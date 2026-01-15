ADVERTISEMENT

It’s time to trick your eyes – and what better way to do that than with street photos that capture unexpected coincidences? These are the moments that make you do a double-take, questioning if what you thought you saw is really what it seemed. This time, we’re featuring some of the best shots by Ijoel Mardi Marsono.

Scroll through the images below to see how coincidence, timing, and everyday life come together in his photography, and let us know which photo made you stop and look twice.

More info: Instagram