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If you ever look back on your childhood, you’ll realize that the simplest things, like a stick, held so much potential for creativity. Even without fancy gadgets, a tiny twig could be transformed into a wand, staff, sword, or any number of magical objects.

The best part is that even if it’s now a struggle to recapture that whimsy of the past, you can still pick up a random cool-looking stick and just let loose. That’s exactly what the folks in this list did after finding weird and interestingly shaped pieces of wood.

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#1

Found The Fire Staff Of My Dreams

Woman sharing cool sticks on a rocky beach, smiling and holding a large twisted driftwood under cloudy sky.

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    #2

    Stick's People I Present To You My Dragon

    A cool stick resembling a dragon’s head with horns displayed indoors near a large leafy plant.

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    What most parents can agree on is that if they let their children go crazy collecting sticks, there’ll be a whole beaver dam set up next to their house. This is because little kids see endless possibilities in tiny twigs and big branches, because they know it can be used for just about anything.

    According to parenting experts, little children aren’t concerned with finding the perfect plaything when they’re out on an adventure; they just want something that will add to their enjoyment. That’s why even the most “imperfect” sticks can sometimes be the most fun to collect because their shape, size, or color can add so much to the story the kid is making up as they go.

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    #3

    Mightve Found The One

    Hand holding cool sticks arranged like a starburst over shallow water with ripples and reflections.

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    #4

    Did I Win The Stick Lottery?

    Hand holding a cool twisted wooden stick with a stone attached, displayed outdoors on a sunny day.

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    There’s a reason why stick-collecting is something that draws young children to it so strongly, and it’s not just because it’s a silly and fun thing to do. Research has found that when kids collect twigs, rocks, or other random items, it actually helps boost their creativity, independence, and emotional regulation.

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    These “transitional objects” are their simple way of giving expression to their inner world and also anchoring their imagination to reality. For adults, these items might not have much meaning, but for little kids, these treasures are often a window into their hearts, where even the most ordinary things can seem extraordinary.

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    #5

    Brought This Beauty Home From A Camping Trip. Any Tips On Making It Into A Walking Stick?

    Twisted wooden walking stick leaning against a white garage door on a concrete driveway outdoors.

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    #6

    This Stick I Found Looks Like A Burning Torch, Flame Included

    Hand holding a weathered, cool stick with peeling bark near a calm forest pond in natural outdoor setting.

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    #7

    "Hey, Check Out This Cool Stick I Found"

    Hand holding a cool stick shaped like an animal against a green field and blue sky background.

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    As you’ve probably noticed from all of these pictures, there are so many people who seem to love collecting weirdly shaped pieces of wood. What you probably didn’t know is that there’s a whole community of folks who are actually very passionate about sticks, all because of two friends, Boone Hogg and Logan Jugler, who started the ‘officialstickreviews’ page in 2023.

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    Their passion for cool-looking twigs and branches spurred on an entire movement and led so many people on journeys of exploration to find the best sticks. Although it might seem like an odd idea to have a huge bunch of folks rally behind, the founders mentioned that it’s simply about finding magic everywhere.

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    #8

    Found A +5 Legendary Ogre Club Today!

    Long dark weathered stick with knobby textures leaning against a beige textured wall outdoors, a cool sticks example.

    Found this out in a wash, and didn’t even see the weird long handle end at first!

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    #9

    You Guys Talking About Sticks?? Heres One!

    Person standing on grassy shore carrying cool sticks over their shoulders near the ocean under a cloudy sky.

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    #10

    Elden Ring Staff In My Dad's Farm

    Hand holding a cool stick outdoors near green plants on a sunny day, showcasing natural wooden stick details.

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    Based on all of these photos, you might feel like the only place to find a great twig or branch is outside, but the ‘officialstickreviews’ founders state that there are some amazing sticks passed down from generation to generation. It might seem surprising, but some of these wooden pieces actually have a lot of stories and sentimental value behind them.

    Therefore, it seems like collecting sticks isn’t just a hobby or pastime; for some people, it might be a way to reflect on simpler times or to carve out a memory. Luckily, these pieces of wood also tend to be long-lasting, which is why enthusiasts can keep them safely and pass them on to their loved ones to continue the tradition.
    #11

    Is It A Hairband Or A Crown?

    Hand holding a cool stick shaped like a tree branch with three people standing near a waterfront in the background.

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    #12

    Behold

    Person standing outdoors holding a very tall cool stick against a clear blue sky with greenery in the background.

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    #13

    Found This Wonderful Stick The Other Day, Thought You Might Like It!

    A detailed close-up of a cool stick with intricate patterns resting on a wooden surface near potted plants.

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    It’s not just now that folks are getting into collecting sticks; humans of the past also loved using twigs and branches in their everyday lives. According to science, these pieces of wood served as very useful tools as they could be carved into a lot of different shapes, which helped people hunt for food or protect themselves.

