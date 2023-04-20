Everybody is unique, and every body is special! From the shape of our belly buttons to the birth marks and freckles that adorn our skin, none of us are exactly the same. But some lucky individuals have particularly unique characteristics that deserve to be celebrated!

That’s why one curious Reddit user recently invited others to share the most unusual qualities about their own bodies, and they certainly did not disappoint. Below, you’ll find some of the cutest and most fascinating quirks people can boast about their bodies, so enjoy scrolling through and remember to upvote the replies that you find most amazing!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“What’s Unusual About Your Body?”: 38 People Share Their Unique Quirks When I was born, the doctor said he "had never seen a baby with this much nose hair". At 46 it is still my superpower.

chamel321 , Joseph Greve Report

9points
POST
#2

“What’s Unusual About Your Body?”: 38 People Share Their Unique Quirks I was born with 1 Kidney. But my 1 Kidney is the size of 2 combined. So I have 1 super kidney.

Jay12678 , Robina Weermeijer Report

8points
POST
Jennifer Smith
Jennifer Smith
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My kidneys are twisted, they face the wrong way

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#3

“What’s Unusual About Your Body?”: 38 People Share Their Unique Quirks My hair started losing its color when I was 10 years old. I used to be brunette. My hair has been completely silver and white since my 20s.

ConcernedApath3 , Doğukan Şahin Report

8points
POST

We're all human beings, but there are infinite possibilities to how we can look. With over 8 billion of us on the planet, we're bound to share some traits, but we can't all have 10 toes or hearts that function properly without a little extra help. And there's nothing wrong with these unique quirks we might have. In fact, they should be celebrated! For example, I have unusually small nostrils, so if I inhale through them extremely hard, I can suck both of them in until they fully close up. My elbows and a few of my fingers are double jointed. I have a several quite visible birthmarks, one of which was fire-engine red when I was born but has since stretched out into tiny red splotches on my chest.

To learn more about how this fascinating conversation about the unique qualities of our bodies got started, we reached out to Reddit user MissingYouB, who posed the question, "What's unusual about your body?" They told Bored Panda that they had recently spoken with a friend who was depressed about a deformity that they have and decided to ask others if they have something unusual about their body to prove that none of us should be insecure about these traits. "You need to love your body no matter what," they added.
#4

“What’s Unusual About Your Body?”: 38 People Share Their Unique Quirks Two of my toes on each foot are webbed halfway. The index(?) and middle toe, each side. Nothing else.

I can’t swim any faster which I personally think is *b******t*.

dirtyethanol73 , Khairul Onggon Report

8points
POST
DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can't know that unless you "de-web" your feet.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#5

“What’s Unusual About Your Body?”: 38 People Share Their Unique Quirks When I was born, none of my organs were in the places they should be.

Had 5 surgeries after birth to get everything moved around, and put to right places.

Luckily, no issues since.

iMissTheOldKimye , JC Gellidon Report

7points
POST
#6

“What’s Unusual About Your Body?”: 38 People Share Their Unique Quirks My heart is bionic at this point. I’ve had 4 open heart surgeries, aorta and mitral valves are now titanium. It makes a ticking noise like a clock. I’m only 30. Hopefully I live longer

Tired-humanoid , Towfiqu barbhuiya Report

6points
POST
#7

“What’s Unusual About Your Body?”: 38 People Share Their Unique Quirks My stomach is 1/10 the size it should be. I’m a cheap date because I can get drunk off nothing and it’s nearly impossible for me to overdrink.

FlexGoalsBongwater , Jasmin Chew Report

6points
POST
#8

“What’s Unusual About Your Body?”: 38 People Share Their Unique Quirks I was born with no wisdom teeth.

BigFackingChungus , Pixabay Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#9

“What’s Unusual About Your Body?”: 38 People Share Their Unique Quirks I have a rare condition in which my large intestine is smashed over to one side of my torso and my small intestines are smashed over to the other side. The only reason we discovered it is that one day, they decided to physically switch places causing extreme pain.

They have switched places a total of four times in my life. It's really painful and kinda gross hearing your goopy bits flop around inside of you.

jtolb65 , Sora Shimazaki Report

5points
POST
#10

“What’s Unusual About Your Body?”: 38 People Share Their Unique Quirks My sweat is extra acidic. I can fully rust guitar strings in a week or 2, and have eaten holes on 2 laptops where I rest my hands, both happened within a year of use

MoofieFoofer , Andres Ayrton Report

5points
POST
#11

“What’s Unusual About Your Body?”: 38 People Share Their Unique Quirks The heart inside of me isn’t mine. And that I was on life support that caused nerve damage in my leg so I don’t get goose bumps on my left thigh.

Veca_marie , cottonbro studio Report

5points
POST
LesAnimaux
LesAnimaux
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think it's safe to say it's yours now. Hope you're doing well.

