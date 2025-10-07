Our team at Bored Panda has compiled this list of some of the most creative and funny notes workers have left for their colleagues. And they are practically oozing passive-aggression. Scroll down for a good laugh as you have that third cup of coffee with your work besties.

The odds are that you’ve worked with at least one incredibly passive-aggressive person during your career. Usually, this type of behavior is awful for team morale, motivation, and dynamics. In some cases, however, it can be straight-up hilarious .

#1 Came To Work Today And Saw This Note On The Bathroom Door

#2 Hope You Guys Can Relish This Note

#3 Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can't Even Be Mad

Broadly speaking, there should be no room for passive-aggressive behavior in the workplace. If there’s an issue, it’s best to deal with it directly (if diplomatically) than to lash out in indirect ways. But that’s easier said than done. It takes quite a bit of courage to have an honest chat with your colleagues about how their behavior negatively affects you. Meanwhile, leaving a note takes far less energy… and you can feel like you’re taking action while you hope that it solves the issue. To be blunt, it’s lazy behavior, and it’s not as risky as solving your problems directly. (Spoiler warning: it probably won’t. There’s no real, effective alternative to open communication.) ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Passive Aggressive Office Refrigerator Technique

#5 Strictest Rule In Office About Returning To Work After Lockdown

#6 The Office Fridge Today

Psychology Today explains that passive aggression is an indirect way of expressing your hostility and negative feelings. People who employ passive-aggressive tactics usually aim to hurt or confuse their targets. These behaviors can sabotage your relationships both at work and in your private life. ADVERTISEMENT “Passive aggression stems from deep anger, hostility, and frustration that a person, for whatever reason, is not comfortable expressing directly. When dealing with passive-aggressive behavior, it’s important to understand that beneath all of those snide remarks lies a deep unhappiness and sadness,” PT points out.

#7 Work Place Passive Aggression 101

#8 Dishes

#9 Our Office Candy Guy Left Us A Note

There are lots of different ways in which people behave passive-aggressively. Some of the most common ones include the following behaviors: Procrastinating Missing deadlines Avoiding responsibility Withholding critical information Deliberately being inefficient Avoiding discussing concerns openly and directly Frequently underachieving, even if you're capable of doing better

#10 Passive Aggressive Note At This Diner

#11 A Sign That Someone At My Work Put Up After People Kept Microwaving Fish

#12 I Am Not Your Mother

According to Psychology Today, passively aggressive people often leave jobs either undone or ‘almost’ complete. Furthermore, they often run late. They also aim to subtly sabotage others when they disagree with them. ADVERTISEMENT For instance, they might give out backhanded compliments or give someone the ‘silent treatment.’

#13 Steve

#14 The People In My Office Just Couldn't Help Themselves

#15 Someone At My Work Is A Realist

Meanwhile, leadership consultant Stefan Falk, an expert in workplace psychology, pointed out to CNBC that passive-aggressive behavior essentially pollutes the work environment and destroys value. According to him, passive-aggressive individuals are inherently self-serving and constantly pursue approval. ADVERTISEMENT “They can, over time, be viewed as highly competitive as well as result-oriented. But a closer look reveals that the end-game of all this is to serve the own self-interest, not the common good,” Falk notes. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Did An Onsite Proofreading Job Today And Lold At This Fine Example Of An Office Kitchen

#17 Our It Guy Went On Vacation And Left Us This Note

#18 Funniest Response To Passive Aggressive Notes

On top of that, passive-aggressive individuals want to have followers, allies, and a community of their own, united in their battle against the work community. These individuals often use so-called ‘street smarts’ to get noticed by people who they think can benefit them professionally. As per Falk, they have “a strong and obsessive dedication of playing the internal political game the right way.” While they’re doing this, they’ll derail other workers’ agendas, regardless of whether they might actually benefit the company.

#19 Well, It Was Sticky

#20 Note I Found In The Fridge At Work

#21 Funny Passive Aggressive Posters Or Notes You've Seen Whilst In Hospital
Surely it's not just me that chuckled when I came across this notice in the kitchen outside the doctors office during one of my locum shifts. Post below if you've got images of other passive aggressive posts that made you laugh.

The irony is that passive-aggressive employees are frequently concerned with things that don’t affect them because they perceive potential threats in the future. What’s more, they hate their jobs, but they often don’t go for new opportunities elsewhere. Falk told CNBC that passive-aggressive individuals operate under the notion of, “I know what I have, I don’t know what I am going to get, and chances are that it might be worse.”

