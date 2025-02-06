Who’s Joining The Fight In Avengers: The Kang Dynasty? Confirmed Cast And Exciting Rumors

ADVERTISEMENT

Avengers Assemble! The highly anticipated fifth Avengers is finally coming next year. The film, which was retitled from Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to Avengers: Doomsday, will hit the big screen on May 1, 2026.

The film was initially supposed to feature Jonathan Majors as an alternate-timeline variant of Kang the Conqueror. However, Majors was found guilty of assault and harassment in December 2023, which prompted Marvel to drop the actor and rewrite the script.

Naturally, the rewrite and re-cast led to multiple delays and swirling rumors. Cut to the San Diego Comic-Con July 2024, MCU fans were left gobsmacked when it was unveiled that Robert Downey Jr. would return to the MCU but as antagonist Doctor Doom.

This was a monumental moment since Downey Jr.’s superhero Iron Man made the ultimate sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame, where he surrendered himself to defeat Thanos. While this wasn’t the epic comeback that wounded MCU fans were hoping for, Robert Downey Jr. is a welcome addition to any universe.

The Russo Brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo, will return to the MCU as showrunners for Avengers: Doomsday, with Stephen McFeely penning the script.

With Doctor Doom taking center stage, mind-boggling casting choices, and infinite fan theories, here’s everything you need to know about the Avengers joining the fight in Avengers: Doomsday.

Release Date and Plot Changes

Kevin Feige initially confirmed Avengers 5 during Marvel’s 2022 San Diego Comic-Con panel. Avengers: Doomsday was slated to release in 2025, and its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, in 2026.

However, owing to the complications and script changes, Avengers 6 has been scheduled for release on May 7, 2027. The films are part of MCU Phase Six and are expected to be the groundbreaking conclusion to “The Multiverse Saga,” which is a culmination of Phase Four, Five, and Six.

There has been a significant gap between Avengers: Endgame, which was released in 2019, and the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. In an interview with MTV in 2022, Feige shared that the reason for the huge gap is simple: the franchise has the liberty of doing more projects than it ever had during Phases 1, 2, and 3.

The 2026 release of Avengers: Doomsday is timed with The Fantastic Four: First Steps debuting on July 25, 2025, as Doctor Doom is the key nemesis in that universe.

In May 2024, The InSneider received a tip teasing that Downey Jr. would make his debut in a mid-to post-credits sequence at the end of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. This is merely speculation and should be taken with a grain of salt.

The Infinity Saga revolved around taking down Thanos; now, the Multiverse Saga will be centered around defeating the big bad, Doctor Doom. Fan theories have also been circulating that Downey Jr. could be playing an alternate-universe version of Stark, foreshadowing the collision of parallel universes in Avengers 5 and 6.

Confirmed Cast of Avengers: Doomsday

Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom

Possibly the most exciting cast member to look out for in Avengers: Doomsday is Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. The San Diego Comic-Con announcement for July 2024 addresses ongoing questions about the various plot directions the film may take.

Share icon Image credits: Michael Buckner/Variety / Getty Images

The theories surrounding Tony Stark’s return have been raging since the dramatic revelation. However, whether the actor will play an entirely new character or a parallel of his fallen superhero persona is still very much up in the air.

During an August appearance on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Downey Jr. spilled the tea about how he was roped back into the MCU.

After his character’s heartbreaking death in Avengers: Endgame, the actor contacted Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and even planned to meet with Disney CEO Bob Iger to discuss how he could “be of service” to the company’s theme parks.

Share icon Image credits: @therussobrothers

Feige was the driving force behind bringing Downey Jr. back to the screen — this time as the iconic villain Victor Von Doom. Recognizing the potential to exceed expectations once again, Downey Jr. embraced the role, ultimately being introduced with great fanfare as “the one person who could play Victor Von Doom.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr)

The actor is widely recognized for his legendary role as Tony Stark in ten films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Iron Man in 2008 and concluding with Avengers: Endgame.

Robert Downey Jr. has also appeared in a variety of blockbuster hits, such as Sherlock Holmes and Oppenheimer, the latter of which earned him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, The Human Torch

On Valentine’s Day 2024, it was announced that Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn has been cast to play the iconic Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch of The Fantastic Four. He will star in the upcoming Fantastic Four film and the subsequent Avenger movies.

Share icon Image credits: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Image

The hot-headed brother of Sue Storm is a character with wise-crack energy and an attention-seeking nature. Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan previously portrayed the character in films outside the MCU.

In an interview with People, Quinn revealed that he drew inspiration from past performances while preparing for his role.

Share icon Image credits: @josephquinn

Speaking with Comic Book, he praised The Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman and offered a glimpse of what to expect, stating, “The intention behind it is… We’re going for it.”

Quinn, known for his roles in A Quiet Place: Day One, Gladiator II, and Game of Thrones, continues to expand his impressive filmography.

Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Mr. Fantastic

Pedro Pascal has been cast as the leader of The Fantastic Four, Reed Richards, aka Mr.Fantastic. Reed Richards and Doctor Doom have an extremely complex relationship, having started out as buddies and ultimately becoming arch-enemies.

Share icon Image credits: Samir Hussein / Getty Images

It will be interesting to see Pascal and Downey Jr.’s characters go head to head in the upcoming films. The actor had to bulk up for his role as Mr.Fantastic and was also spotted sporting Mr. Fantastic’s iconic gray-haired look while on set in Spain.

Pascal previously delivered stellar performances in The Last of Us, Gladiator II, Game of Thrones, and umpteen SNL sketches.

Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, The Invisible Woman

Vanessa Kirby portrays the sole woman in The Fantastic Four, Sue Storm. The actress told ET that playing the role of Invisible Woman has been “quite surreal.” Kirby gushed about her character, stating that she loved her in the comics and felt honored to play her.

