Below are people’s weirdest comfort foods that they don’t even dare to eat in front of their family.

So when an anonymous Redditor asked people to share their favorite "junky" meals that they crave sometimes — even if they wouldn't ever serve them to guests — Pandora's box of the weirdest recipes was opened and the responses started rolling in.

Sometimes we all crave something weird. And while the combination may be very surprising and in some cases hands-down embarrassing, it does the trick and curbs that inner foodie monster.

#1 Dry ramen shaken up with the seasoning packet. I won't even let my husband see me eat it lmao.

#2 Mac and cheese, made with elbow noodles, chunks of Velveeta cheese, and a can of Campbell's tomato soup, baked for 30 minutes at 350ºF... Gooey... Cheesy... Tangy... **SO** bad and yet **SO** good!

#3 Hamburger Helper Cheeseburger Macaroni. This got me through my 20s and I still crave it occasionally. Don't tell my cardiologist.

Bored Panda reached out to the pediatric dietitian and feeding expert Rachel Rothman, MS, RD, CLEC, who is also the owner of Nutrition in Bloom, to find out what an expert thinks of comfort food. “I absolutely love the idea of comfort food,” Rachel told us. She believes that “food is so much more than nourishment, it's part of our culture, identity, history, AND provides comfort when we might need it most.”

#4 The way my mom made chicken and dumplings when we were camping! It was just Campbell’s cream of chicken soup and a tube of refrigerator biscuits laid out on top of the soup. I would never serve it to others, but hoooooo boy I still love me some of my mom’s “white trash chicken and dumplings!”

#5 Kraft max and cheese with cut up hotdogs or spam, and a generous splash of hot sauce.

#6 Brown sugar toast. Cheap white bread, thick layer of butter, cover in brown sugar and put in the oven until the sugar melts (usually like 10 minutes). I'd never feed this to anyone else, but for me it's a combination comfort food/sugar bomb which I love (though rarely indulge in).

We asked whether comfort food can be healthy, and Rachel said that comfort food is different for everyone. “Healthy is so much more than the nutrition a food provides. I believe helping people form a healthy relationship with food is so important, and is so much more than nutrition,” the nutritionist explained. She argues that food that provides comfort can be healthy in so many ways. “Comfort food typically evokes positive emotion, which is absolutely healthy in my book!”

#7 Peanut butter pickle sandwich.

#8 Tater Tots are my secret shame.

#9 Some of my starving twenties comfort foods still hit the spot, even though my husband and kids make fun of me if they catch me eating them.



Pizza bread- white bread, spaghetti sauce, American cheese. Pop in the oven until the cheese is melty and the bottom of the bread is toasty.



Bean burritos- canned refried beans, cheddar cheese,tortilla. Microwave until hot as lava, then eat with tomatoes & sour cream on top.

Spaghetti sandwiches- cold leftover spaghetti on buttered white bread.

For Rachel, comfort food is all about something warm and filling. “My favorite comfort foods include tomato soup and grilled cheese, warm fresh-baked bread, and strawberry shortcake,” she said, and added that these are all foods that comfort her, make her smile, and bring her joy.

#10 I buy s**t frozen chicken nuggets shaped like dinosaurs and MICROWAVE them, then douse em in ketchup, leave me alone! They're horrible, and I love em.

#11 Crushed Doritos mixed with shredded lettuce, Catalina dressing, shredded cheese, and taco meat. With some hot sauce.

#12 Taco dogs. My grandma’s classic, honestly embarrassing but I bet it’d sell great in a late night food truck.

You take a hot dog, wrap it in American cheese, wrap it in a tortilla, and deep fry it. Top with hot sauce or whatever else you feel like.

#13 Growing up I was left on my own alot for dinner. Youngest child of two working parents and all that.



I made alot of canned corned beef hash with eggs.



I would get the pan hot, open the can and just scoop it into the pan. I'd always save a few scoops and just eat cold. After a couple minutes I'd crack 3-4 eggs into it, and cook while mixing till they were done. Topped with all the hot sauce.



I pass them in the isle while shopping and think about it alot. I don't know if I actually miss the meal or the nostalgia.

#14 A frequent nighttime snack for me is four Triscuit® brand snack crackers that are topped with a slice of Kraft American cheese that has been folded and portioned into four Triscuit®-sized pieces. Basically just fat, salt, and a few carbs and it makes me so happy.

#15 Canned chili on rice with shredded cheese on top. We had this a lot growing up (very cheap for a family with a ton of kids) and I still love it.

#16 In college I was a very stressed out introverted, autistic, anxious kid. One day I needed comfort food but I couldn’t decide which one to have.

