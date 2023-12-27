ADVERTISEMENT

"Neckbeard" is a pejorative online term to describe a person who exhibits social awkwardness, underachievement, and pretentiousness.

It's a reference to the poor grooming and hygiene standards associated with these folks, and their facial hair in particular, which, according to the stereotype, is unkempt and extends down their neck.

This doesn't mean that every guy with man fur under his chin automatically becomes one. Plus, people's personalities are so nuanced that it's often impossible to make an accurate assessment of them from something they say on the internet.

However, it it does mean that if you are hateful towards others just because you need to mask your personal insecurity and a lack of self-confidence, you might end up on the subreddit 'Neckbeard' as punishment. Here are the ones who did.