35 Entitled ‘Neckbeards’ Who Showed Their True Colors, As Shared By This Online Group (New Pics)
"Neckbeard" is a pejorative online term to describe a person who exhibits social awkwardness, underachievement, and pretentiousness.
It's a reference to the poor grooming and hygiene standards associated with these folks, and their facial hair in particular, which, according to the stereotype, is unkempt and extends down their neck.
This doesn't mean that every guy with man fur under his chin automatically becomes one. Plus, people's personalities are so nuanced that it's often impossible to make an accurate assessment of them from something they say on the internet.
However, it it does mean that if you are hateful towards others just because you need to mask your personal insecurity and a lack of self-confidence, you might end up on the subreddit 'Neckbeard' as punishment. Here are the ones who did.
Sorry Ladies
Too funny - I actually said that out loud before I scrolled down to the text.
"Stop Telling Me To Get A Job"
I Just Can’t
I. What. This is entry #2 currently and I'm too angry for this side of humanity rn. I can't even.
Oh S**t, He’s Gonna Take Legal Action!
Can we please find out who he is and forward this message to his mum?
Dude, You Stink
The answer is there. Why not just wash? Is this 'I'm right and smarter" or is it depression?
Is That So Much To Ask??
This Is What Comes To Your Head?
Men and women can be friends and have no romantic feelings for each other
Check Those Drives
Stop Kissing M’ladys Hand
This Neckbeard Wants Kawaii Sharia Law
This guy is one of the reasons why forensic psychiatric hospitals exist
Now That's True Love
I Don't Think I've Ever Seen An Actual "Funny Meme" On That Shithole
I don't understand and I don't want anyone to explain it to me.
Neckbeard Gets Pissed Because Unlike His Expectations, The Us Army Is Not All 80s Sylvester Stallon Clones
Think About It
Most Likely A Neccbeard
Local Weaboo Upset About Japan Not Being Their Fantasyland
Neckbeard Found A “Girlfriend”
You know, if you do it right the first time you don't need to keep hacking away at it. Quality, not quantity.
He Only Watches The Most Cultured Anime
I don’t understand a single word of this and I’d like to keep it that way.
Just Saw This And Figured It Belonged Here. Yikes. Comments Are Currently Ripping Him Apart
I would go turn myself in as a psychopath to the nearest policeman I can find. Let her cry her eyes out after you her whole life while you're in prison becaues she is missing out on so much.
The Last Thing His Enemies See Before Filing A Police Report
Local Man Fetishizes Students
A stalker taking photos. So these guys go to this site to normalise such behaviour?
Who Hurt This Guy?
How Dare You Be Sad About People Making Deepfake Porn Of Yourself? Like, Grow Up!
For Neckbeards Too
“Accidentally” Dressed In The Fully Identical Costume Of An Anime Character
Incels On Twitter
If all you are attracted to are children and young teenagers, 22 IS a definite wall . . . .
Upvoting anything in this post feels wrong despite it’s just changing the orders on BP.
I had a difficult time reading through these. I am still hoping someone will tell me these are joke posts and not real.
