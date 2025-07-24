Pedro Pascal And Vanessa Kirby Spark Fury After Touchy Interviews During Press Tour Go Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby have raised eyebrows over their intimate interactions while promoting their film, Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Last year, the actress, who is expecting a baby with fiancé Paul Rabil, was seen grabbing Pedro’s hand at the San Diego Comic-Con, seemingly to help him overcome his anxiety.

The Chilean actor has previously spoken about how physical touch helps him cope with his anxiety, revealing he often places his left hand on his torso to feel calmer when he’s on the red carpet.

Highlights Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby divided opinions with their touchy interviews and red carpet moments.

The co-stars are promoting their Marvel film, Fantastic Four: First Steps, out on July 25.

The videos have been met with criticism, given that Vanessa is pregnant and engaged to Paul Rabil

In the lead-up to and during the Fantastic Four premiere, the co-stars drew attention for their close interactions, which many deemed inappropriate and intensely suggestive.

RELATED:

Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby divided opinions with their touchy interviews during their press tour for Fantastic Four

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Mamamia

In a recent Marvel Studios video, Pedro is seen rubbing Vanessa’s arm as they pose together on the blue carpet.

The British star has also engaged physically with Pedro at different press events, including stroking his face and neck affectionately, kissing him on the cheek, and clasping hands with him.

Pedro Pascal and married co-star Vanessa Kirby on their Fantastic Four press tour 👀 pic.twitter.com/o9rP37TOAH — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 23, 2025



During an interview with Vanity Fair on the blue carpet, Pedro placed his hands on Vanessa’s waist and told her, “You can’t leave me alone that long!” making Vanessa laugh. He then told the interviewer that he was very “co-dependent.”

Share icon

Image credits: FearedBuck

A video compilation of their touchy interactions has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), amassing over 50 million views.

Their gestures have sparked debate about professional boundaries and mental health, with some calling the moments sweet and innocent, while others argue that the stars’ PDA-filled behavior crossed the line.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If my wife was doing this with her coworker I’d k*ll myself in a public space,” reads one of the comments, liked by over 400,000 users.

The co-stars are frequently seen holding hands and touching, reportedly to help ease Pedro’s anxiety

Image credits: FearedBuck

“This is weird. I know Hollywood is ‘different’ but for normal people this is weird,” someone else wrote.

“Sheeeeeeeesh I feel bad for her man!!” shared another user.

“No man’s reaction to anxiety is doing this, he’s just weird and people are making things up to defend this,” added a fourth.

Share icon

Image credits: deadbynextweek

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: DJBex1996

Someone else disagreed, writing, “There are men out there who would definitely lie to women about stuff like that so they could hold their hands. I don’t think Pedro is one of those guys, but I can see where some men might project their own insecurities onto him.”

“Imagine being such an incel that a person would think holding hands automatically equates to s*xual liaisons,” another user said.

Their PDA-filled interactions have sparked a wave of memes

Share icon

Amid the debate over Pedro and Vanessa’s behavior, a video resurfaced that shows him touching Willem Dafoe’s arms and then his wife Giada Colagrande’s cheek after posing for a group photo at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a blue carpet interview, Pedro put his hands on his co-star’s waist and told her, “You can’t leave me alone that long!”

Share icon

Image credits: kirawontmiss

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with The Guardian via Wio News, the actor shared that anxiety “is something that I’ve lived with since I was a child, so it’s a part of my chemistry. I don’t know what kind of person I’d be without it. It’s something that I manage, but it’s also part of what makes me, me.”

The 50-year-old Last of Us star opened up about his efforts to manage anxiety and stay connected with his loved ones during the pandemic in an interview with Men’s Health.

Share icon

Image credits: finishcinemaboy

ADVERTISEMENT

Pedro said he identified with the characters in his film Eddington, who struggle with mental health issues in the peak moment of the COVID pandemic in 2020.

“I notice, especially during this period of the summer 2020, and the kind of isolation and how long my FaceTimes were, and my phone conversations, that I had started to make an effort to engage more, having previously lost that option in many ways,” he explained.

He said he was “such a talker” when he was in high school and college and used to speak with his friends frequently, but eventually lost that social trait, reaching the point where he “didn’t know how many days had gone by” without talking to them.

A video of Pedro Pascal touching Willem Dafoe wife is resurfacing😬 pic.twitter.com/a67xvARJxX — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) July 24, 2025



Pedro continued: “I was always one to reach out when I’m facing something that is challenging or making me anxious.

“I definitely kind of stopped doing that, and instead I’m doomscrolling, or looking for something to watch, looking for different ways to disassociate from the feeling I’m having.

“And then, when it started to feel so critical, I had to go back to what was always the comfort for me in life, which was engagement in my relationships, my friendships, and conversation and shared experience.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Vanessa described Pedro as “incredibly loving” and “such a generous, wonderful friend”

Share icon

Image credits: LADbible Entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT

Vanessa described her Fantastic Four co-star as “incredibly loving,” telling the Associated Press, “I knew we had to be such close friends to be able to really show love and care on screen, and that has never ended for us.

“Coming into this Marvel universe as complete newbies…all of these things we’ve shared. He’s such a generous, wonderful friend, and he’s so supportive.”

The actress added that she was “honored” to have Pedro as the male lead of the superhero film.

Some users said their interactions were “inappropriate,” while others asked when the pair would be booking tickets to see Coldplay

Share icon

Image credits: Livint5555

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: 0xManiac_

Share icon

Image credits: aBlessedServant

Share icon

Image credits: tiberious_spock

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: MaverickBudsDad

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: deadbynextweek

Share icon

Image credits: DABABYCRABBERS

Share icon

Image credits: aracieralien

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Underrated_Dom

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: RmaDonyfc

Share icon

Image credits: TylerDurden

Share icon

Image credits: De_Lacy_

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Call_mearyan

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: IcyDreamZzz

Share icon

Image credits: FinnishFinterv1

Share icon

Image credits: mrMicahmcawe

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ThatGuyFromHS

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: sporadicalia