This topic was discussed by the ‘ Ask Reddit ’ community members after the user Titansentinal asked what’s something a close friend has done that instantly made the redditors hate them. The answers covered all kinds of unfortunate situations, from infidelity to betrayals, even physical violence, which burned all the bridges between the former friends.

Friendship is one of the most beautiful things in life. There’s something comforting about having a buddy you care for with all your heart, who stays by your side through thick and thin. That’s also what makes ending a friendship so heartbreaking; but the actions of some people leave their friends with no other option than to cut all ties.

#1 After being best friends from age 7 to our mid 20s I had to ghost this chick and our entire friend group, because she was trying to convince my husband to cheat on me with her. There had been several smaller things leading up to this, like telling me my husband was too attractive for me and would be better with her, but it blew my mind when he showed me the texts she sent, topless and telling him I'd never have to know. I ghosted her, then our friends started saying I should just forgive her, that I was choosing "some guy" over our 17yr friendship and that by not talking to her *I* was causing tension in our circle of friends, making them choose sides amongst themselves. So I said I didn't want to cause tension and I resolved the issue by removing myself from the entire circle of friends, they can have her. That was 17yrs ago and I still dont answer their calls and know I made the right decision. My husband and I would have celebrated our 20th last month (he died 5yrs ago tho)

#2 She Told my rapist I was going to the police station because she thought he had the right to know





#3 My best friend cheated on his wife. We were all great friends. I was the best man at their wedding. But when it happened, it sickened me and made me see all the other ways he was manipulating us all. My wife and I are still good friends with the one who was cheated on. I haven’t spoken to him in almost 15 years.

#4 She abandoned her dog when she moved to a different continent. I liked her, perhaps more than liked, even. But that was the fastest 180 I've ever done in terms of emotional attachment to someone

#5 Drove 17 hours to have sex with my fiance & mother of my child while I was in the hospital for a brain injury.



They got engaged and he stole my family from me.

6 years later to this very day they ignore me and I barely see my daughter.

She loves me though and I know she will want to see me when she has a choice.



Edit: I just wanted to say thank-you to the mass amount of positivity. This has truly helped me with how I look at the situation... I started becoming desensitized to it all and accepting heart break..



I want everyone to know the one positive silver lining that came from this, and that's me getting to work in Film as an Actor and follow my dreams..

I have been doing small roles and playing small characters for a couple years now and will continue working hard and believing in myself and in my daughter. I am staying positive....but trust me

I went through some extremely dark times and I'm lucky to be alive.

#6 A couple friends ghosted me when I needed them most.



I was devastated when my husband of 27 years walked out & I became depressed. Before this I was always a “Life of the party” type who organized most of the fun outings.



Once I was longer a constant source of entertainment for them, they started avoiding me. I admit I wasn’t as much fun to be around, but damn! I’d walked both of them through divorces, their family members severe illnesses (and subsequent deaths), and much more.



Fair weather friends- best to fly away from them as well.

#7 Had a friend through high school and beginning of college. Went to a small college with him. First day of class, we sit down, and theres ~20 people in the room.

Everyone is around the same age, exept for one woman, who was about 60 and finally finishing her degree when she could afford it (we found out later).

My friend turns to me and, in a relativly loud voice, says "why is she even here, she going to die soon anyways."

Immediantly yelled at him and sat on the other side of the room, never spoke to him again. The anger I felt when he said that, holy c**p you guys.

#8 There's no beating around the bush, I was the ugly friend in my college group. The one guy who was my "closest friend" would crop me out of photos he posted of us on social media. That hurt. That was just the top of the iceberg with him

#9 Had a close friend who had wealthy parents. He knew mine was financially struggling



Everytime we had a disagreement abour something, he would start saying things like, "At least my family is not f*cking poor" as well as insults about not being able to afford certain things.

#10 Stabbed me in the back... not metaphorically... literally...

