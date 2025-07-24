Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Pedro Pascal And Vanessa Kirby Spark Fury After Touchy Interviews During Press Tour Go Viral
Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby in a candid moment during a press tour interview sparking social media reactions.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Pedro Pascal And Vanessa Kirby Spark Fury After Touchy Interviews During Press Tour Go Viral

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

18

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby have raised eyebrows over their intimate interactions while promoting their film, Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Last year, the actress, who is expecting a baby with fiancé Paul Rabil, was seen grabbing Pedro’s hand at the San Diego Comic-Con, seemingly to help him overcome his anxiety.

The Chilean actor has previously spoken about how physical touch helps him cope with his anxiety, revealing he often places his left hand on his torso to feel calmer when he’s on the red carpet.

Highlights
  • Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby divided opinions with their touchy interviews and red carpet moments.
  • The co-stars are promoting their Marvel film, Fantastic Four: First Steps, out on July 25.
  • The videos have been met with criticism, given that Vanessa is pregnant and engaged to Paul Rabil

In the lead-up to and during the Fantastic Four premiere, the co-stars drew attention for their close interactions, which many deemed inappropriate and intensely suggestive.

RELATED:

    Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby divided opinions with their touchy interviews during their press tour for Fantastic Four

    Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby during a press tour interview by the waterfront, sparking controversy and viral reactions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Mamamia

    In a recent Marvel Studios video, Pedro is seen rubbing Vanessa’s arm as they pose together on the blue carpet.

    The British star has also engaged physically with Pedro at different press events, including stroking his face and neck affectionately, kissing him on the cheek, and clasping hands with him.


    During an interview with Vanity Fair on the blue carpet, Pedro placed his hands on Vanessa’s waist and told her, “You can’t leave me alone that long!” making Vanessa laugh. He then told the interviewer that he was very “co-dependent.”

    Pedro Pascal wearing glasses and a yellow shirt hugging Vanessa Kirby during a viral press tour interview moment

    Image credits: FearedBuck

    A video compilation of their touchy interactions has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), amassing over 50 million views.

    Their gestures have sparked debate about professional boundaries and mental health, with some calling the moments sweet and innocent, while others argue that the stars’ PDA-filled behavior crossed the line.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “If my wife was doing this with her coworker I’d k*ll myself in a public space,” reads one of the comments, liked by over 400,000 users.

    The co-stars are frequently seen holding hands and touching, reportedly to help ease Pedro’s anxiety

    Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby in a candid moment during a press tour interview sparking social media reactions.

    Image credits: FearedBuck

    “This is weird. I know Hollywood is ‘different’ but for normal people this is weird,” someone else wrote.

    “Sheeeeeeeesh I feel bad for her man!!” shared another user.

    “No man’s reaction to anxiety is doing this, he’s just weird and people are making things up to defend this,” added a fourth.

    Twitter post showing a user’s reply sparking discussion about Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby after press tour interviews go viral.

    Image credits: deadbynextweek

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing body language involving Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby during their press tour interviews sparking online reactions.

    Image credits: DJBex1996

    Someone else disagreed, writing, “There are men out there who would definitely lie to women about stuff like that so they could hold their hands. I don’t think Pedro is one of those guys, but I can see where some men might project their own insecurities onto him.”

    “Imagine being such an incel that a person would think holding hands automatically equates to s*xual liaisons,” another user said.

    Their PDA-filled interactions have sparked a wave of memes

    Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby sharing a warm moment during a press tour that sparked fury after touchy interviews went viral.
    Amid the debate over Pedro and Vanessa’s behavior, a video resurfaced that shows him touching Willem Dafoe’s arms and then his wife Giada Colagrande’s cheek after posing for a group photo at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony last year.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    During a blue carpet interview, Pedro put his hands on his co-star’s waist and told her, “You can’t leave me alone that long!”

    Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby in a heated moment during a press tour interview sparking viral online reactions.

    Image credits: kirawontmiss

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In an interview with The Guardian via Wio News, the actor shared that anxiety “is something that I’ve lived with since I was a child, so it’s a part of my chemistry. I don’t know what kind of person I’d be without it. It’s something that I manage, but it’s also part of what makes me, me.”

    The 50-year-old Last of Us star opened up about his efforts to manage anxiety and stay connected with his loved ones during the pandemic in an interview with Men’s Health.

    Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby on stage at Comic-Con during a press tour sparking fury after touchy interviews.

    Image credits: finishcinemaboy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pedro said he identified with the characters in his film Eddington, who struggle with mental health issues in the peak moment of the COVID pandemic in 2020. 

    “I notice, especially during this period of the summer 2020, and the kind of isolation and how long my FaceTimes were, and my phone conversations, that I had started to make an effort to engage more, having previously lost that option in many ways,” he explained. 

    He said he was “such a talker” when he was in high school and college and used to speak with his friends frequently, but eventually lost that social trait, reaching the point where he “didn’t know how many days had gone by” without talking to them.


    Pedro continued: “I was always one to reach out when I’m facing something that is challenging or making me anxious. 

