Recently, Reddit user Scary-Bill970 asked others on the platform to share who that person was for them and how they showed their true colors. The responses range from frustrating to downright infuriating and remind us that respect needs to be saved for those who deserve it, not handed out at every step.

We don't hit it off with everyone we meet—and that's perfectly fine. The important thing is finding a way to coexist without wasting energy on needless bickering. That said, many of us have crossed paths with a person who was impossible to tolerate.

#1 My old boss, I wish nothing but the worst for her. Overworked me and it was "never a good time to take vacation". Hope she is miserable.

#2 One of my doctors told me not to be dramatic when I miscarrying my baby. I was obviously very upset.

#3 My stepdad who emotionally traumatized me for over 10 years.

No consequences for his actions, left me mum and now abuses his new partner.

Now as an adult, having not seen him for over 10 years; I still struggle with memories and trauma.

#4 I had a friend in college who enjoyed sleeping with friends' girlfriends. He said something about it proving he's more desirable than his friends and he wasn't attracted to girls if they were single.

#5 The cult leader who manipulated my dad, made him divorce my mom, and marry one of his foreign-born followers so she could have a green card. Also charged with multiple counts of SA and has a few lawsuits in civil court around “spousal support payments” for his common-law bigamy lifestyle. Absolute trash human being.

#6 My grandmother who was hoping my mother had died from cancer.



She beat it.

#7 I met a great deal of representatives and Senators when I worked on Capitol Hill for eight years. We did CBRNE detection and protection for the Hill and other buildings (including their office buildings).



Most were pleasant. Some were not and arrogant. Staffers were the worst.



Some had a presence off-camera that was at odds with what we see. Barney Frank acted on camera like a belligerent guy but was really nice when not on camera, for instance.



Senator Daniel Inouye was an amazing person and I loved chatting with him the handful of times I was able to. Really good guy.



Carl Levin was cool, Steny Hoyer was cool, John McCain and Debbie Stabenow were cool. Bob Dole was a polite gentleman.



However:



The worst person I ever met in real life was **Nancy Pelosi**. Have you ever had your skin crawl like you were in the presence of evil? I did.



I won't go into detail but I was legitimately unnerved by her.



I'm fairly certain if I angered her there was a small but very real chance she'd devour my soul.

#8 My ex-manager Even after I served my full notice period, did every handover properly refused to release my final pay. Weeks turned into months. I filed a case, genuinely believing that if you do everything by the book, the system will be fair. The company had good relations with him so nothing happened. What made it worse is knowing where it really started. months earlier I had politely pointed out a small error in his work nothing disrespectful, just something that could’ve caused a problem later after that things quietly changed. My work was suddenly over-examined minor mistakes were highlighted!

#9 An ex employee of mine. A parasite of a human being, he used to tell his colleagues he was going to the local skatepark after work to leer at the 14 year old girls.

#10 A woman who “raised” me from ages 10-18 (foster system) last beating was when I was 21 and had came out as gay. Amazed that I survived. Truly frightened me so intensely, took about 10 years of therapy to feel genuinely steady again. Still see echoes of it even now, unfortunately.

#11 My sisters’ ex mother in law. The true definition of a narcissist. She physically attacked my sister one day and my brother in law never did anything about it. She has manipulated all her sons to leave their wives and if they don’t she makes their lives a living hell. She made my sisters’ life a living hell and my bro in law would always side with his mother. I almost fought the MIL for disrespecting my sister and my family and then I was called a problem in the family, told to get anger management classes (hello gaslighting)!



She flew from her home country to NYC (where we’re all from) then told everyone she was leaving and flew to FL to stay with her youngest daughter. A few days later told her sons that she needed to be back in NYC immediately and was terrified of flying again and that they had to drive to FL to pick her up. My BIL and his older brother literally went into a frenzy trying to figure out who was going to drive their mom back from FL. My BIL (who wasn’t working at the time) told my sister his mom needed him and he needed to go. My sister told him no and they got into a huge argument. They had two young kids at the time (a 6yr old and a 1 yr old). My sister worked 45mins driving from their house and their 6yr old was in school. He packed up the 1yr old in the car and called my sister from her job’s parking lot and told her to come outside to pick up their son because he was leaving to pick up his mom in FL. My sister was shocked and had a nervous breakdown crying in the parking lot of her job with a 1 yr old and an insanely busy job. Thankfully her company loved her and understood the situation and allowed her to work from home until everything was sorted. He left for almost a week. Came back like he didn’t do anything and that he needed to “save” his mom. My BIL is a good person but he was always an awful husband to my sister.



