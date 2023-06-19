Humanity has been trying to come to terms with the unique existential despair and cultural idiosyncrasies of working in an office for about as long as offices have existed. One of the latest and greatest coping mechanisms is this chaotic Facebook group where roughly 200,000 people pretend to be colleagues in a completely dysfunctional office.

Much of what goes on in this group is hilarious, but it’ll be especially appreciated by anyone who’s a fan of The Office or who loves to commiserate about office life in general. Scroll on and see if you recognize your office life in any of these absurd situations!