The odds are that you’ve worked with at least one incredibly passive-aggressive person during your career. Usually, this type of behavior is awful for team morale, motivation, and dynamics. In some cases, however, it can be straight-up hilarious.

Our team at Bored Panda has compiled this list of some of the most creative and funny notes workers have left for their colleagues. And they are practically oozing passive-aggression. Scroll down for a good laugh as you have that third cup of coffee with your work besties.

#1

Came To Work Today And Saw This Note On The Bathroom Door

Passive-aggressive note taped on wall sarcastically addressing public bathroom door behavior in a coworker setting.

Vital_Granade Report

    #2

    Hope You Guys Can Relish This Note

    Passive-aggressive coworker note about hallway trash and ketchup smell with the word sorry written in ketchup below.

    IsNice Report

    #3

    Passive Aggressive Office Notes That Are So Good You Can’t Even Be Mad

    Passive-aggressive notes from coworkers pinned on a fridge, highlighting humorous office frustrations about dating food cans.

    conditionalcognition Report

    Broadly speaking, there should be no room for passive-aggressive behavior in the workplace. If there’s an issue, it’s best to deal with it directly (if diplomatically) than to lash out in indirect ways. But that’s easier said than done.

    It takes quite a bit of courage to have an honest chat with your colleagues about how their behavior negatively affects you. Meanwhile, leaving a note takes far less energy… and you can feel like you’re taking action while you hope that it solves the issue. To be blunt, it’s lazy behavior, and it’s not as risky as solving your problems directly. (Spoiler warning: it probably won’t. There’s no real, effective alternative to open communication.)

    #4

    Passive Aggressive Office Refrigerator Technique

    Office fridge cluttered with passive-aggressive notes labeled not Debbies highlighting coworker tensions.

    FowelBallz Report

    #5

    Strictest Rule In Office About Returning To Work After Lockdown

    Passive-aggressive coworker note telling employees to stop crying before returning to work shown in office setting.

    EquivalentWestern Report

    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago

    I think I see a loophole that may enable me to never work again

    #6

    The Office Fridge Today

    Four passive-aggressive coworker notes on colorful sticky notes about stolen food and fridge complaints on a stainless steel surface.

    jimthehacksawduggan Report

    Psychology Today explains that passive aggression is an indirect way of expressing your hostility and negative feelings. People who employ passive-aggressive tactics usually aim to hurt or confuse their targets. These behaviors can sabotage your relationships both at work and in your private life.

    “Passive aggression stems from deep anger, hostility, and frustration that a person, for whatever reason, is not comfortable expressing directly. When dealing with passive-aggressive behavior, it’s important to understand that beneath all of those snide remarks lies a deep unhappiness and sadness,” PT points out.
    #7

    Work Place Passive Aggression 101

    Passive-aggressive coworker note reminding to have their mum sign in at reception to do dishes with cups on a kitchen counter.

    DeePeeJay69 Report

    #8

    Dishes

    Passive-aggressive note on a sink urging coworkers to clean their dishes with humor and frustration visible

    asardoni Report

    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago (edited)

    Ohhhh there's a large square cut out of the paper 😅 (it's late and I've had a long day)

    #9

    Our Office Candy Guy Left Us A Note

    Passive-aggressive note on candy dispenser humorously addressing lack of self control in coworkers at office.

    Jazullo913 Report

    There are lots of different ways in which people behave passive-aggressively. Some of the most common ones include the following behaviors:

    1. Procrastinating
    2. Missing deadlines
    3. Avoiding responsibility
    4. Withholding critical information
    5. Deliberately being inefficient
    6. Avoiding discussing concerns openly and directly
    7. Frequently underachieving, even if you're capable of doing better
    #10

    Passive Aggressive Note At This Diner

    Passive-aggressive coworker note on balcony non-smoking area and extended lifespan during meal service

    reddit.com Report

    #11

    A Sign That Someone At My Work Put Up After People Kept Microwaving Fish

    Passive-aggressive workplace note humorously showing acceptable and unacceptable fish for eating at work.

    skilletblast33 Report

    #12

    I Am Not Your Mother

    Passive-aggressive coworker note about washing dishes with a sarcastic meme from office frustration humor collection.

    Suzwella Report

    According to Psychology Today, passively aggressive people often leave jobs either undone or ‘almost’ complete. Furthermore, they often run late. They also aim to subtly sabotage others when they disagree with them.

    For instance, they might give out backhanded compliments or give someone the ‘silent treatment.’
    #13

    Steve

    Passive-aggressive coworker notes including a printed sign that says do not print large jobs next to Steve Jobs photo.

