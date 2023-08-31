But sometimes, what appears to be the perfect home ends up revealing unexpected issues upon moving in. Below, you’ll find photos that homeowners have shared on the Well… That sucks… subreddit detailing the moments where they may have had some regrets about their purchases. Enjoy scrolling through this list that might make you feel better about not owning your own home yet, and keep reading to find a conversation with Diane Henkler of In My Own Style !

If Barbie gets to have her dream house, you should too! If you’ve been saving up for decades to be able to afford that quaint home in the countryside or a two-story in the best school district in the city, you might feel like your dreams have come true when you finally sign off on purchasing the property.

#1 I Posted This A Few Years Ago, But Here’s That Time My Neighbors’ House Got Broken Into By A Wild Turkey

As children, many of us assumed that one day we would grow up and own our own homes. That’s the logical conclusion that you come to when you imagine yourself with a "big boy" or "big girl" job that pays enough to have a comfortable life, right? And while not everyone has the desire to purchase a house, as some of us are more interested in traveling frequently and don’t need much space to be happy, having the option to be able to buy a house is something we should all have. Unfortunately, however, given the ridiculous rise of inflation, student debt, and home prices in recent years, buying a humble abode is looking less and less possible for many people. In 2020, the homeownership rate in the US hit the lowest point it had in 50 years, reaching 63.1%. Meanwhile, housing prices increased a whopping 18.7% between 2021 and 2022, and they don’t seem to be declining any time soon. So at this point, it seems like buying any home at all would be a dream.

#2 Not One Single Fuse Labeled In My New Home

But just because you’ve been able to reach that milestone of purchasing your own home, or the home you’ve always dreamed of, doesn’t mean the hard part is over. In fact, it might just be getting started. As of 2023, the average monthly mortgage payment for homeowners in the US is $2,317, and the average mortgage term is 30 years. So it’s understandable when homeowners are upset if surprises creep up after they’ve already moved in or started making payments on what was supposed to be a wonderful home. To learn more about what homeowners should expect after purchasing a house, we reached out to Diane Henkler, the woman behind In My Own Style. Diane is an expert on home design and DIY projects that will help spice up your humble abode, so we wanted to hear her thoughts on when things go wrong after moving into a new home.

#3 Was Getting Ready For Bed, Walked Into My Bedroom To This

"Something will always go wrong, from your vision of what can be done in the home not turning out how you planned to existing furniture not fitting to finding unseen problems in the plumbing or electrical that need more than a DIY knows how to do," Diane shared. "Little things can go wrong as well, such as the holes in cabinets not matching up to the new door hardware you bought or not buying enough paint or wallpaper to do the job and then not being able to get back to the store right away to finish the job." "Just know something will go wrong - just hope it is a small inconvenience and nothing that will cost thousands of dollars to fix," the expert added.

#4 Please Don't Bury Your Pet In A Plastic Storage Bin. Someone (Me) Might Accidentally Dig It Up One Day

#5 Wife And I Saved For Years To Build Our Dream Cabin In The Woods And Less That Two Years Later An Abandoned House Across The Road Decided To Open Up A Tobacco Store And Light Themselves Up Like The Beacons Of Gondor

If you start having regrets after moving into your new home, Diane says it's important to keep your expectations realistic. "Most of us want to jump right in and start decorating and making a new home look like a vision board," she told Bored Panda. "This leads to let down. It is always smart to let the decor slowly evolve over time, so you can live in the space and find out what it actually needs to be a functioning space. It will only be a temporary situation, so live in the space and see what it needs not only in furnishings, but color and light."

#6 A Neighbor's "Security" Light That They Keep On 24/7

#7 I'm Starting To Think This View Isn't Worth Golfers Aiming Directly At Our Homes

Don't put too much pressure on yourself to have a flawless house either. "A home will never be perfect, and if it does look perfect, then no one is living in it," Diane noted. "Homes are meant to be lived in, change will happen, tastes change, we get older, kids grow and have new interests that will need new space or storage."