The mom then ran up an “emergency credit card” that her daughter and son in law gave her. Put them 20K into credit card debt and refused to pay a dime. They were already broke and struggling to pay bills and have kids.



I have never hated anyone in my life as much as I hate this woman. I clapped when my sister finally decided to divorce my brother in law.

#12 My ex girlfriend

She was a manipulator, a thief and a psycho!

Wasn’t that easy on the eyes either but she was my best friend.

She treated me like trash, called me gay all the time.



She would get barred out and drink and I would have to pick up the pieces. She would accuse me of cheating constantly and go through my phone all the time.

She clawed my face so bad that I had scars, I had to go to work and everyone knew it was her and not the lame story I made up.



Told her to go to therapy and she never did so I left her for the girl I met at work now I’m engaged :).

#13 My ex mother in law who thinks women are there as men's slaves. My ex doesn't hold a candle to her in horridness.



And my ex's mother who fat shamed me continuously and looked at me that day influencing my choice to go for abortion and break up with her son (only for him to knock up a new girl 6 months after).

#14 My husband , it feels like there's no room for mistake. I can't be myself .

#15 My landlord's "long-time friend." The long time friend is a slimy snake and I feel is trying/and or is taking advantage of an eighty-something year old man.

Sickening.

#16 My brother. He would beat me regularly for no reason, belittled me, and he abandoned both his sons. He would intentionally antagonize the neighborhood kid who had development issues just to try and get him angry. He also physically assaulted his first wife. He has a YouTube channel now with quite a few followers and I wish they knew the real him. Despite me agreeing with most of his content on the channel.

#17 A used car salesman that I had to call the police on in order to get my friend's car back from.



It was a lemon, and when he tried to return it within the time limit, the salesman conned my friend into letting them "fix the issues".



Our mechanic said that wouldn't be possible. When my friend went back to get the car, they wouldn't tell him where it was.



I went to talk to the salesman up close and he brought us into his office and sat us down, then a big dude came in and sat right behind us.



I had never looked into the eyes of undisguised evil until that day.

#18 Billionaire owner of a check cashing empire.

#19 I haven’t met many nefarious characters, that I didn’t like so I’ll go with a current teammate. I have no idea how he got a job alongside me. Ex marine who never shuts up about it. Writes at a 10th grade level yet has a “college degree”. assumed I’m maga because of my gender and race… not capable critical thinking, works 20 hours a week, has the worst southern fried vocabulary I’ve ever heard, embarrasses me on calls with incessant useless comments, can never admit he’s wrong, and he’s always wrong… I truly can’t find a single positive thing about this person. I hate that I worked my way into my absolute dream job and have to share parts of my day with this waste of space. End rant. 🫠.

#20 The girl who kept going for my bfs in high school. I had to end the friendship as it was weird.

#21 I've met a few people who you could reasonably class as awful in one aspect or another, but the worst person I've ever met was a guy I shared a cell with for a brief period back in 90's.





A very plain nothing of a man, he told us the story of how befriended a widow and, amongst conning her out of money, she'd told him that she had a Christmas pudding that she had been going to have with her now late husband of many years.





It was entirely homemade, and she regularly topped it up with brandy. Possibly as some kind of private grief management mechanism, I imagine.





He told us that, seemingly over a period of several months he badgered and badgered this old woman to let him have the pudding. She eventually gave in.





He described, with some glee, how she cried as he ate it in front of her. He said it was the "best Christmas pudding he'd ever tasted."





I have met a few people who deserved jail, but I've never met one, before or since, where I'd happily pull the lever to drop him through the trapdoor.

#22 My father's stepfather. New York City cop in the 60s and 70s, was almost certainly on the take. Just a horrible person to everyone around him. Made my father the terrible person he is, too. In terms of people I know personally, he's definitely got the lowest ratio of lives made better : lives made worse.

#23 Ex co-worker. Dude was a low-key sociopath. Made fun of every customer we had behind their back. Would start fights in bars, drive blackout drunk, and eventually conspired to get me fired.