    GreenScREEndEAth Report

    #14

    The People In My Office Just Couldn't Help Themselves

    Passive-aggressive coworker notes posted on a kitchen cabinet warning not to touch a specific mug with humor.

    Pistolfist Report

    #15

    Someone At My Work Is A Realist

    Whiteboard with passive-aggressive coworker notes about a parkour tournament and first aid demo times in office setting.

    imgur.com Report

    Meanwhile, leadership consultant Stefan Falk, an expert in workplace psychology, pointed out to CNBC that passive-aggressive behavior essentially pollutes the work environment and destroys value. According to him, passive-aggressive individuals are inherently self-serving and constantly pursue approval.

    “They can, over time, be viewed as highly competitive as well as result-oriented. But a closer look reveals that the end-game of all this is to serve the own self-interest, not the common good,” Falk notes.

    #16

    Did An Onsite Proofreading Job Today And Lold At This Fine Example Of An Office Kitchen

    Passive-aggressive coworker note about dishwasher placement on a kitchen counter with cups and glasses nearby

    Mel Campbell Report

    #17

    Our It Guy Went On Vacation And Left Us This Note

    Passive-aggressive coworker note humorously refusing calls and asking to wipe internet history if office burns down.

    rayzirxy Report

    #18

    Funniest Response To Passive Aggressive Notes

    Passive-aggressive coworker notes on a door demanding it stay closed and criticizing use of Comic Sans font.

    inayat_43 Report

    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    "Please don't use Random Capitalization either, that's worse than Comic Sans."

    On top of that, passive-aggressive individuals want to have followers, allies, and a community of their own, united in their battle against the work community. These individuals often use so-called ‘street smarts’ to get noticed by people who they think can benefit them professionally.

    As per Falk, they have “a strong and obsessive dedication of playing the internal political game the right way.”

    While they’re doing this, they’ll derail other workers’ agendas, regardless of whether they might actually benefit the company.
    #19

    Well, It Was Sticky

    Passive-aggressive coworker note warning individuals to clean up spilled beverages after repeated messes in the office kitchen.

    CeephalusDryp Report

    #20

    Note I Found In The Fridge At Work

    Passive-aggressive coworker note on sticky note challenging to find a misplaced hair on a wooden desk surface.

    aegri_mentis Report

    #21

    Funny Passive Aggressive Posters Or Notes You’ve Seen Whilst In Hospital

    Passive-aggressive coworker note sarcastically asking to wash used coffee cups to prevent penicillin growth.

    Surely it’s not just me that chuckled when I came across this notice in the kitchen outside the doctors office during one of my locum shifts. Post below if you’ve got images of other passive aggressive posts that made you laugh.

    Starboy_nature88 Report

    The irony is that passive-aggressive employees are frequently concerned with things that don’t affect them because they perceive potential threats in the future. What’s more, they hate their jobs, but they often don’t go for new opportunities elsewhere.

    Falk told CNBC that passive-aggressive individuals operate under the notion of, “I know what I have, I don’t know what I am going to get, and chances are that it might be worse.”
    #22

    A Helpful Note

    Passive-aggressive coworker note on a printer saying pushing harder will make it print faster.

    reddit.com Report

    #23

    Please Check If You Flushed

    Passive-aggressive coworker note with multiple check marks reminding to check if the toilet is flushed in a shared office restroom.

    UnarmedRobonaut Report

    #24

    The Note I Left My Coworker On Friday

    Passive-aggressive note from coworker threatening orchid kidnapping signed by Orchid Liberation Taskforce with skull and crossbones drawing.

    Oh_Sweet_Cheesus Report

    The best antidote to passive-aggression in the workplace is accountability. It’s important to call out your colleagues immediately when they start playing office politics, like taking credit for work they didn’t do or for doing something else than what they promised to.

    “You must make it painful for them not to live by their words,” Falk suggests.
    #25

    My Coworkers Passive Aggressive Message On His Lunch

    Handwritten passive-aggressive note on a takeout container warning coworkers to stay away from someone’s food.

    kstiney18 Report

    #26

    Do Not Use The Microwave And Copy Machine

    Passive-aggressive coworker note warning against using microwave and copy machine at the same time to avoid disaster.

    Lmanwell23 Report

    #27

    Passive Aggressive

    Passive-aggressive notes from coworkers with a homemade paper house around a toilet paper roll as a sarcastic gesture.

    WeasleyIsOurKing7 Report

    Meanwhile, the BBC suggests that if your passive-aggressive coworkers are trying to antagonize you, your best course of action is to control your emotions and remain calm no matter what. This way, you’re denying your colleagues the reactions that they crave.