So I brought out a cake pan and added these in layers starting from the bottom (obviously):

Chicken nuggets

Mashed potatoes and gravy

A little homemade mayo

Spaghetti and meatballs

Broccoli cooked to be slightly mushy, with salt and butter

Fried rice

A little of my dad’s buttermilk ranch

Macaroni and cheese



I ate it over the course of a week. I had a tomato salad or coleslaw or something on the side (after the first night) to feel ‘healthy’, but sometimes I had garlic bread, too.



I rarely eat it nowadays (an exception for when trump got in as president) but I f*****g crave it once a month and have to exercise great restraint.

#17 My nasty little indulgence is a red hot dog, Hormel chili from the can (no beans!), and some nacho cheese sauce, with some diced onion on top. Takes five minutes to make and just hits the spot for me sometimes.

#18 Pizza rolls, but made out of crescent rolls. I mean, it's literally just layering pizza ingredients inside refrigerated crescent roll dough, rolling it up, and baking it.

#19 Instant nooooodlleeesssssss.

#20 Boxed mac and cheese....because I absolutely *will* serve velveeta-based queso.

#21 Salami and olives eaten straight from their respective containers. Just slices of salami and forkfulls of green olives. I feel awful abt myself when I eat it but if I'm already depressed and just want comfort food gosh it's such an enjoyable meal. Also pork & bean sandwiches. Also also, canned tuna with mayonnaise and flamin hot cheetos.

#22 Dill pickle chips mixed with ranch chips in a single container.

#23 One word: Beefaroni.

#24 When I was about 8 or 9, my family went on a vacay to W. Virginia and camped in our really old, green canvas pop-up tent. We ended up almost getting washed down the mountain due to torrential rainstorms that lasted ALL night. Next day, dad - who was only about 4 years out of Vietnam - decides to take my little brother and I for a hike to teach us "survival" skills. Well, I'm pretty sure he didn't think he was going to have to try to find dry wood to start a fire with two hungry kids helping him, so the two cans of Chef Boyardee mini raviollis and three little cans of vienna sausage were eaten out of the cans "as is" - at the time, I was a kid and starving after our little death march, so didn't think much of it. Now, every once in a while - I crave those little sausages...lol.

#25 Spicy chips (hot cheetos) dipped in nacho cheese.

#26 Pigs in a blanket but like, embiggened. Hogs in a blanket. Two whole-a*s sausages wrapped in dough and baked. Maybe add some cheese in there.



I've never actually made these myself but they used to be a not-uncommon hot snack/drunk food in Rio several years ago and I'm currently back in Rio and they're nowhere to be found and I'm heartbroken.

#27 Spam musubi. I make a bunch at a time and keep them in my fridge but they never last. I don’t do it very often because I am so weak when it comes to those bad boys.

#28 Sometimes I’ll dump a bunch of hot sauce (usually Louisiana but whatever we have on hand works) and ranch in some ruffles chips and just…devour them. It’s delicious and horrible and I feel no shame.

#29 Torino's frozen pizza. I would never serve or recommend to others, but I love them. Especially when I have had a rough day.

#30 Spoon burgers, my grandmother made these and I still crave them here and there. 1lb lean ground beef browned and drain plus one can of Campbell's chicken gumbo soup. Cook it down until the soup has almost completely absorbed into the meat to form a sauce and spoon onto a hamburger bun. Sounds nuts, but is so tasty.

#31 We call it “College Cuisine”: boxed white cheddar pasta (our favorite is Pastaroni Shells and White Cheddar) over a Tyson chicken patty with a big spoonful of peas on top.

#32 A can of condensed tomato soup mixed with a can of condensed cheese soup over your choice of pasta noodles. My grandpa called it Army Food, but god, it's so delicious.

#33 A shredded chicken sandwich. I only realized a couple years ago that it's an Ohio thing. It can be a thoughtful dish when you make it in the Crock-Pot with actual ingredients, but my dad and I do it the other way: canned chicken mixed with cream of chicken soup, nuked in the microwave. Serve it on a bun with a slice of American cheese, and you've got a delicious meal.

#34 Chef Boyardi Ravioli. The ingredients are absolute garbage but they taste sooooo good.

#35 I lived in upstate NY for a few years. It was there I was introduced to the garbage plate.



I would never willingly *make* a garbage plate for somebody. The closest I'll do is Poutine. But if offered an authentic garbage plate, especially one with onion rings, red hots, cheese and spiral fries... yes, yes I would eat it.

#36 Ugh, any gloppy cream cheese “appetizer” concoction, so good, and so bad…

#37 Fried mozzarella sticks with marinara and a side of ranch.

