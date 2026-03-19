What most parents can agree on is that if they let their children go crazy collecting sticks, there’ll be a whole beaver dam set up next to their house. This is because little kids see endless possibilities in tiny twigs and big branches, because they know it can be used for just about anything.

According to parenting experts, little children aren’t concerned with finding the perfect plaything when they’re out on an adventure; they just want something that will add to their enjoyment. That’s why even the most “imperfect” sticks can sometimes be the most fun to collect because their shape, size, or color can add so much to the story the kid is making up as they go.