#8 Follow Up To The Honey Bees Swarming The Side Of My House. Bee Keeper Is Here Saving Them. They Were Building A New Hive

#9 This Is A Wall At My Friend's House

"It is one of the most exciting events in our lives to purchase a home of our own," Diane says. "Don't jump right in. Move in and live in the space, then start gathering inspiration in the way of a mood board where you compile the furnishings and color scheme you like. Make a board or a file of clippings from decorating magazines for every room." "Remember now that you own a whole home, you want the rooms to flow nicely together," the design expert added. "From the get go, choose a few colors and accent colors for the home. The rooms don't have to be the same color scheme, but try to add at least one of the colors to each room so you create a flow." If you'd like to hear more design tips from Diane or find DIY projects that would be great for your own home, be sure to visit In My Own Style!

#10 Found Out Why My House Started To Smell Every Time The Water Heater Kicked On

#11 I Was Cleaning Out My Rental House And I Smelled Some Strange Smell In The Closet. I Had To Get Down On My Knees To Read This On The Floor. It Was Written In Sharpie

#12 Microwave Door Blew Up. House Built One Year Ago

While we would like to assume that sellers will be upfront and honest about the flaws of their homes, buyers have to understand that they can’t always give sellers the benefit of the doubt. There are even some places that have “loophole laws” that can make it easier for sellers to avoid disclosing certain information. For example, in New York State, sellers can keep some flaws to themselves as long as they “pay a $500 credit to the buyer at closing.” In Texas, sellers also don’t have to inform future residents of “deaths from natural causes, suicides, or accidents unrelated to the property." Unfortunately, most issues that creep up after the sale become the buyer’s responsibility. Orchard notes on their blog that even if an inspector took a look at the property before you bought it, there are certain areas that they might not have been required to check. Or, if you decided to waive the inspection before purchasing the house, you agreed to take it as-is. If a seller was actually aware of an issue and decided not to disclose it, then they may be liable. But this can be hard to prove, so usually, the responsibility falls on the new homeowners. Lucky for them!

#13 This Is My View From The Bathroom Floor, Looking At The Hole In The Ceiling I Just Fell Through

#14 Whole Kitchen Sink Just Fell Out Of The Counter

#15 After Two Years Living In My House, I Came Home To Learn My Mantelpiece Was Just Glued On

You’re not necessarily doomed if your house starts revealing unexpected defects after you’ve purchased it or moved in, though. According to Ryan Milo, associate broker at Inked Michigan Realty, a warranty may be able to help you out. "Buyers may opt for a home warranty," Milo told US News. "These can be paid for by the buyer or seller and typically will run for one year. There are limitations to each repair and most homeowners will have to pay an initial fee for each claim, typically running up to one hundred dollars."

#16 Got Rudely Awaken By The Sound Of Everything In My Kitchen Cupboards Crashing To The Floor

#17 Parents Bought A House And While Checking Out The Kitchen

#18 Just Bought My First House. Was Told There Was Hardwood Under All The Carpet. Tested A Discreet Corner In The Closet, Which Did In Fact Have Hardwood Beneath. But Not The Living Room. Looks Like I’ll Be Spending Too Much Money On New Flooring Now…

Overall, it’s extremely important to know what you’re getting yourself into when purchasing a home. “Buying a home is a large investment, and you should take the time to understand what you are buying, and the contract you are signing,” Nathan Serr, attorney at Wagner, Falconer & Judd in Minneapolis, told US News. “It’s worth hiring a competent real estate agent or attorney to review the documents regarding the sale. Homeowner disputes can be lengthy and costly, so if you notice any red flags regarding the property, purchase agreement or disclosure, ask your realtor to ask the seller additional questions, and ask for them in writing.”

#19 Left Our Totally Normal House To Run Errands. Came Back An Hour And A Half Later To This

#20 “Told My Wife Not To Step On The Drywall. She Later Admittedshe Didn’t Know What Drywall Was”

#21 Went Down To The Basement To Do Laundry

If you’re having some second thoughts after purchasing a home, your initial reaction might be to feel guilty, but you should know that you’re not alone. In fact, one 2022 survey found that 72% of homeowners experience some buyer’s remorse. This can be due to having high interest rates on their mortgage, buying a home they couldn’t afford in the first place, realizing they don’t like the house as much as they thought they did, or finding unexpected issues. But buyer’s remorse can be a friendly reminder that you should never rush into the purchase of a home. Take your time, and do it when it feels right.