#38 I grew up in the Southern US, so gizzards? Liver's cousins only tastier.

#39 Corn dogs. I could eat corn dogs all day.

#40 Does a mix of premade icing, crushed up Oreos, and mini MnMs count?

#41 Those little hash brown patties from Trader Joe’s. Though now that I think about it, I have served them and they were very well-received. Everyone loves fried potatoes.

#42 For all the Military Brats: S.O.S but my dad made with sawmill gravy instead of chipped beef. Also poor man's bangers and mash. Instant mashed potatoes with cut up fried hot dogs and jar of beef gravy.

#43 Beans and weenies. Can of van camps pork and beans in tomato sauce with a couple hot dogs ripped up in it. Nostalgic comfort food to the max, but looks terrible and is too low effort for me to serve to guests as an entree and still feel good about it.

#44 My comfort food, since I was a child, is plain steamed rice topped with tuna (with mayo and a squeeze of lime juice).

Nowadays I add fun veggie sides to it, and roll bitefuls into those seaweed snack sheets like a faux sushi roll. Craving it now.



On a side note, in kindergarten we were once told to draw our favourite food. I couldn’t figure out what colour crayon to use for tuna.

#45 Fishfingers with mayo.

#46 I do not get this thread. It is FILLED with people saying normal a*s food like it's a secret shame. Are there really people here who would never eat breakfast cereal with another person? Or a basic chili dog? THAT is your dirty food secret???



I'm over here doing things like eating peanut butter and cheese sandwiches with a glass of sugar milk knowing they're just specifically things that I enjoy and aren't everyone's taste.



Hell Alfredo and pickle pizza is arguably a weirder combo and I serve that s**t to every person that will give it a chance.

#47 Canned roast beef hash with fried egg over medium and saltines. With Dr Pepper.





Maybe I should opt for the low-sodium saltines...

#48 Gotta be Superpretzels with Velveeta cheese sauce for me. So much awful but it gets me in a special way.

#49 Frozen corn mixed with salt and mayonnaise.

#50 Barbecue potato chips and chunky Bleu cheese dressing.

#51 A glop of peanut butter, quick oats, chocolate chips, and honey. Microwaved just long enough for the chocolate chips to melt.

#52 The hot rod dog. BBQ pulled pork over a hot dog with onions and cheese sauce. We had these at the Texas Motor Speedway years ago and have made them at home ever since. They are disgusting to look at and messy as hell, but so damn good.

#53 Canned baked beans with sliced hot dogs, lays potato chips, and a sour cream/cucumber salad.



Use the chips to scoop up the beans and hot dogs, and the sour cream will kind of mix with the bean sauce to create this super delicious slurry. You also get the hot/cold contradiction.

#54 A store bought frozen hamburger pattie microwaved till it looks like it's sitting in a pool of blood and fat, a giant do do do do a dollop of non brand specific sour cream, and enough worcestershire sauce to make the burger f*****g float. Add more salt on top 'cause I'm a monster.



I call it Crack Head Salisbury Steak, and it's f*****g delicious!

#55 BBQ Beef Hot pockets dipped in ranch.

#56 Vienna sausages straight from the can. If I'm feeling fancy I'll mix them in with KD.

#57 A pull off the soy sauce bottle. So good, so salty.

#58 Probably the signature baked Frito burrito.



It’s basically baked beans from a can, ground beef, sour cream, diced tomatoes and chili cheese Frito’s in a tortilla god I could eat 8 of those f*****g things at once.

#59 Plain spaghetti with cream cheese, franks red hot, and butter, inspired by quarantine boredom!

#60 Instant noodles, it doesn't matter which because I'm making it different than the instructions, unless its indomie, than i am in fact following the instructions. I boil the noodles, drain them, pan fry them with a bit of butter and the seasoning packets that came with it, then at the end, make 2 sunny side eggs in the same pan, where I break the yokes before eating it. Letting the yoke get all over everything.

#61 Mustard cheese sandwiches. You grate cheddar cheese, then you squirt yellow mustard on it, and mix it up until it becomes a thick paste. Then you spread it on toasted white bread. Add hot sauce to taste.

#62 I've made some interesting sandwiches in my time that every once in a blue moon I might make for myself.



A killer "this is why I'm fat" snack is a nicely toasted crumpet, topped with plenty of salted butter, a layer of boursin or other decent cream cheese, stuffed into a small, dense but very soft bread roll/bap. Bacon or ham optional.

#63 Ritz crackers and cheese wiz. Please someone tell me that's theirs too!

#64 Spam omelette. This thing prolly shaves a couple days off my lifespan each time i make it, but oh man i pig out on it.