    Apart from that, humans of the past also used branches and twigs to build shelter, mark their territory, test ground stability, and for support in treacherous spots. With all of these uses, it’s definitely clear why we are still drawn to sticks to this day, as they have been our faithful companions since the dawn of time.
    #14

    What Are We Thinking Guys, Sword Or Dagger?

    Hand holding a cool stick in a forest clearing overlooking a valley with scattered trees and hills in the background.

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    #15

    Found A Rad Spirally Boi

    Person wearing gloves holding a long, cool stick with spiral texture in a dense forest area covered with leaves and plants

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    #16

    Found A Stick At Nariaiji Temple, Japan

    Person holding a cool twisted wooden stick outdoors near traditional buildings and patches of snow on the ground.

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    It definitely seems like all of the folks in this list got a lot of joy from finding their cool stick, because, in most cases, they probably had to spend time exploring nature to find it. This hunting behavior can be a lot of fun because it helps people disconnect from technology and reconnect with a primal part of their being.

    Although getting such an amazing object can give a lot of happiness in itself, sometimes, the journey of finding it can be even more thrilling. That’s why psychologists state that hunting and collecting for treasures like this can keep people motivated, excited, and even evoke a sense of nostalgia for a simpler time.

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    #17

    I Unga, Therefore I Bunga

    Person holding a long, cool stick with natural spikes standing in a field near a small wooden structure.

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    #18

    I Have Had This Stick For Over Four Years

    Curved wooden stick resting on a dark floor with light and shadow patterns near a person's foot nearby.

    Eucalyptus branch I found after the tree got cut down.

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    #19

    Stix

    Person standing outdoors at night holding a very tall cool stick, surrounded by trees and sand near water.

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    Collecting sticks is something that children are often drawn to more than adults, but recent studies have found that kids don’t tend to do so nowadays, as they spend most of their time indoors. This change in behavior, coupled with a sharp increase in screen time, means that little ones hardly spend any time playing outside.

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    That’s why parents need to encourage their children to collect weird sticks and play with them, as this simple action can motivate them to enjoy the outdoors more. It will also help them reconnect with their imagination, get fresh air, and slowly improve their hand-eye coordination.
    #20

    Ultimate Stick

    Person hiking in a forest carrying a large, cool stick shaped like a boot on a mountainous trail.

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    #21

    Elder Ring Stick

    Person wearing an orange glove holding a cool twisted stick in a forest with trees and forest floor visible.

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    #22

    Found This When I Was 8.. I’m 29 Now

    Hand holding a cool stick made of textured wood with natural knots, indoors against a plain wall background.

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    Stick collecting as a hobby can be the easiest one to start, but it’s possible that after seeing the posts in this list, people might feel unsure about how to go about even collecting the wooden pieces. That’s why stick experts suggest simply going for walks and picking a nice twig or branch, instead of waiting to find the perfect piece.

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    Another creative way of going about it is to take a stroll through heavily wooded areas, as those often seem to have the best wood pieces. Some enthusiasts also wait for storms so that they can go out just after and sift through fallen twigs and branches to see if anything cool is there for them.
    #23

    What Do We Think About Hammers?

    Handcrafted cool sticks made from natural wood, resting on a forest floor covered with leaves and moss.

    Found this bad boy on a hike but sadly had over 10km left to go so it had to stay.

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    #24

    Giant Hammer Stick

    Person in winter gear holding a large cool stick made from a tree branch in a snowy forest setting.

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    #25

    I Also Found A Cool Sword Stick

    Person holding a cool stick covered in green moss while walking on a forest trail surrounded by trees and grass.

    Covered in ancient magic moss.

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    As you probably realized from this list, most people collect sticks just because it gives them a lot of happiness, but there are also other ways to make use of these wood pieces instead of just keeping them in storage. According to outdoorsmen, a fun way to make use of twigs or branches would be to make a fort, stick figures, wicket stumps, or sports bats.

    Some creative people even use sticks to create art, either by using them as large paintbrushes or setting them up in a way that’s pleasing to the eye. Since these items are so easily available in nature, they’re also an eco-friendly and sustainable way of creating something from scratch.

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    #26

    How Awesome Is This Stick?

    Hand wearing glove holding cool sticks in snowy landscape with mountains and clear blue sky in the background.

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    #27

    Found A Nice Club On The Beach

    Hand holding a cool stick with unique texture outdoors near grass and wooden log in natural sunlight.

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    #28

    Her Name Is Seaxcalibur

    Person holding a small cool stick outdoors with a clear blue sky and distant landscape in the background

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    Regardless of whether you’re an enthusiast or couldn’t care less about these wood pieces, you’ll have to admit that this list was full of some pretty cool sticks. It’s clear that these interesting-looking twigs and branches gave people a lot of joy and helped them make some amazing memories.