    If things continue getting worse, either directly address this behavior with the problematic colleague or arrange a meeting with them and your manager. One of the best things you can do is have evidence of the passive-aggressive behavior so the problematic worker can’t deny what they’ve been doing.
    #28

    Office Tensions

    Passive-aggressive coworker note on water cooler expressing frustration about not changing empty water bottles.

    agw9855 Report

    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Parmeisan
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    These things always stress me out. When it's getting really close to empty I'll take as much water as I possibly can in an effort to fully empty it so that I can change it, but it's never enough, there always seems to be a little more water than I can fit in my water bottle. I'm sure the next person gets less than a cup before angrily having to change it. But I *TRY*, I really do, I'm just not throwing water down the sink to do it.

    #29

    My Mom Is Absolutely Done With People Stealing Food In Her Office

    Passive-aggressive coworker note demanding to stop stealing food from the fridge with sarcastic comments included.

    lookatthisfella Report

    #30

    Will Never Get This Song Out Of My Head Now

    Water pitcher with a passive-aggressive note taped on, highlighting coworker frustration and passive-aggressive office humor.

    FairestPlum Report

    Which of these work notes made you chuckle the most? Have you ever witnessed your colleagues leaving anything similar in the workplace?

    Who is the most passive-aggressive person you’ve ever had the ‘pleasure’ of working alongside, and how did you deal with them? Share your work stories in the comments!
    #31

    This Is Hanging In My Work’s Break Room. But We’re In MN, So What Do You Expect?

    Passive-aggressive coworker note asking to wash dishes and clean up after yourself in shared kitchen area.

    Discokitty14 Report

    #32

    Quite A Threat From My Coworker

    Handwritten passive-aggressive note from a coworker warning others not to touch their stuff with a humorous threat.

    Priest_of_Aroo Report

    #33

    This Whole Thing Just

    Passive-aggressive coworker notes stacked on a wall sign, showing frustration with thumbtacks and sticky notes usage.

    reddit.com Report

    #34

    This Note On The Fridge At Work

    Passive-aggressive coworker note humorously addressing drinking Coca-Cola with a promise to replace it twice.

    reddit.com Report

    #35

    Someone Left A Note In The Bathroom At Work

    Passive-aggressive note on torn paper in red ink about a clogged item, showing coworker frustration.

    reddit.com Report

    #36

    My Co-Worker Left An Angry Note About Her Food Being Stolen. Clearly She Missed Something

    Passive-aggressive coworker notes about stolen bananas and misplaced fruit in an office kitchen setting.

    notsourcefedsteve Report

    #37

    The Company I Used To Work For Would Regularly Post Passive-Aggressive Signs In The Bathroom Regarding How Much Toilet Paper We Could Use Or Cleaning Up After Ourselves By The Sink, But Their Most Recent Sign Is The Worst By Far

    Passive-aggressive coworker note asking to use air fresheners and flush as much as desired with a smiley face.

    ProgrammHer147 Report

    #38

    Proudly A Passive Aggressive Workplace

    Passive-aggressive coworker note about jammed machine procedure warning others about paper shredding mistakes.

    miistahmojo Report

    #39

    Always Remember

    Passive-aggressive coworker note warning about polar bear with added sarcastic correction on taped paper

    retarded_beanz Report

    #40

    Make Things Better

    Team improvements board with passive-aggressive coworker note correcting spelling of improvements.

    kitchenham Report

    #41

    Passive Aggressive Note In The Office

    Passive-aggressive workplace note listing traits that require zero talent, expressing coworker frustration and sarcasm.

    Ajjie Report

    #42

    Left A Passive Aggressive Note At Work And Was Told To Post It Here

    Passive-aggressive note on office equipment reminding coworkers to empty waste container and update tablets.

    IgarashiDai Report

    #43

    Saw This On Fb, It "Oozes" A Passive Aggressive Work Environment

    Passive-aggressive coworker note advising to avoid saying that's not my job and encourage responsibility and teamwork.

    SuedeVeil Report

    #44

    This Note In The Bathroom At Work

    Passive-aggressive note above sink giving blunt instructions on how to turn off a tap in a workplace restroom setting

    PHawken Report

    #45

    This "Poem" Over The Sink At Work Makes Me Want To Soak My Dishes

    Passive-aggressive coworker note about keeping the shared sink clean and not soaking dishes with smiley face icons.

    x24p Report

    #46

    Fridge At Work

    Passive-aggressive note on a stainless steel office fridge warning coworkers not to take items they didn’t bring.