#65 In Germany you can buy a really cheap 1kg lasagna in Aldi. I love those things but its literally the cheapest stuff

#66 Hostes "Chocolate" covered donuts... There is no way that coating is anyway near actual chocolate and they are waxy, dry, and frankly kind of gross.... Yet sometimes I just want to eat a whole packet....

#67 Boxed scalloped potatoes with extra cheese (any kind) some cut up ham steak. So creamy, so cheesy, so salty.

#68 Peanut butter and jelly burrito. My favorite midnight snack. If I’m feeling decadent, I throw in a handful of mixed nuts.

#69 Chicken fingers and French fries/tots...all from the freezer. Then I either make a Buffalo sauce or honey mustard for dipping. Also gotta have the "secret sauce" which is just ketchup and mayo mixed together with some spices added.

#70 When I was dirt broke that's what my son and I would cook, minus the nacho cheese. I'd melt American into the chili (same no beans lol) and turn it orange and top a dog or two with it. No bun of course lol

#71 My guilty meal is pastrami and nacho cheese Doritos on cheap white bread

#72 Red stuff. It’s tomato soup, pastina, American cheese and saltine crackers all broken up. So good.

#73 Fried Spam Sandwich.



Loved them as a kid - they are a forbidden fruit as an adult...

#74 A fried bologna sandwich — but you've gotta go Chicago-style with it. It's just a fried bologna sandwich with alllll the toppings of a Chicago dog: pickle, relish, tomato, mustard, all of it.

#75 Butter and pickle sandwich. Wonder Bread, a slab of butter, and lengthwise-sliced dill pickles.

#76 Buttered pasta with parmesan.

#77 dipping salt n vinegar chips in cottage cheese with a buttload of pepper & Hungarian paprika

#78 Cold corn, right out of the can with a spoon.

#79 CHEESE DOODLES. ALL OF THEM. EVERY ONE OF THEM. IN THE WHOLE BAG.

#80 Cinnamon Toast Crunch

#81 Cold spaghettios right out of the can.

#82 White Wonder bread tuna sandwich, with plain ruffle chips, and a Nuddy Buddy. Nostalgic heaven.

#83 Macaroni and cheese with frozen green peas and sliced up hotdogs.

#84 Day-old rice, fried egg, and sriracha hot sauce.

#85 Salami and cream cheese rolled up and into my mouth.

#86 I like taking a piece of white bread, putting a Kraft cheese slice on it, then putting some Frenchs mustard on it, and wrapping it around a turkey pepperette.

#87 Sliced spam cooked with teriyaki sauce, over a bed of rice with sunny-side up eggs and shopped up green onions on top. Teriyaki sauce is homemade with stupid amount of soy sauce and sugar, it's not at all good for you, but I probably eat this once a week and it hits the spot every single time.

#88 Hamburger buns fried in the hamburger grease. If my cardiologist saw that he'd throw me out. I only doit once or twice a year but damn, it's just SO good!

#89 Annie’s mac and cheese. Suck it, Kraft.

#90 Peanut butter straight from the jar.

#91 Definitely a grilled glizzy with relish, sauerkraut, ketchup and mustard. Yum!

#92 Egg noddles with butter and shakey parm. No main dish. No seasoning. Sometimes no bowl and no fork. Ultimate comfort food and ultimate upset tummy food.

#93 Grandma Sycamores super squishy white bread with a slather of best foods mayo....if its summertime I'll add a garden tomato with salt and pepper if I'm feeling fancy. LOL

#94 Actually junky: Sweet potato tortilla chips on a plate. Cottage cheese or ricotta blopped on. Shredded smoked Gouda over that. Microwave. Sprinkle with granulated garlic and ancho chile powder. Also some scallion greens or chives if you’re feelin it. Bonus is if you eat it at the right time of day you’ll get reflux so bad you feel like you’ll never be hungry again, so.



Pretty healthy but looks junky enough you get weird looks when someone sees you eating it: brown up an onion real good. Caramelize it if you have time. Add black beans. Separate bowl, put in a tablespoon of mayo with turmeric, black pepper and chile powder mixed into it. Plop beans and onions onto the mayo and mix it up when everything’s hot. Maybe add cheese. Stuff the mixture into the hollows of an avocado and eat it out of the shell with a spoon. Apparently to the unsuspecting eye it looks like you’re eating a fistful of bugs and garbage.

#95 Definitely crave, especially now that garlic is not an option for me and husband can't stand the smell of fish. An open faced (canned) tuna melt made in the toaster oven with a thinly sliced layer of fresh garlic between the cheddar and the tuna salad. The raw garlic was definitely in a quantity others would not apreciate, like at least a large clove per slice.