    Who knows, maybe you’ll find a weird stick the next time you go for a walk, and when that happens, we’d love to see a picture of it. 
    #29

    I Just Found This Stick In The Beach

    A person holding a cool stick on a sandy beach near the water under a partly cloudy sky.

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    #30

    Rare Magic Stick Found In An Ancient Roman City In Greece (Lissos)

    Hand holding a cool stick with twisted texture in a scenic outdoor landscape near the sea and green hills.

    I think it has nothing to do with the history of a place, but I found it cool that it comes from an ancient city as well.

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    #31

    Dragon Stick

    Hand holding cool sticks resembling animal shapes near a concrete structure by a body of water.

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    #32

    Ice Blade

    Young person outdoors holding a cool stick covered in ice near a frozen river in a winter forest setting.

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    #33

    Rate This Beautiful Thing

    Long twisted wood stick leaning against a blue car door in a natural outdoor setting with trees nearby.

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    #34

    The Monado Is Real

    A cool stick standing upright in the sand with a hole near the top by the ocean shore on a sunny day.

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    #35

    So Today I Became A Wizard

    Hand holding a cool stick with a unique zigzag shape outdoors on a pavement covered with fallen leaves.

    Found this beauty while waiting for my car.

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    #36

    Shaman’s Scepter Or Duelist’s Rapier?

    Person wearing camo face covering and hat holding a cool stick outdoors with mountains and clear blue sky background.

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    #37

    I Found This Cool Burl Stick. Should I Sand It Down Or Leave It Be?

    Long rustic stick with large knobby growths standing inside a room near wooden doors and coats, people share cool sticks.

    thefoodieat Report

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    #38

    Small Twigs I Found In A Park But I Cant Seem To Find Any Google Results On Them

    Three rusted metal sticks with spiral ends laid out on a wooden surface representing cool sticks collection.

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    #39

    Stick Of Destiny

    Shirtless person holding a cool stick upright on a rocky beach covered with driftwood under a cloudy sky.

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    #40

    Da Best Stick

    Hand holding a uniquely shaped cool stick in a forest with tall pine trees and a dirt path in the background.

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    #41

    Staff Of The Ogre Magi

    Twisted cool stick standing upright among plants and rocks by a lake under a bright blue sky with scattered clouds.

    Pretty high strength requirement but absolutely worth it.

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    #42

    Someone Left A Big Iron In The Woods

    Person holding a cool stick outdoors on a forest path with green plants and trees in the background

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    #43

    This Intricate Pattern On A Stick Found While Hiking In Sedona, AZ

    Person holding a carved wooden stick with intricate patterns, resting on blue shorts with a tattooed leg visible.

    delayed_milk Report

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    #44

    I Feel Like You Guys Can Appreciate This Very Cool Stick I Found

    Person holding cool sticks shaped like a stick figure on a paved path surrounded by greenery and leaves.

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    #45

    Sticks On Sticks

    A cool stick with multiple branches resting against a beige wall on a gray surface, showcasing natural wood texture.

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    #46

    Cool Stick I Found On A Scout Camp Out

    Person outdoors holding a large, uniquely shaped stick, demonstrating cool sticks in a natural green setting.

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    #47

    Darederic Wood Blade

    Person holding up a cool stick against a clear sky with palm trees in the background on a sunny day.

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    #48

    Saxophone Stick

    A unique and cool stick with a curved shape placed on a blue wooden table near flowers and an outdoor grill.

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    #49

    Was Told My Christmas Tree Sword Might Belong Here

    Rustic cool stick made from a natural branch resting on a plastic container among stacked cardboard boxes.

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    #50

    Found This "Stick" 15 Years Ago When Looking For Cool Sticks To Fence With My Brothers. It Was Immediately Banned From Being Used

    A cool stick with unique natural textures and shapes resting on a wooden chair outdoors.

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    #51

    I Found This Stick And It Looks Like A Katana In The Shadows

    Shadow of a person holding cool sticks creating a dynamic silhouette on a textured pavement surface.

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    #52

    This One Makes A Cool Swoosh Sound

    Hand holding a long, thin stick indoors with wooden floors and cabinets visible in the background.

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    #53

    My Kid Came Home From The Bus Stop And Declared That He Had Found A "Stick Of Pie", And Needless To Say, I Was Really Confused. Then He Pulled This From His Jacket

    Person holding a small cool stick with textured bark indoors against a kitchen floor background.

    themoonandthehermit Report

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    #54

    Not A Sword But I Found A Cool Gun Stick

    Hand holding a cool stick outdoors on grass with shadows and shoes visible, showcasing people share cool sticks.

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    #55

    How Good Is This Stick I Found

    Hand holding a long, rustic wooden stick with carved details on a concrete floor, showcasing cool sticks design.

    flattenedbricks Report

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    #56

    Rate My Stick

    Person outdoors holding a very long stick on a sandy hill under a clear blue sky with sparse vegetation.

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