0
0points
reply
#12

“What’s Unusual About Your Body?”: 38 People Share Their Unique Quirks Whooo. This is a big one.

1. Abnormal bone density. I sink in fresh water(fun playing Terminator though). Been hit by cars 6 times in my life and all Ive ever gotten was bruises; every vehicle has needed body work.
2. I require at *minimum* twice the recommended dosage for a lot of medications. Not fun when cost is factored in or the potential for damage. My liver is that of a demigod.
3. Abnormal temperature response. I act like a stroke victim(according to my wife) at temps above 85, but I can sit in a snow drift in a t shirt and shorts and the snow drift melts before I get bothered. I can bare-hand dry ice for short periods without issue.
4. My eyes are too large for my head. The only reason I need glasses is because my eyes kept growing waaaay longer than they should have, since my skull had decided early on it was going to quality for membership in Neverbrokeabone
5. I somehow outgrew cilantro tasting like soap. 20 yrs of that, then all of a sudden 'Naw my troll, you get to enjoy it again'
6. If you pop my right foot's pinky toe, my entire leg twitches. Full 'pull back shaking and twitching like I grabbed a 220v line.' Every damn time.

Thaser , cottonbro studio Report

5points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

kinda lost me at the being hit by 6 cars part

1
1point
reply
#13

“What’s Unusual About Your Body?”: 38 People Share Their Unique Quirks Every spring and autumn, my palm sheds its upper skin. There is no exposed lower layers, I just literally regenerate and dispose of my palm skin like a snake. Doesnt hurt, doesnt bleed. It just happens.

Aldnoah_Tharsis , Alena Shekhovtcova Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#14

“What’s Unusual About Your Body?”: 38 People Share Their Unique Quirks My torso is longer than it should be in comparison to my legs. Like, my legs stopped growing before my upper body did or something.

redditpornacc666117 , Ben White Report

4points
POST
Martin
Martin
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm the other way around. I've a 37" inside leg measurement, getting jeans, jogging bottoms etc is both a nightmare and expensive.

0
0points
reply
#15

“What’s Unusual About Your Body?”: 38 People Share Their Unique Quirks Small hole at the base of my spine just before my a*s hole
To clarify I’m not talking about the actual a*****e it’s self I’m talking about a small hole a inch above it
It’s not a cyst I was born with it

Happy-Watercress3232 , Adrian "Rosco" Stef Report

4points
POST
#16

“What’s Unusual About Your Body?”: 38 People Share Their Unique Quirks I have a third boob. Never even knew it was there til my milk came in after giving birth, and suddenly there was this giant baseball-sized lump under my armpit. When I saw my lactation consultant, she said it's a rare thing that can happen to some people. It has a teeny tiny nipple and even had milk coming out of it. I had to ice it for a week so it would stop producing milk.

Before anyone asks - no, I don't have any pictures of it. I was super sleep deprived and recovering from a traumatic labor, so the last thing on my mind was taking a picture of my new accessory boob. I wish I had, though.

ArcticFox46 , Darius Bashar Report

4points
POST
Ii Mi
Ii Mi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is no too rare for women on hormonal contraceptives. Growing a third boob I mean, not the milk producing part.

0
0points
reply
#17

“What’s Unusual About Your Body?”: 38 People Share Their Unique Quirks I have a lot of extra things....extra toe, and a few extra teeth, there's one growing on the roof of my mouth rn, its like I'm a deformed vampire lol

oppapoocow , Anna Shvets Report

4points
POST
#18

I am a woman with a beard that can rival most 15 yr olds

Kell_Rae Report

4points
POST
EmBree
EmBree
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My 30yo son has been saving his beard since he was a teen and my mom still has a greater beard than him. Genetics are strange.

0
0points
reply
#19

I can taste when I'm sick and I can smell when others are too.

Curious-Accident9189 Report

4points
POST
Jojo
Jojo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can be a doctor... or a circus act 😂

1
1point
reply
#20

“What’s Unusual About Your Body?”: 38 People Share Their Unique Quirks In my 60s and I don't have gray hair. It's mousy brown, so when people insist I dyed it, I tell them I wouldn't pay money for such a dull color.

VapoursAndSpleen , Tim Foster Report

3points
POST
#21

My super power is that I don’t get hangovers

Avail1204 Report

3points
POST
Jojo
Jojo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Under 30 yrs old, are we?

2
2points
reply
#22

“What’s Unusual About Your Body?”: 38 People Share Their Unique Quirks I have the gigachad chin, like, it's VERY square

orpmetal , Aliakbar Nosrati Report

3points
POST
#23

“What’s Unusual About Your Body?”: 38 People Share Their Unique Quirks When I was a baby I got a vaccine in my a*s cheek and it got infected. It was left alone so long that it got infected all the way down my muscle on everything the needle touched. They had to cut it out and for a couple of years I didnt have an a*s cheek, then my a*s grew in alright and now it just looks like I have a dimple. It's by my hip so it doesn't look weird and everyone that's seen it has said it adds character lol but to me it's just a crater on my a*s and theres no muscle there and if I touch the middle it still hurts

almostparent , Lauren Richmond Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#24

“What’s Unusual About Your Body?”: 38 People Share Their Unique Quirks I’m 21 and going through menopause! I hit puberty at the age of two, had a lot of hormonal issues growing up but my mother was resistant to getting me help so I’m the same height and weight I was in 5th grade some 11 years ago. I can also type with my toes and do simple origami with my feet like a ninja star or paper airplane which is a fun party trick.

