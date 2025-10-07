75 Passive-Aggressive Notes From Coworkers Who’ve Clearly Reached Their Breaking Point (New Pics)
The odds are that you’ve worked with at least one incredibly passive-aggressive person during your career. Usually, this type of behavior is awful for team morale, motivation, and dynamics. In some cases, however, it can be straight-up hilarious.
Our team at Bored Panda has compiled this list of some of the most creative and funny notes workers have left for their colleagues. And they are practically oozing passive-aggression. Scroll down for a good laugh as you have that third cup of coffee with your work besties.
Came To Work Today And Saw This Note On The Bathroom Door
Hope You Guys Can Relish This Note
Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can’t Even Be Mad
Broadly speaking, there should be no room for passive-aggressive behavior in the workplace. If there’s an issue, it’s best to deal with it directly (if diplomatically) than to lash out in indirect ways. But that’s easier said than done.
It takes quite a bit of courage to have an honest chat with your colleagues about how their behavior negatively affects you. Meanwhile, leaving a note takes far less energy… and you can feel like you’re taking action while you hope that it solves the issue. To be blunt, it’s lazy behavior, and it’s not as risky as solving your problems directly. (Spoiler warning: it probably won’t. There’s no real, effective alternative to open communication.)
Passive Aggressive Office Refrigerator Technique
Strictest Rule In Office About Returning To Work After Lockdown
The Office Fridge Today
Psychology Today explains that passive aggression is an indirect way of expressing your hostility and negative feelings. People who employ passive-aggressive tactics usually aim to hurt or confuse their targets. These behaviors can sabotage your relationships both at work and in your private life.
“Passive aggression stems from deep anger, hostility, and frustration that a person, for whatever reason, is not comfortable expressing directly. When dealing with passive-aggressive behavior, it’s important to understand that beneath all of those snide remarks lies a deep unhappiness and sadness,” PT points out.
Work Place Passive Aggression 101
Dishes
Our Office Candy Guy Left Us A Note
There are lots of different ways in which people behave passive-aggressively. Some of the most common ones include the following behaviors:
- Procrastinating
- Missing deadlines
- Avoiding responsibility
- Withholding critical information
- Deliberately being inefficient
- Avoiding discussing concerns openly and directly
- Frequently underachieving, even if you're capable of doing better
Passive Aggressive Note At This Diner
A Sign That Someone At My Work Put Up After People Kept Microwaving Fish
I Am Not Your Mother
According to Psychology Today, passively aggressive people often leave jobs either undone or ‘almost’ complete. Furthermore, they often run late. They also aim to subtly sabotage others when they disagree with them.
For instance, they might give out backhanded compliments or give someone the ‘silent treatment.’
Steve
The People In My Office Just Couldn't Help Themselves
Someone At My Work Is A Realist
Meanwhile, leadership consultant Stefan Falk, an expert in workplace psychology, pointed out to CNBC that passive-aggressive behavior essentially pollutes the work environment and destroys value. According to him, passive-aggressive individuals are inherently self-serving and constantly pursue approval.
“They can, over time, be viewed as highly competitive as well as result-oriented. But a closer look reveals that the end-game of all this is to serve the own self-interest, not the common good,” Falk notes.
Did An Onsite Proofreading Job Today And Lold At This Fine Example Of An Office Kitchen
Our It Guy Went On Vacation And Left Us This Note
Funniest Response To Passive Aggressive Notes
On top of that, passive-aggressive individuals want to have followers, allies, and a community of their own, united in their battle against the work community. These individuals often use so-called ‘street smarts’ to get noticed by people who they think can benefit them professionally.
As per Falk, they have “a strong and obsessive dedication of playing the internal political game the right way.”
While they’re doing this, they’ll derail other workers’ agendas, regardless of whether they might actually benefit the company.
Well, It Was Sticky
Note I Found In The Fridge At Work
Funny Passive Aggressive Posters Or Notes You’ve Seen Whilst In Hospital
The irony is that passive-aggressive employees are frequently concerned with things that don’t affect them because they perceive potential threats in the future. What’s more, they hate their jobs, but they often don’t go for new opportunities elsewhere.
Falk told CNBC that passive-aggressive individuals operate under the notion of, “I know what I have, I don’t know what I am going to get, and chances are that it might be worse.”
A Helpful Note
The Note I Left My Coworker On Friday
The best antidote to passive-aggression in the workplace is accountability. It’s important to call out your colleagues immediately when they start playing office politics, like taking credit for work they didn’t do or for doing something else than what they promised to.
“You must make it painful for them not to live by their words,” Falk suggests.
My Coworkers Passive Aggressive Message On His Lunch
Do Not Use The Microwave And Copy Machine
Passive Aggressive
Meanwhile, the BBC suggests that if your passive-aggressive coworkers are trying to antagonize you, your best course of action is to control your emotions and remain calm no matter what. This way, you’re denying your colleagues the reactions that they crave.
If things continue getting worse, either directly address this behavior with the problematic colleague or arrange a meeting with them and your manager. One of the best things you can do is have evidence of the passive-aggressive behavior so the problematic worker can’t deny what they’ve been doing.
Office Tensions
My Mom Is Absolutely Done With People Stealing Food In Her Office
Will Never Get This Song Out Of My Head Now