#11 Alot, but one time i asked if we were going to the carnival together with my other friends and she said “no, we are all too busy.” I went by myself with my mom. While there I saw her with my friend group. When she saw me she whispered to the others and they all tried to hide. I walked up and said hi and asked why they were there. Got s**t about it being a last minute thing. She would always do this; leave me out and ostracize me from my other friends

#12 She flew halfway across the world to get married, the same state, city where I live (where we both grew up). She even flew her small bridal party and family out for the occasion. She didn’t invite me. 17 years of friendship down the drain

#13 Through sheer incompetence burned our home to the ground...lost our entire lifetime of collections, memorabilia and keepsakes. Everything we had hoped to pass onto children and grandchildren. It's been absolutly brutal going into out twilight years homeless...I worked too dam hard for too long to end up like this.

#14 She was secretly taking pictures of me in my swimwear and using them to send to guys for money and pretending to me. Apparently she did this for a couple of years, I found out when I was grocery shopping and a random guy told me that he liked my pictures and wanted to hang out. I told him I never sent him pictures because I don't share pictures of myself on the internet, and asked him who was sending them. Apparently she was using a fake number, took me a week after to figure out she was doing it.

#15 He made a groupchat just for bullying people and invited me into it. I proceeded to watch this thing for a day and then decided to screenshot everything and give it as evidence to the victims. There was no talking to my friend about it anymore, believe me the shit that went down in that chat was that bad. It wasn't even just bullying but also stuff like doxxing. He threatened me but eventually knew he should shut up because he was already on thin fucking ice. Never will I just stay silent when I see bullying happen

#16 i talked to her because she was new and people picked on her, we actually became really good friends really fast, she was secretly telling lies about me to my other friends to try and get them to hate me/pick her over me. other friends didn’t believe her and told me about it, i confronted her, she flipped out and proceeded to go to the principle and told him i was bullying her/said all this rancid s**t to her (i didn’t). proceeded to try and get me expelled, but luckily i’ve been going to school there for a few years and had a few of the teachers/other students vouch for me. i didn’t talk to her again after that. f*****g a*****e.

#17 Long story short I helped her out when she got out of jail with somewhere to stay only if she promised to help with rent. 3 months later the police came and arrested her only to find out she was using me to keep her baby’s dad from seeing the child after the court gave them split custody



Edit 1: when she reached out to me about needing a place to stay I didn’t know they had a custody battle going previously but I knew they had drama going on in the relationship. She was also the awful person in the relationships as she was always abusing OTC medication while staying with me and leaving the baby alone at the place when I would go to work so she would mess around with other guys (that’s when I called CPS)



Edit 2: The father was not at all the s****y person here, I could tell because when they arrested her he was happy he had his baby back and told me he’s been trying to get ahold of her but no response and gave me a teary hug



Edit 3: [here’s the article](https://imgur.com/a/yBfvubx)

#18 Helped her get a well paid job at the massive corporate I work at. She then made a group chat of all of our mutual friends and would send photos of me in the office to laugh at my posture/physical attributes etc. I only found out because she messaged the wrong group chat.

#19 Kept making up stories about herself. They were all somewhat believable in themselves (got pickpocketed at the mall, had a rude encounter with a clerk, tiny stuff like that) but weird s**t just kept happening to her like she was in a sketch comedy which made me very suspicious in the long run.



Then in the end she refused to come to a concert with me and then broke into a long song and dance for it:



They were crossing a busy boulevard and all of a sudden a guy high on weed rammed into them. Her friend bravely pushed her out of the way but got the full hit. With Godlike reflexes, she managed to take a clear picture of this guy's plates (in like 2006. might have been a flip phone) before heroically carrying her friend to the hospital nearby in her arms. The girl had to have one of her lungs removed and the nurses were too busy to care for her friend to like feed her and bathe her so she HAD to stay in the hospital with her.



B***h please. If you don't wanna come to a concert with me, just f*****g say so. Pathological liars are the f*****g worst.

#20 Not one friend but multiple, smashed my girlfriend all 5 of my friends while we dated, only found out because one of them had gotten her pregnant and she aborted it, I found the email on her phone.

#21 Was in high school but it still hurts me to this day when i think about it.



I got my first bf and she was weirdly angry about it because she was the pretty one and i was weird and quiet.