#22 Kitchen Cabinets Decided To Yeet Themselves At 4 In The Morning

#23 Cabinet Fell Off The Wall While I Was Out. Handmade Dishes I've Collected From Little Shops And Farmers Markets Over The Years, Now Shattered. I Guess It's Fine I Don't Have Dishes Anymore, Since The Cabinet Knocked Open The Fridge Door, Ruining All My Food

#24 I Think I’m Going To Need A Bigger Bucket

Issues in your home are inevitable. Even if they don’t appear right away, one day you’ll need to call a plumber or patch up the roof or replace a window. In the past, you may have been able to call a landlord for these problems, but along with the title and prestige of being a homeowner comes a host of new responsibilities. Don’t beat yourself up if you’re having some regrets following the purchase of your home, and if you need to feel better about the issues present in your house, you can always take a trip to the Well… That sucks… subreddit.

#25 Newly Purchased House Reno…

#26 Literally Crappy Design - New House Some Friends Of Mine Recently Bought Has A Toilet Next To A Window Facing Other Houses. This Is The Only Window In The House With No Blinds

#27 Bought My First House And It Came With A Shed. Turns Out The Previous Owner Wired The Shed Himself And Rewired Parts Of The House

#28 Apparently My Post Isn't Appropriate For R/DIY So I'll Share With Y'all. I Installed My Own Microwave Today And Saved $150 In Install Fees!

#29 In Ten Seconds I'm Going To Discover The Value Of Lifejackets And Renter's Insurance

#30 Bought A House In July And They Graciously Left Me A Mini Fridge In The Basement, After Moving All My Beer And Alcohol Downstairs I Discovered It Was Infact A Freezer

#31 How Do You Guys Like My New Shower?

#32 A Tree Tipped Over Onto My Apartment

#33 “I Think I Left A Window Open Last Night, Not Sure.”

#34 I Went To Replace A Switch And Found The Previous Worker Used Tape Instead Of Wire Nuts. Time To Check The Whole House

#35 Well There Is A Water Snake Living In My Toilet Somehow

#36 Apartment Hallway In Dallas, Tx Looks Like A Scene From The Titanic

#37 GF And I Have Covid. Heater Went Out, Technician Can't Come Out Due To Quarantine. Decided To Try And Fix It Myself. Tripped Over A Pipe And Fell Through The Ceiling. Anyone Need A Handyman?

#38 Main Water Valve Was Not Shut Off For The Winter In A Cabin

#39 My Roof Caved In Last Night :/

#40 Got Up In The Middle Of The Night To Get A Drink Of Water, And When I Opened The Fridge The Door Fell Off In My Hand

#41 So My Fridge Doors Just Fell Off

#42 Home Ownership Is Awesome

#43 We Were Getting Our Kitchen Redone When The Corona Virus Happened. We Currently Are Living Through This With A Toaster Oven And A Sink

#44 When Your Cabinet Decides It’s Time To Break Lose And Come Crashing Down The Day You Install Your Brand New Glass Top Stove

#45 Slipped In The Shower, Landed On The Toilet

#46 Gravity Wins. But I Live To Trip Another Day

#47 For The Longest Time We Couldn't Figure Out Why Our Outdoor Sink Kept Clogging Up, So We Called Someone To Come Check Out The Plumbing. Turns Out It's All Been Going Into A Home Depot Bucket

#48 Spending $6,000 Because Some Idiot Who Built This House Cheaped Out And Used Pvc For Part Of The Water Main. Have To Get A Whole New Water Main Installed, Also Facing A $1,000+ Water Bill Due To Wasted Water

#49 We Heard Crash In The Middle Of The Night - Though That Was A Thief But It Was This

#50 Right After Finishing Our Fence, Someone Plowed Through It Going 80mph