    “I definitely kind of stopped doing that, and instead I’m doomscrolling, or looking for something to watch, looking for different ways to disassociate from the feeling I’m having. 

    “And then, when it started to feel so critical, I had to go back to what was always the comfort for me in life, which was engagement in my relationships, my friendships, and conversation and shared experience.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Vanessa described Pedro as “incredibly loving” and “such a generous, wonderful friend”

    Pedro Pascal wearing glasses and a black blazer during a press tour interview sparking viral reactions.

    Image credits: LADbible Entertainment

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Vanessa described her Fantastic Four co-star as “incredibly loving,” telling the Associated Press, “I knew we had to be such close friends to be able to really show love and care on screen, and that has never ended for us.

    “Coming into this Marvel universe as complete newbies…all of these things we’ve shared. He’s such a generous, wonderful friend, and he’s so supportive.”

    The actress added that she was “honored” to have Pedro as the male lead of the superhero film.

    Some users said their interactions were “inappropriate,” while others asked when the pair would be booking tickets to see Coldplay

    Tweet from Livingston asking about Coldplay concert date, related to Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby press tour interviews going viral.

    Image credits: Livint5555

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet screenshot showing a reply mentioning divorce, part of reactions to Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby press tour interviews sparking fury.

    Image credits: 0xManiac_

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing a Hollywood actor amid Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby touchy interviews sparking fury on press tour.

    Image credits: aBlessedServant

    Tweet screenshot showing a user criticizing Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby's touchy interviews during their press tour as inappropriate and cringe.

    Image credits: tiberious_spock

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Blake reacting to Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby’s touchy interviews sparking online fury during press tour.

    Image credits: MaverickBudsDad

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing suspicion about Pedro Pascal with high engagement, related to Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby interviews controversy.

    Image credits: deadbynextweek

    Tweet discussing reactions to Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby during a press tour amid viral touchy interviews.

    Image credits: DABABYCRABBERS

    Screenshot of a tweet questioning Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby’s touchy interviews sparking online fury during press tour.

    Image credits: aracieralien

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by user Dom discussing Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby sparking fury after touchy interviews during press tour going viral.

    Image credits: Underrated_Dom

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter post reacting to Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby’s touchy interviews that sparked fury during press tour.

    Image credits: RmaDonyfc

    Tweet from user Tyler questioning why Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby are touching each other so much during press tour interviews.

    Image credits: TylerDurden

    Tweet replying to a comment about Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby sparking fury after touchy interviews during press tour.

    Image credits: De_Lacy_

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing reactions to Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby during press tour interviews sparking online fury and controversy.

    Image credits: Call_mearyan

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby sparking fury after touchy interviews during press tour.

    Image credits: IcyDreamZzz

    Tweet discussing Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby sparking fury after touchy interviews during press tour going viral.

    Image credits: FinnishFinterv1

    Tweet criticizing Pedro Pascal for behavior during interviews, sparking fury over touchy moments with Vanessa Kirby on press tour.

    Image credits: mrMicahmcawe

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby sparking fury with touchy interviews during a press tour.

    Image credits: ThatGuyFromHS

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing outrage and referencing Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby after touchy interviews during their press tour.

    Image credits: sporadicalia

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Mental health
    social media
    Vote arrow up

    18

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    18

    Open list comments

    3

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    fayebee333 avatar
    Faye Bosworth
    Faye Bosworth
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Y'all are nuts. Friends can touch each other without it meaning anything. Christ.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jb_16 avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Agreed. I hug and kiss my closest friends, male and female, in greeting and when we part. I’ve snuggled on the sofa with my guy friend to watch movies. If any of them needs a bear hug because they’re upset or stressed or anxious, they get it. Bizarrely enough, I don’t have séxual relations with any of them. It might come out some time in the first that they’re having or had an affair. But, until, there’s actual evidence, all we have is a bunch of people projecting their own insecurities onto a friendship because they personally can’t sustain a platonic friendship with the opposite séx. Besides, logic suggests there’s nothing going on because of how openly they interact. Surely, if they were having an affair, PDA would never be seen?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First of all Pedro Pascal has anxiety and touch keeps him grounded (as it's often the case for people with anxiety), and second friends can be touchy without it meaning anything else but friendship.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    fayebee333 avatar
    Faye Bosworth
    Faye Bosworth
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Y'all are nuts. Friends can touch each other without it meaning anything. Christ.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jb_16 avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Agreed. I hug and kiss my closest friends, male and female, in greeting and when we part. I’ve snuggled on the sofa with my guy friend to watch movies. If any of them needs a bear hug because they’re upset or stressed or anxious, they get it. Bizarrely enough, I don’t have séxual relations with any of them. It might come out some time in the first that they’re having or had an affair. But, until, there’s actual evidence, all we have is a bunch of people projecting their own insecurities onto a friendship because they personally can’t sustain a platonic friendship with the opposite séx. Besides, logic suggests there’s nothing going on because of how openly they interact. Surely, if they were having an affair, PDA would never be seen?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First of all Pedro Pascal has anxiety and touch keeps him grounded (as it's often the case for people with anxiety), and second friends can be touchy without it meaning anything else but friendship.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT