    4points
    POST
    #13

    Street photographer capturing perfect coincidences on city streets showing creative moment with construction worker and pedestrian.

    mattik36 Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    Bird standing on a table in a cafe, showcasing perfect coincidental moments captured by a street photographer.

    mattik36 Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Man wearing a white cap and checkered shirt standing on a city street, showcasing street photographer’s talent for perfect coincidences.

    mattik36 Report

    4points
    POST
    #16

    Close-up of two people’s feet on a city street, one wearing beige heels and the other white sneakers, capturing perfect coincidences.

    mattik36 Report

    4points
    POST
    #17

    Man standing at busy urban crosswalk with cars and bus, captured by street photographer skilled in perfect coincidences.

    mattik36 Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Street photographer captures a perfect coincidence of a man’s head aligned with a curved metal railing at the right moment.

    mattik36 Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Street photographer captures perfect coincidences of light and shadow creating bunny ears on a person’s head in an urban setting.

    mattik36 Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Street photographer capturing perfect coincidences with pigeons and a person sitting near pillars in an urban setting.

    mattik36 Report

    3points
    POST
    #21

    Street photographer captures perfect coincidences of a person in a red jacket and beige knitted hat in an urban setting.

    mattik36 Report

    3points
    POST
    #22

    Person wearing headphones standing at a street corner with modern building, capturing perfect coincidence moment in street photography.

    mattik36 Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    Woman standing near crosswalk on busy street, capturing a perfect coincidence moment in street photography.

    mattik36 Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    A street photographer capturing a perfect coincidence with a seagull perfectly aligned on another bird's head.

    mattik36 Report

    3points
    POST
    #25

    Small dog with shaggy fur appearing to have human hair, resting its head and a hand on a car window captured by street photographer.

    mattik36 Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    Woman sitting on a bench perfectly aligned with antlers on a passing vehicle, capturing a perfect street photographer coincidence.

    mattik36 Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    Person walking across street captured in perfect coincidence by street photographer at just the right moment

    mattik36 Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    Woman at a street corner aligned with bold yellow road lines, showcasing perfect street photography capturing coincidences.

    mattik36 Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    Street photographer captures perfect coincidence of a cat's face aligning with a person taking a photo through glass.

    mattik36 Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    Seagull perfectly aligned behind rusty street railing, showcasing a street photographer’s talent for capturing perfect coincidences.

    mattik36 Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Street photographer captures perfect coincidence of a woman’s reflection blending with urban scene through a bus window.

    mattik36 Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Street photographer captures perfect coincidences of a person wearing a conical hat walking down an urban sidewalk.

    mattik36 Report

    2points
    POST
    #33

    Street photographer captures perfect coincidences with a large balloon perfectly aligned in an urban setting.

    mattik36 Report

    2points
    POST
    #34

    Man wearing wireless earbuds on city street, captured by street photographer known for perfect coincidences.

    mattik36 Report

    2points
    POST
    #35

    Street photographer capturing perfect coincidences of a woman with blue hair walking on an urban sidewalk.

    mattik36 Report

    2points
    POST
    #36

    Street photographer wearing headphones and backpack, standing at a crosswalk, capturing perfect coincidences in the urban scene.

    mattik36 Report

    2points
    POST
    #37

    Smiling baby on billboard perfectly aligned with smoke cloud, showcasing street photographer's talent for capturing perfect coincidences.

    mattik36 Report

    2points
    POST
    #38

    Street photographer capturing perfect coincidences with people and billboard images blending seamlessly on a city street.

    mattik36 Report

    2points
    POST
    #39

    Street photographer captures perfect coincidences as a person's arm and tree trunk align seamlessly in an urban setting.

    mattik36 Report

    2points
    POST
    #40

    Man sitting on tiled floor playing a harmonica, capturing perfect coincidences in street photography at the right moment.

    mattik36 Report

    2points
    POST
    #41

    Woman walking on city sidewalk wearing high heels and a floral skirt, captured by street photographer at perfect moment.

    mattik36 Report

    1point
    POST
    #42

    Two young men walking past an advertisement, captured by street photographer focusing on perfect coincidences.

    mattik36 Report

    1point
    POST
    #43

    Street photographer captures perfect coincidences as a person holds a fluffy white dog blending into the background.

    mattik36 Report

    1point
    POST
    #44

    Mannequin reflected in a window with trees outside, showcasing perfect street photography capturing unique coincidences.

    mattik36 Report

    1point
    POST
    #45

    Man reflected in a glass window showing a perfect street photography coincidence captured at just the right moment.

    mattik36 Report

    1point
    POST
    #46

    White dog wearing a collar and leash, sitting in front of a person holding a phone, captured by street photographer.

    mattik36 Report

    0points
    POST
    #47

    Man holding a dog while a person sitting on a bench points, capturing a perfect street photography coincidence.

    mattik36 Report

    0points
    POST
    #48

    Street photographer captures perfect coincidences as person holds box with plant aligning with their head outdoors.

    mattik36 Report

    0points
    POST
    #49

    Street photographer captures perfect coincidences with a dog resting on a person's shoulder in an urban setting.

    mattik36 Report

    0points
    POST
    #50

    Street photographer captures perfect coincidence of a dog and a person inside a car at just the right moment.

    mattik36 Report

    0points
    POST