She told our mutual friends that she was going to go out to a party and seduce him and have sex with him just to hurt me.



The fact that she said she just wanted to hurt me made me lose all the love i had for her.



I later attempted to mend the bridge and attempted friendship again, didn’t last long. My prom date and her disappeared for several hours on prom night. Guess she achieved her goal.

#22 I had a friend who grew up from modest means. He was a real nice kid and he worked real hard to make something of himself. He succeeded, got a dream job that made tons of money, and became a complete a*****e in the process. He started acting like he was better than everyone now that he was “rolling” in the dough, to the point where he was rude almost all the time. He could turn any conversation into how he was so rich and everyone else what a poor f*ck.



I remember a friend of mine really liked a dining set that would go with her diner, so her husband got them for her for her birthday present. The first thing that came out of this guys mouth was “why’d you get these because they’re cheap as f*ck”

#23 Asked for advice how to get away with cheating on their husband....b***h, you don't. You get divorced and move on.

#24 Lied about being raped by my best friend. I don't know why she did it but she destroyed his entire life with that one lie. He lost his friends, got banned in all clubs in our village, lost his job etc. because who would support a supposed rapist? Poor guy killed himself two months later.

And before the question pops up why I know he was innocent. He was with me at that time it happened. About 643km(400miles) away.

#25 Buddy sent me nude photos of underage girls he was dating. Found out about the underage part a month after on my own and I never asked for the photos.

#26 Facilitated a mutual friend and my girlfriend at the time having a full blown affair behind my back.

Dude would invite me to lunch/dinner/movies/concerts/etc so that I’d be guaranteed to have plans so my girlfriend and the other dude could go on dates without worrying about getting caught.



Dude was my best friend for a decade and an ‘uncle’ to my daughter. Instantly hated him, haven’t spoken to him now in a longer amount of time than I knew him.

#27 He lovingly placed a baby in my wife while I was working.

#28 Told them I considered them my best friend since childhood and they responded with "yeah... well we're no longer children".

#29 Shared his GFs nudes...

#30 Repeatedly cheated on her partner, then told me in detail about what was going on, but expected me to keep it a secret and lie for her. She promised me it’d stop after she told me, but it didn’t. Her daughter was 5yrs old at the time.

#31 Wanted me to stand in his wedding with a dude that assaulted my wife.

#32 When i started to talk to her again after having a period of almost zero contact with her due to my family problems, she never really gave me enough attention aur space to state the reasons for my problems clearly and completely.



One day my grandmother was diagnosed with cancer and my friend's response to this news was that I should shut up and stop trying to bore her with UN important information.

I read and re read our text and came to realise that I had stated my problems very clearly and she was the one who took me for granted. She had some how changed from what I originally knew about her.



I blocked and stopped communicating to her all together.

Turns out my grandmother's cancer were actually gallstones that had developed from a very long time.



I ended up keeping my grandmother closer to me and losing one woman who's loss actually made my life easier and mentally healthier

#33 Drugged me at a rave (without my consent) and left me to die in a parking lot while he stole my laptop, some of my parents’ jewelry, and money from my home.



In his defense, crack is expensive.



Edit: To rephrase: A crack *habit* is expensive.

#34 Tried to get my parents into a pyramid scheme. Was my best friend since 4th grade, after that happened never spoke to him again. A*****e can go f**k himself.

#35 She was just really homophobic. And at that time I also started to question my sexuality. Well turns out I’m very gay and she did me a favor by not talking to me anymore (without any reason whatsoever) 😂



After that I realized she is just not a good person, probably never was 🤷‍♀️

#36 I'm a guy who was friends with a girl in highschool but we never started hanging out outside of school until the very end of it. A year or two later she was having a house party one night and out of nowhere starts yelling at another girl we were friends with and me about how she knew we were part of a conspiracy to break into her house and clean her carpets while she was out of the country visiting a former foreign exchange student and then she kicked us both out. That walk to my car was one of the most hurt and confused walks I ever had. Even her boyfriend said she went off the deep end that night.