Share icon Image credits: Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Vanessa Kirby has played strong and physically challenging roles in movies like Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw and the Tom Cruise-led Mission: Impossible.

Not much is known about Sue Storm’s story in the upcoming film, but it’ll be wonderful to see her portray one of the most iconic Marvel superheroes.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, The Thing

Ebon Moss-Bachrach was cast as Ben Grimm, aka The Thing of The Fantastic Four. The actor is known for his role as Cousin Richie in FX and Hulu’s hit series The Bear.

Share icon Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Ebon Moss-Bachrach revealed in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that his character Ben Grimm will be created using motion capture rather than a physical suit for his role in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Kevin Feige had confirmed that The Fantastic Four film isn’t an origin story, which means that Moss-Bachrach will likely be appearing in his rocky avatar from the get-go.

During his appearance on The Daily Show, the actor joked that he had been “looking at rocks” to prepare for his role. He also devoted time to reading Marvel comic books to fully immerse himself in the universe.

Apart from playing Cousin Richie, Ebon Moss-Bachrach has appeared in films that include The Lake House, Lying and Stealing, and No Hard Feelings.

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Captain America

Obviously, there can’t be an Avengers movie without Captain America. During the Captain America: Brave New World promotion in London, producer Moore told The Movie Report that Anthony Mackie’s Captain America would lead the pack in Avengers: Doomsday.

Share icon Image credits: Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

The Captain America film is set to hit theatres on Valentine’s Day 2025. Sam Wilson is expected to carry the character’s legacy forward in the movie and prepare himself for bigger challenges in Avengers: Doomsday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

Moore further teased that it’s no secret that Avengers 5 is in the works, and this is an opportunity to shine and prove why he deserves the mantle of leading the crew as Captain America.

Apart from his role as Steve Wilson in the MCU, Mackie is known for his roles in 8 Mile, Real Steel, and Gangster Squad.

Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter

In December 2024, Deadline reported that Hayley Atwell would reprise her role as Peggy Carter in Avengers: Doomsday. Peggy Carter was heavily featured in the original Captain America film and the Disney+ spin-off series What If…?

Share icon Image credits: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Considering the fact that the MCU is experimenting with multiverse storylines, it’ll be interesting to see how the character is introduced in Avengers: Doomsday.

The actress nearly reappeared alongside Captain America co-star Chris Evans for a standalone movie, but the idea was scrapped due to the lack of a solid storyline.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stephen Strange

Benedict Cumberbatch’s role in Avengers: Doomsday as Doctor Stephen Strange has been going through a floppy streak of uncertainty. The actor told Variety on January 22, 2025, that Doctor Strange won’t be making an appearance on Avengers: Doomsday due to the overhauling of Jonathan Majors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doctor Strange (@doctorstrangeofficial)

The actor reasoned that his character doesn’t really align with the story and will most likely be featured a lot in Avengers: Secret Wars. In the same interview, he also confirmed that Doctor Strange 3 is currently in the works.

However, just a week later, Cumberbatch told Business Insider that he was wrong and confessed that he would appear in the upcoming film.

While the actor confirmed that he would be part of Avengers 5, he left fans with lingering uncertainty by stating, “Don’t ever believe anything I say.”

Rumors and Speculations

Thunderbolts*

The Thunderbolts* will definitely be featured in Avengers: Doomsday; however, Kevin Feige has remained tight-lipped as to which members of the team will make it to the film. This could likely also be so as not to spoil Thunderbolts*, which will be released later this year on May 2, 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

The Thunderbolts* actors include Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

The Thunderbolts* have been compared to DC’s Suicide Squad on occasion, and if the MCU plans on following a similar path, it seems likely that some members will kick the bucket in the movie.

Chris Evans as an Alternate Universe Tony Stark

Speculations about Chris Evans playing Tony Stark in an alternate universe have been running wild. Evans recently made a cameo in Deadpool and Wolverine, reprising his role as Johnny Storm from 20th Century Fox Fantastic Four movies.

The actor was last seen in his MCU canon character, Steve Rogers, in Avengers: Endgame. Playing Tony Stark in Doomsday would add a layered level of mind-boggle to the whole multiverse theme of Phase 6.

However, on January 30, 2025, Evans told Esquire magazine that the rumors weren’t true and that he wouldn’t be returning to the MCU.

He quipped that he’s “happily retired.” But at the end of the day, considering how notoriously secretive the franchise can never be too sure until the very end.

The Dawn of a New Era for Marvel Movies

The MCU is brimming with characters who possess the potential to be included in Avengers: Doomsday. Anything is possible, from more practical additions like Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Loki to far-fetched additions like Silver Surfer or Galactus.

Young Avengers founder Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel), played by Iman Vellani, and Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld, would be fun additions to the mix.

Beyond the potential new additions, the loss of Tony Stark and Steve Rogers will profoundly impact the dynamics of the new Avengers team but allow us to assess how Sam Wilson rises to the occasion as the leader.

Share icon Image credits: @avengers

An official plot for Doomsday is yet to be released. However, a multi-issue 2011 comic titled Ultimate Comics: Doomsday teased the narrative of the Fantastic Four teaming up with various Marvel superheroes in an attempt to take down a mysterious villain.

In the comics, it is eventually revealed that the villain is a familiar heroic face who turned bad in the multiverse — which makes sense when considering Robert Downey Jr.’s return.

Avengers: Doomsday is being touted as a game-changing event in the MCU. Enveloped in mystery, this film promises to raise the stakes higher than ever, offering the potential for an exhilarating cosmic spectacle.