Acceptable_War4993 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

2points
POST
#25

“What’s Unusual About Your Body?”: 38 People Share Their Unique Quirks When i was born my umbilical cord was inside out and it was the first time the hospital i was born at had ever seen anything like it. So they asked my mum if it could be sent to a nearby university to be shown to students in order to show them what the inside of one looks like in real life. I am going to that exact university next year and will be on a quest to take back my umbilical cord. (Provided its not been thrown away idk how long they last)

WonderfulAd6836 , Christian Bowen Report

2points
POST
#26

“What’s Unusual About Your Body?”: 38 People Share Their Unique Quirks My big toes are almost twice the size of normal big toes. They’re so wide that I can stand only on my big toes without it hurting. I’m told my feet look more like paws than human feet.

edit: no I'm not posting feet pics

lunatea- , cottonbro studio Report

2points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

but this is EXACTLY the sort of post requiring pics

1
1point
reply
#27

“What’s Unusual About Your Body?”: 38 People Share Their Unique Quirks I sweat on the left side of my head when I even think about spicy foods. The worst part is I love spicy food.

Pwnch , Nathan Dumlao Report

2points
POST
#28

“What’s Unusual About Your Body?”: 38 People Share Their Unique Quirks I am biologically and male presenting, but I've got huge tits. Like stage 4 gynecomastia. I've had them basically my entire life, and they've never been affected by my changes in weight. Doctors have confirmed they are legitimately breast tissue.

I always hated them, made highschool a living hell. But now I'm a grown adult, I identify as non-binary so I no longer feel bad about not having a "masculine" chest.

I consider getting rid of them every so often but I legitimately wouldn't know what life would be like without them and I feel I'd look inproportionate without them.

Old-Paramedic-4312 , Ivan Samkov Report

2points
POST
#29

“What’s Unusual About Your Body?”: 38 People Share Their Unique Quirks I have a large facial scar, literally just like Scar from the Lion King. My hair and beard just make it worse. Sucks meeting new people, especially kids.

mellbs , cottonbro studio Report

2points
POST
#30

“What’s Unusual About Your Body?”: 38 People Share Their Unique Quirks I have pectus excavatum and was born with a 3rd ear on my cheek.

The 3rd ear was removed with plastic surgery when I was a child but now I have a patch on my cheek that can't grow facial hair.

xDracoian , Jessica Flavia Report

2points
POST
#31

“What’s Unusual About Your Body?”: 38 People Share Their Unique Quirks I can dislocate my shoulder at will

InterestingRead2022 , Nigel Msipa Report

2points
POST
#32

“What’s Unusual About Your Body?”: 38 People Share Their Unique Quirks I have two uvulas (those hangy ball things in the back of your throat).

bzsbal , Luiz Rogério Nunes Report

2points
POST
#33

“What’s Unusual About Your Body?”: 38 People Share Their Unique Quirks I have microtia type 2 in both ears which makes them look like elf/orc ears. Also deaf in my left ear thanks to this.

Funny thing is, until I was like 15 years old, I did not know that I was deaf in one ear. Which was surprising to me but the doc said it is because you are so used to hearing from one ear that you do not feel the difference until a point. I just thought my left ear was obstructed with something.

Rude-Newspaper7928 , shahin khalaji Report

2points
POST
Nay Wilson
Nay Wilson
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same here! I was 15 when I found out I was deaf in my left ear and diagnosed with Ménière’s disease at the same time (it’s what caused my deafness)

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#34

I can vibrate my eyeballs

xJD88x Report

2points
POST
View more comments
#35

When I was a kid I had such severe allergies to everything that even my medical allert bracelets made me break out in hives and being in the same room at peanuts would send me into anaphylaxis. I outgrew all of my allergies.

Breeblez Report

2points
POST
LesAnimaux
LesAnimaux
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You were playing life on Expert level it sounds like

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#36

I have one ear that's a carbon copy of my father's (left ear), and the other my mother's. Thus, one is slightly longer and significantly harder(cartilage).

DarkMutant105 Report

2points
POST
#37

I'm a medical mystery in that I got a Salmonella infection in a cyst on my spleen and to this day no one knows how it possibly got there.

crlarkin Report

1point
POST
#38

I sneeze when really hungry.

Scrum_Bucket Report

1point
POST
Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I sneeze if I don't get enough sleep.

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!