Today we would like to share with you a collection of unique works by Ben Heine. This creator came up with an idea of how to take two separate genres of art he loves and combine them into one piece. The series "Pencil Vs Camera" features impressive images where photography and illustration merge.

The artist neatly blends hand-drawn elements with precisely edited photography, spending days perfecting each piece. Heine's artworks hold countless anecdotes, from cultural challenges to his own personal and memorable experiences. Ben’s work has gained global recognition, and it inspires art teachers around the world. If you want to see more works by Heine we previously featured on Bored Panda, click here or here.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook | youtube.com | benheine.com