#37 Kept suggesting we should exchange partners for a night because he really wanted to sleep with my wife. Even made advances at her when I wasn't around...

#38 Dude, I actually have an interesting story, but I'm going to tell it in a super short way. My friend proposed to leave her husband and run away with me, because she thought I was into her. When I said no, that I only saw her as a friend, she went back to her husband (who was also my friend) and said that I had manipulated her. She said a lot of things. Then I lost both their friendship.

#39 we had a monthly card game, nothing crazy, $20 buy in.



he'd get loaded but would usually do well.



until he went to go p**s and forgot about the stash of extra cards in his seat that he'd been sitting on. a*****e had been cheating. who TF cheats in a friendly game with friends.



we just stopped having game nights after that. its been a few years. we still get together occasionally but its not the same. I haven't told him why, i don't think he remembers doing it.

#40 Asked for a fairly substantial loan that she wanted me to keep secret from my husband. I don’t mind spotting someone $10 or $20 on occasion — but asking for an amount that was more than my entire monthly paycheck at the time and then asking me to keep that secret from my spouse was not acceptable.

#41 Fell through their trampoline net with their sister (aka a hole was ripped) landed on my neck and I was paralyzed for 5mins and had severe bruising in my neck and all they were concerned about was their trampoline and how I ruined it. I was like 12, scared that I would have to buy them a new trampoline over an accident, and felt hurt and betrayed that she hadn't cared that I could have broken my neck.



I cut her off completely, my sister was still friends with her sister though. Im glad I moved away from being her friend because she was mean to other kids and I was picking that up. Now shes a frigid b***h who wishes her annorexic sister would die so she wouldn't be embarrassed by her.

#42 She asked me to be her bridesmaid. During the bachelorette party, which was across the country at her family’s lake house, she had the biggest temper tantrum I’ve *ever* seen. She’s surrounded by all her friends, but having this horrible tantrum, insulting everyone, and when she decided it was my turn:



“You’re just my California friend.”



I don’t don’t travel much, but I didn’t take time off work and sit on a plane for hours to endure something like *this*.



She asked my forgiveness the next morning but wouldn’t own what she said to me. I asked her how she wanted me to forgive her if she couldn’t apologize?



I didn’t go to the wedding.

#43 I saved his marriage by giving him a middle manager job at a Fortune company when he got fired for cause at his old job (I had to pull some serious strings to make it happen). Said job came with a nice middle class income. He repaid me by trying to stab me in the back so that he could get my job.

#44 We were driving somewhere and he nonchalantly threw all of his trash out the window. All my life I wondered what kinda lazy a*****e actually does that and I saw it first hand.

#45 One charming fellow had alienated much of the friend group via his self-centered behavior, constant self-involvement, and superpower for avoiding any responsibility for his own actions. He was on a bit of a 'time out' with me -- you know, when you need to cool down before you can re-engage with someone.



Well, one day he decided that his friends hadn't adequately celebrated his birthday, so he let himself into my sister's house and stole a bunch of her stuff. As 'birthday presents'.



Aaaanyway, dead to me.

#46 I wasn’t allowed to hang out with other people without informing her but she was because “she is her own person and can do what she wants”

#47 Several mutual online friends who regularly grilled me over Facebook slipped up and said something suspiciously similar to one another. I reverse-image-searched their pictures and discovered they were all fictional — including my friend's daughter that I never met. The motherf****r had been catfishing me for the better part of a decade, to be as horrid as he wanted without consequence. F**k that guy

#48 My bestie for 35 years. She has four kids who I love like they’re my own. One of her daughters is gay. Bestie does not like this fact. Bestie talked gay daughter’s bestie into seducing gay daughter’s wife. Marriage imploded; friendships imploded. I’m appalled. She intentionally hurt her daughter to make herself feel better. She feels justified showing gay daughter that her wife would cheat. I just can’t. I’m still close to her kids, tho. Someone had to help pick up the pieces

#49 Laughed to me about how he was glad his roommates cat was dead because he hated it. Let me explain, the roommate didn't realize the cat had hopped into the washer and so he turned it on. As you can imagine when he went to take out his clothes he found the cat..erm not alive anymore.



