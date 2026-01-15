ADVERTISEMENT

It’s time to trick your eyes – and what better way to do that than with street photos that capture unexpected coincidences? These are the moments that make you do a double-take, questioning if what you thought you saw is really what it seemed. This time, we’re featuring some of the best shots by Ijoel Mardi Marsono.

Scroll through the images below to see how coincidence, timing, and everyday life come together in his photography, and let us know which photo made you stop and look twice.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Two people by a yellow railing near water captured in a perfectly timed street shot by this photographer

ijoel_terbang Report

12points
    #2

    Photographer captures perfectly timed street shot at beach with person holding a tarp and children playing in ocean waves.

    ijoel_terbang Report

    12points
    #3

    Street photo shows person’s legs in tiger-patterned pants walking with stroller, perfectly timed urban street shot.

    ijoel_terbang Report

    12points
    #4

    Elderly man with long white hair and horned headband in a street scene captured with perfect timing by photographer.

    ijoel_terbang Report

    11points
    #5

    Two girls in school uniforms perfectly timed behind a painted pillar creating a street shot illusion.

    ijoel_terbang Report

    10points
    #6

    Man sitting on pavement partially hidden behind a horizontal railing in a perfectly timed street shot by a photographer.

    ijoel_terbang Report

    10points
    #7

    Four people wading in water near rocks, captured in a perfectly timed street shot by a photographer.

    ijoel_terbang Report

    10points
    #8

    Street shot capturing a person perfectly aligned with a smiling delivery rider poster, showcasing perfect timing photography.

    ijoel_terbang Report

    10points
    #9

    Photographer captures perfectly timed street shot of person carrying stacked boxes with ladder and shadow nearby at work site

    ijoel_terbang Report

    8points
    #10

    Photographer capturing perfectly timed street shot of an artist painting a large vibrant mural on an outdoor wall.

    ijoel_terbang Report

    8points
    #11

    Silhouette of a person standing in front of a swirling green light, showcasing a perfectly timed street shot.

    ijoel_terbang Report

    7points
    #12

    Man sitting with arms crossed by cafe window, a hanging light bulb perfectly timed in this street photography shot.

    ijoel_terbang Report

    7points
    #13

    Street photographer captures perfectly timed urban scene with people walking past a large monitor lizard conservation sign.

    ijoel_terbang Report

    7points
    #14

    Street shot of a food vendor behind a sign with a woman in a blue headscarf, capturing perfectly timed street photography moments.

    ijoel_terbang Report

    7points
    #15

    Colorful parrots in flight and perched with people in yellow shirts, showcasing perfectly timed street shots by a photographer.

    ijoel_terbang Report

    7points
    #16

    Man sitting on large bucket while looking at phone in a street shot captured with perfect timing by a photographer

    ijoel_terbang Report

    7points
    #17

    Two women wearing hijabs reflected in a motorcycle mirror in a busy urban street shot perfectly timed by a photographer.

    ijoel_terbang Report

    6points
    #18

    A perfectly timed street shot of a ship passing under a helicopter rotor, capturing an optical illusion effect.

    ijoel_terbang Report

    6points
    #19

    Two men in a city square with a tall monument, captured in a perfectly timed street shot showing a reflection.

    ijoel_terbang Report

    6points
    #20

    Boy eating noodle in front of a statue, a perfectly timed street shot capturing playful perspective and timing.

    ijoel_terbang Report

    6points
    #21

    Child behind a fish tank with a large fish obstructing the view in a perfectly timed street photo.

    ijoel_terbang Report

    6points
    #22

    Silhouette of a hanging street light against a cloudy sky, showcasing a perfectly timed street shot by the photographer.

    ijoel_terbang Report

    5points
    #23

    Boy in an orange shirt captured in a perfectly timed street shot with urban buildings and graffiti in the background.

    ijoel_terbang Report

    5points
    #24

    Tsunami warning sign on a coastal street near boats, captured in a perfectly timed street shot by the photographer.

    ijoel_terbang Report

    5points
    #25

    Two men sit at a counter in a market stall with a cat sitting perfectly between them in a perfectly timed street shot.

    ijoel_terbang Report

    5points
    #26

    Child and soldier on military vehicle, captured in a perfectly timed street shot during a public event.

    ijoel_terbang Report

    5points
    #27

    Man in white tank top sitting by a forest stream with people enjoying water in the background street shots perfectly timed

    ijoel_terbang Report

    4points
    #28

    Street photography capturing a perfectly timed moment with people and large green bananas near a waterfront scene.

    ijoel_terbang Report

    4points
    #29

    Street shot perfectly timed with a man walking behind a graffiti-covered yellow and black traffic sign in a busy urban area.

    ijoel_terbang Report

    4points
    #30

    Photographer captured perfectly timed street shots featuring dynamic scenes and unexpected moments on busy urban streets.

    ijoel_terbang Report

    4points
    #31

    Man sitting indoors with reflective surfaces creating a perfectly timed street shot capturing unique visual reflections.

    ijoel_terbang Report

    4points
    #32

    Children playing on stairs and platform in a street shot captured perfectly with vivid colors and candid moments.

    ijoel_terbang Report

    3points
    #33

    Silhouette of a man walking past colorful street art featuring a panda and ocean creatures in a perfectly timed street shot.

    ijoel_terbang Report

    3points
    #34

    Perfectly timed street shot showing a person sitting next to urban signage in a busy outdoor setting.

    ijoel_terbang Report

    3points
    #35

    Street shot of two men under market tents with tarps, capturing perfectly timed urban life in a busy street setting.

    ijoel_terbang Report

    3points
    #36

    Photographer capturing perfectly timed street shots of people posing and interacting at an outdoor event in Jakarta.

    ijoel_terbang Report

    2points
    #37

    Two children playing on a military exhibit outdoors captured in a perfectly timed street shot near a city monument.

    ijoel_terbang Report

    2points
    #38

    Street shot capturing a man walking behind a metal structure in an industrial urban setting with dramatic lighting.

    ijoel_terbang Report

    2points
    #39

    A perfectly timed street shot of ships docked at a pier with clear blue water and a bright sky in the background.

    ijoel_terbang Report

    2points
    #40

    Cat walking behind a street umbrella featuring a cartoon zebra, captured in a perfectly timed street shot by a photographer.

    ijoel_terbang Report

    2points