#22 A Helpful Note

#23 Please Check If You Flushed

#24 The Note I Left My Coworker On Friday

The best antidote to passive-aggression in the workplace is accountability. It’s important to call out your colleagues immediately when they start playing office politics, like taking credit for work they didn’t do or for doing something else than what they promised to. “You must make it painful for them not to live by their words,” Falk suggests.

#25 My Coworkers Passive Aggressive Message On His Lunch

#26 Do Not Use The Microwave And Copy Machine

#27 Passive Aggressive

Meanwhile, the BBC suggests that if your passive-aggressive coworkers are trying to antagonize you, your best course of action is to control your emotions and remain calm no matter what. This way, you’re denying your colleagues the reactions that they crave. If things continue getting worse, either directly address this behavior with the problematic colleague or arrange a meeting with them and your manager. One of the best things you can do is have evidence of the passive-aggressive behavior so the problematic worker can’t deny what they’ve been doing.

#28 Office Tensions

#29 My Mom Is Absolutely Done With People Stealing Food In Her Office

#30 Will Never Get This Song Out Of My Head Now

Which of these work notes made you chuckle the most? Have you ever witnessed your colleagues leaving anything similar in the workplace? Who is the most passive-aggressive person you’ve ever had the ‘pleasure’ of working alongside, and how did you deal with them? Share your work stories in the comments!

#31 This Is Hanging In My Work's Break Room. But We're In MN, So What Do You Expect?

#32 Quite A Threat From My Coworker

#33 This Whole Thing Just

#34 This Note On The Fridge At Work

#35 Someone Left A Note In The Bathroom At Work

#36 My Co-Worker Left An Angry Note About Her Food Being Stolen. Clearly She Missed Something

#37 The Company I Used To Work For Would Regularly Post Passive-Aggressive Signs In The Bathroom Regarding How Much Toilet Paper We Could Use Or Cleaning Up After Ourselves By The Sink, But Their Most Recent Sign Is The Worst By Far

#38 Proudly A Passive Aggressive Workplace

#39 Always Remember

#40 Make Things Better

#41 Passive Aggressive Note In The Office

#42 Left A Passive Aggressive Note At Work And Was Told To Post It Here

#43 Saw This On Fb, It "Oozes" A Passive Aggressive Work Environment

#44 This Note In The Bathroom At Work

#45 This "Poem" Over The Sink At Work Makes Me Want To Soak My Dishes

#46 Fridge At Work

#47 Every Few Weeks At My Job Something Happens In The Restroom That Requires Management To Put Up Notes Explaining How To Use The Restroom

#48 Found This In The Office Kitchen This Morning

#49 Co-Workers Keep Stealing My Creamer. Hopefully This Chart Helps

#50 Office Recycling

#51 Post No Flyers

#52 Notes Left On Leaky Faucet At Work

#53 Passive Aggressive Note Regarding Mugs In The Office

#54 Passive Aggressive Message In Work Break Room

#55 Hygiene Notice In The Bathrooms At My Work, Is It Just Me Or Is It A Little Condescending And Passive Aggressive?

#56 Found This At Work

#57 On The Restroom Door Of A Friends Work

#58 I Think Someone Was Already Salty Enough

#59 Passive Aggressive Sign At An Arts & Crafts Shop

#60 Your Are A Grown Man

#61 Don't Be A Piggy

#62 Passive Aggressive Note Posted In The Office Bathroom

#63 Great Passive Aggressive Signage At Work

#64 Passive Aggressive Notes From HR Etl

#65 I Work With My Dad. He Has His Peeves With A Couple Of Our Warehouse Guys. I Always Say Never Get On My Dad's Bad Side. You'll Never Be Able To Redeem Yourself

#66 Does This Count? Picture Of A Sign On Microwave At Work

#67 Things You Find At People's Work Stations

#68 Sign In The Bathroom At Work

#69 This Note With A Smiley Face At My Job

#70 Meanwhile, In Wargaming HQ

#71 Is Your Name Dave?

#72 Our Office Has A Monthly Fridge Purge. Apparently There Now Is A Passive-Aggressive War Brewing Amongst Co-Workers

#73 When A Door Is Not A Door

#74 Yeah, I'm Cool With Passing On That Responsibility

#75 It's Straight Up Gorilla Warfare In My Office Today