He thought it was hilarious, and then said, and I quote "stupid thing always bugged me, f*ck that cat, got what he deserved. Can't believe it drowned, how funny! Now my dog will be happy." To be clear the cat was rarely aloud out of the room as it was a temp situation, which I found to not be fair because it literally did not bother the dog at all.



It was a bit too much phyco and lack of empathy for me to deal with.

#50 Most of the best friends I’ve had throughout my life were always fun, silly and totally themselves when it was just us hanging out, but as soon as we got in a group, they acted like I was annoying and turned on a whole different persona. It’s actually sad how many times it’s happened and probably explains why my only friend now is my wife

#51 I have a friend who is a contrarian. Specifically with me though. Now I don’t mind when someone disagrees with me, everyone has different tastes and perspectives, but it seems like this guy just can’t wait to disagree with me just to do it.



It’s almost like he can’t get the words out fast enough. It’s the way he does it that makes me believe that he’s targeting me/doing it on purpose. Let’s call him Tim



Example: I say “yeah I like the chicken here”

Before I can even finish Tim “the chicken is so

Mid here”



He’s not even really acknowledging my opinion then giving his. It’s more like he’s just letting everyone else in the group know he doesn’t agree with me in the most passive aggressive way possible.



And that’ll happen 4 Separate times within the same conversation.

#52 I wouldn't say hate, but trying to start a faux relationship with your friend because you need someone to bring home the bacon for you and your unborn child, and then telling said friend to just "die alone" when they politely decline (fully knowing said friend is seriously struggling with bouts of loneliness) doesn't spark joy.

#53 He added my crush into a group and exposed everything i said about her. Ungrateful prick also ignored whatever i did for him and sent his boyfriend after me who is like 3 years younger than me then proceeds to tell him everything he knew about me.

#54 Was a high school friend and I have since gained way more life perspective so it doesn't bother me anymore



I am an overly analytical type, kinda sorta always have been.



Had a close friend in high school who would repeatedly fabricate rumors about me and then would play the "nice guy" and let me know what he heard, etc.



It led to annoying moments where I then took extended periods of time or unnecessary head space for these rumors wondering if who I was genuinely rubbed people the wrong way and it made me slightly insecure about who I talk to and how I talk with people.



Eventually one of these rumors was about a family friend I saw a ton and it 100% didn't add up so I asked that friend and yeah... never happened. I then talked to other people he brought up and again yeah... same.



Never confronted him about it, just cut him tf out and moved on to preparing for college and doing my extracurriculars/after-school job. Later as I became a counsellor in college, basically realized that it was pretty much a textbook example of friendship narcissism.

#55 My really good friend basically told me that I was “lucky” that my dad died in comparison to his situation where he disliked his mom and wished she was dead. Never spoke to him again.

#56 He got a new girlfriend after a string of toxic ones that would try to isolate him from his friends. He ans his gf move to go to the army and I find out later hes blocked every girl in our friend group including me. I contront the gf and she tells me he blocked me for "making a weird face at her" last we met. I called out the b******t and he ended up cutting ties with all of us. Later found out she also cheated and gave him an std before they broke up and she would be jealous of his own mum.

#57 I caught my close friend reading my journal once and she didn't even apologise when I walked into the room. Never quite trusted her again after that.

#58 After I had a miscarriage, she said that she wished she'd miscarried her baby

#59 Stole my 10mm socket

#60 He doesn't know how I like my coffee. It's simple, I like my coffee, exactly the same way how I liked my wife, without his d**k in it.

#61 ignored me completely until all of her other friends left. Then suddenly I was her BeSt fRiEnD again

#62 His dog got brutally attacked and he left it to suffer

#63 f**k my girlfriend and lie to my face about it over and over and go around to our other friends admitting it

#64 Wouldn’t f*****g pay me back. It was only 100 dollars and I didn’t need it but like bro, we work at the same place. I know your getting money and you live in your moms basement…. It’s not outa your way or an inconvenience.



Took him like a year and he thought it was funny.



F**k off bruh, I understand it taking a while but like it’s not funny