#24 My most recent ex - broke up a few years ago, will never date another man due to how horrifying he ended up being. I know very bad people are out there, but I've never had what turned out to be one so close to me. .

#25 Probably someone I worked with who was charming in public and cruel in private. Watching them manipulate people while acting like the victim messed with my head for a long time. It taught me that being “nice” and being kind are very different things.

#26 My cousin's husband. He is in jail since July 2025 for abusing patients in his care aged 14-40 and he also had terabytes of child stuff on his computer. Additionally he left my cousin with tons of CC debt because everything he was supposed to pay he didn't.

#27 My old church's pastor's son (and his ex-wife). Dude would come to church absolutely wasted, would yell racial slurs and regularly made jokes about disabled people when adults weren't around. He told me once that girls were easy to manipulate and that if his good looks weren't enough to get him laid all the time, he'd be so good at making girls have s*x with him. His family is rich as hell (Mega church) and he shows it off wherever he goes by blabbing on and on about how rich his dad is. His self-importance levels require him to have the most attention in the room by acting out and doing stuff like tipping over trashcans, pushing people's buttons, etc.

He made a joke once that "he would drown his baby if it looked like that" (in reference to someone's child being born recently).

He got married to his now divorced wife at the ripe young age of 19, they both cheated on each other multiple times, they divorced each other after like 5 or 6 years, and i've heard rumor that they are still seeing each other.



His now ex-wife has multiple times stated that (and this is a DIRECT quote, it is not what I believe I want to be clear for reddit's mods) "black people are ugly as hell" and "black people act like monkeys everywhere they go, no wonder they get hate. We are supposed to give them a whole month?" (This was in reference to an African American family member at the church dying, and the church recognizing a whole month for lost African American family and friends).

#28 My stepdad. He used to beat my mom and my brother and I. Literally broke my moms arms and slammed my brothers head against our brick floor. Threw me through a glass table once. He’d get drunk and do coke then loose his mind. He used to break everything in the house and when I would jump out the window in my room to get away he would chase me down in his car or on foot.

#29 The girl who bullied me in junior high. we were friends before she made up rumors about me. She created a group chat to insult me and faked my chat history to mess with my friendship.

#30 My step mother and my ex girlfriend. Both were manipulative and liars. Can’t stand both.

#31 My ex gf. i feel like it’s cliche to say “oh my ex” but holy hell. I don’t think i will ever treated that badly again NOR have i EVER been treated that badly. She knew all I wanted was love, she treated me awfully, awfully. But then would justify that she stays because she loves me. I knew it was all manipulation but I didn’t have the self respect to leave.

#32 Probably the police officer at my high school that impregnated a student (16) and paid for her abortion to keep it quiet. It was not kept quiet.

#33 A so called friend: during high school, he would rope me into his shenanigans without me knowing like having me carry his back pack when he had a gun inside (he was trying to sell it). Another time, after I graduated, we fought only because he thought I was tryinhg to hit on his nasty girlfriend. Speaking of girlfriend, at the time, he had like three kids with her and he was well known to be a thief and a cokehead and he would steal their kids stuff to sell like their dvd player. I long since after that one fight had forgotten about him, surprisingly even though his parents and my ex (his sister) passed, he is stil alive, never has changed.

#34 My boss. I started a new job to get out of a toxic work environment and was so looking forward to a fresh start and better work life balance. She started two weeks after me and I was optimistic because we were both new to the job and I could see how she operates and didn’t have an issue with the management change like my coworkers who have been there for years. I thought it would be a better environment. Anyways she is mean, rude, condescending and the biggest micromanager I’ve ever met in my life. She told everyone I was the most inefficient in my role amongst other things.



The fact that I almost regret leaving my other job because of her is the most discouraging feeling in the world. Especially because I was so excited for a fresh start.

#35 There was a guy who lived in the same building as me who was under 5 feet tall, and because of that was incredibly insecure and narcissistic at the same time. He would constantly threaten other people and try to hit on women very awkwardly.

#36 He’s probably not objectively the worst, but the guy who comes to mind was this awful guy in school with me.



He talked constantly about being a DJ even though he didn’t have any decks and knew nothing about music, would announce himself by his DJ name every time he entered a room (like a real life Steve Holt but dumber), would spit at people, was a bully to little kids, and would take every opportunity to do a backflip.



He was the absolute worst and everyone cheered the day he did a backflip and landed on his face.