"Neckbeard" is a pejorative online term to describe a person who exhibits social awkwardness, underachievement, and pretentiousness.

It's a reference to the poor grooming and hygiene standards associated with these folks, and their facial hair in particular, which, according to the stereotype, is unkempt and extends down their neck.

This doesn't mean that every guy with man fur under his chin automatically becomes one. Plus, people's personalities are so nuanced that it's often impossible to make an accurate assessment of them from something they say on the internet.

However, it it does mean that if you are hateful towards others just because you need to mask your personal insecurity and a lack of self-confidence, you might end up on the subreddit 'Neckbeard' as punishment. Here are the ones who did.

#1

Sorry Ladies

Sorry Ladies Shares stats

FruitsAreGoodForU Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Too funny - I actually said that out loud before I scrolled down to the text.

#2

"Stop Telling Me To Get A Job"

"Stop Telling Me To Get A Job" Shares stats

RockyMntnView Report

#3

I Just Can’t

I Just Can’t Shares stats

Zek0ri Report

laurencaswell4 avatar
Lauren Caswell
Lauren Caswell
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I. What. This is entry #2 currently and I'm too angry for this side of humanity rn. I can't even.

#4

Oh S**t, He’s Gonna Take Legal Action!

Oh S**t, He’s Gonna Take Legal Action! Shares stats

therattywoman Report

lismarie avatar
Undercover
Undercover
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can we please find out who he is and forward this message to his mum?

#5

Dude, You Stink

Dude, You Stink Shares stats

HungerLefty Report

laurencaswell4 avatar
Lauren Caswell
Lauren Caswell
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The answer is there. Why not just wash? Is this 'I'm right and smarter" or is it depression?

#6

Is That So Much To Ask??

Is That So Much To Ask?? Shares stats

aethericallum Report

#7

This Is What Comes To Your Head?

This Is What Comes To Your Head? Shares stats

antonio_dhanteras Report

joannemob208 avatar
Jo Maxwell
Jo Maxwell
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Men and women can be friends and have no romantic feelings for each other

#8

Check Those Drives

Check Those Drives Shares stats

Aliascrenel22 Report

steve_t509 avatar
Trey Frog
Trey Frog
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These troglodytes don’t deserve the reflexive protection of their identities when reposting.

#9

Stop Kissing M’ladys Hand

Stop Kissing M’ladys Hand Shares stats

anamezon2008 , BeerCellarExe Report

#10

This Neckbeard Wants Kawaii Sharia Law

This Neckbeard Wants Kawaii Sharia Law Shares stats

No_Biscotti_7110 Report

lismarie avatar
Undercover
Undercover
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This guy is one of the reasons why forensic psychiatric hospitals exist

#11

Now That's True Love

Now That's True Love Shares stats

Rod-FM Report

#12

I Don't Think I've Ever Seen An Actual "Funny Meme" On That Shithole

I Don't Think I've Ever Seen An Actual "Funny Meme" On That Shithole Shares stats

RustedAxe88 Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't understand and I don't want anyone to explain it to me.

#13

Neckbeard Gets Pissed Because Unlike His Expectations, The Us Army Is Not All 80s Sylvester Stallon Clones

Neckbeard Gets Pissed Because Unlike His Expectations, The Us Army Is Not All 80s Sylvester Stallon Clones Shares stats

R_Dey , EndWokeness Report

#14

Think About It

Think About It Shares stats

ntlane2004 , Rich_Cooper Report

#15

Most Likely A Neccbeard

Most Likely A Neccbeard Shares stats

JudithBurley Report

#16

Local Weaboo Upset About Japan Not Being Their Fantasyland

Local Weaboo Upset About Japan Not Being Their Fantasyland Shares stats

crestren Report

#17

Neckbeard Found A “Girlfriend”

Neckbeard Found A “Girlfriend” Shares stats

NoMaskTilReparations Report

sukebind avatar
Flora Porter
Flora Porter
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You know, if you do it right the first time you don't need to keep hacking away at it. Quality, not quantity.

#18

He Only Watches The Most Cultured Anime

He Only Watches The Most Cultured Anime Shares stats

Tiara1752 Report

amyzhang2010 avatar
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t understand a single word of this and I’d like to keep it that way.

#19

Just Saw This And Figured It Belonged Here. Yikes. Comments Are Currently Ripping Him Apart

Just Saw This And Figured It Belonged Here. Yikes. Comments Are Currently Ripping Him Apart Shares stats

LOVallie Report

ececenker avatar
Ece Cenker
Ece Cenker
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would go turn myself in as a psychopath to the nearest policeman I can find. Let her cry her eyes out after you her whole life while you're in prison becaues she is missing out on so much.

#20

The Last Thing His Enemies See Before Filing A Police Report

The Last Thing His Enemies See Before Filing A Police Report Shares stats

ntlane2004 Report

#21

Local Man Fetishizes Students

Local Man Fetishizes Students Shares stats

ele05944 Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A stalker taking photos. So these guys go to this site to normalise such behaviour?

#22

Who Hurt This Guy?

Who Hurt This Guy? Shares stats

RossPerot_1992 Report

#23

How Dare You Be Sad About People Making Deepfake Porn Of Yourself? Like, Grow Up!

How Dare You Be Sad About People Making Deepfake Porn Of Yourself? Like, Grow Up! Shares stats

haley____ Report

#24

For Neckbeards Too

For Neckbeards Too Shares stats

sickboy2512 , kenklippenstein Report

#25

“Accidentally” Dressed In The Fully Identical Costume Of An Anime Character

“Accidentally” Dressed In The Fully Identical Costume Of An Anime Character Shares stats

FenrirIII Report

#26

Incels On Twitter

Incels On Twitter Shares stats

SkepticDrinker Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If all you are attracted to are children and young teenagers, 22 IS a definite wall . . . .

#27

Found On Twitter, Where Neckbeards Still Prey On Ukrainian Refugees

Found On Twitter, Where Neckbeards Still Prey On Ukrainian Refugees Shares stats

LaFilleDuMoulinier Report

#28

Broski She Just Said She Had A Boyfriend

Broski She Just Said She Had A Boyfriend Shares stats

BiBluejay-169 Report

#29

Hot Tub Offer

Hot Tub Offer Shares stats

Twelve-Majestic-Lies Report

#30

Don't Know If This Has Been Posted Here

Don't Know If This Has Been Posted Here Shares stats

Man-Spider_1301 Report

#31

Neckbeard Movie Review

Neckbeard Movie Review Shares stats

DORGS_BigToe Report

#32

"Basically I'm Looking For Me, But A Girl"

"Basically I'm Looking For Me, But A Girl" Shares stats

42words Report

#33

Saw This On Askmen Today… Yikes

Saw This On Askmen Today… Yikes Shares stats

xxyy123123 Report

#34

Even Married Folks Can Give Off Neckbeard-Vibes

Even Married Folks Can Give Off Neckbeard-Vibes Shares stats

ntlane2004 , SimoneHCollins Report

#35

Which Circle Of The Infernal Spiral Does This Person Come From

Which Circle Of The Infernal Spiral Does This Person Come From Shares stats

Major_Ghoul Report