    PendletonTheCook Report

    #47

    Every Few Weeks At My Job Something Happens In The Restroom That Requires Management To Put Up Notes Explaining How To Use The Restroom

    Passive-aggressive note in office restroom urging coworkers to flush the toilet and clean up after themselves seriously.

    Beerenthusiast1 Report

    #48

    Found This In The Office Kitchen This Morning

    Passive-aggressive note in office kitchen demanding coworkers wash dishes, highlighting frustration and breaking point at shared workspace.

    imgur.com Report

    #49

    Co-Workers Keep Stealing My Creamer. Hopefully This Chart Helps

    Handwritten passive-aggressive note flowchart about using coffee creamer from a coworker who’s reached their breaking point

    BustersHotHamWater Report

    #50

    Office Recycling

    Passive-aggressive coworker notes about recycling bins with a humorous meme disputing the distance in office hallway steps

    BigTwubble Report

    #51

    Post No Flyers

    Passive-aggressive coworker note posted on glass with images of birds and a construction site warning.

    blokkiesam Report

    #52

    Notes Left On Leaky Faucet At Work

    Passive-aggressive notes from coworkers about a broken spray water fixture with multiple responses stuck above a sink.

    untitled_star Report

    Passive Aggressive Note Regarding Mugs In The Office

    Passive-aggressive coworker note about using plain white cups to avoid confusion and keep personal cups safe.

    riising Report

    #54

    Passive Aggressive Message In Work Break Room

    Locker with a passive-aggressive note from a coworker about tucking bag straps in, highlighting workplace frustration.

    zipjet22 Report

    #55

    Hygiene Notice In The Bathrooms At My Work, Is It Just Me Or Is It A Little Condescending And Passive Aggressive?

    Passive-aggressive coworker note reminding to clean the toilet bowl for hygiene and courtesy in the shared workspace restroom.

    kitkat1224666 Report

    #56

    Found This At Work

    Passive-aggressive note on cardboard demanding someone named Harry be thrown into the dumpster with sarcastic thanks from a coworker.

    wrentheskeleton Report

    On The Restroom Door Of A Friends Work

    Restroom door with passive-aggressive notes about a blocked toilet and handwashing advice from the CDC.

    BadgerOfParadise Report

    #58

    I Think Someone Was Already Salty Enough

    Passive-aggressive coworker note about leaving the salt in the break room and buying salt shakers from the dollar store

    hdhdhgfyfhfhrb Report

    #59

    Passive Aggressive Sign At An Arts & Crafts Shop

    Passive-aggressive note on a store counter sarcastically inviting customers to touch items only if they intend to purchase.

    imgur.com Report

    Your Are A Grown Man

    Passive-aggressive coworker note on bathroom door addressing loud grunting during bathroom use.

    MoPAN Report

    Don't Be A Piggy

    Cutout of Miss Piggy with a passive-aggressive note about cleaning dishes, showcasing coworker frustration.

    linniehaha Report

    #62

    Passive Aggressive Note Posted In The Office Bathroom

    Passive-aggressive coworker note addressing restroom etiquette and frustration over unflushed urine in a shared office bathroom.

    ImNotBourgeoisie Report

    #63

    Great Passive Aggressive Signage At Work

    Passive-aggressive coworker note on fire door rules, expressing frustration with someone not following instructions.

    xGinjaDavex Report

    Passive Aggressive Notes From HR Etl

    Passive-aggressive workplace note highlighting strict schedule rules and clock-in restrictions for coworkers.

    Plantedbetta22 Report

    I Work With My Dad. He Has His Peeves With A Couple Of Our Warehouse Guys. I Always Say Never Get On My Dad's Bad Side. You'll Never Be Able To Redeem Yourself

    Passive-aggressive coworker note with sarcastic instructions for using the office coffee maker and disposing of K-Cups.

    deeyo18 Report

    #66

    Does This Count? Picture Of A Sign On Microwave At Work

    Passive-aggressive coworker note about the smell of fish and popcorn in the office microwave area.

    MooshuCat Report

    #67

    Things You Find At People's Work Stations

    Yellow sticky note with a passive-aggressive message taped above computer screens in a coworker’s workspace.

    B0neheaded Report

    Sign In The Bathroom At Work

    Passive-aggressive coworker note requesting proper toilet flushing decorated with colorful cartoon stickers on office wall.

    acgasp Report

    This Note With A Smiley Face At My Job

    Passive-aggressive coworker note on order list asking not to mark unless handling the order on a whiteboard.

    Seebass_12 Report

    #70

    Meanwhile, In Wargaming HQ

    Microwave with passive-aggressive coworker notes expressing frustration and warnings clearly showing signs of breaking point humor.

    Kabukikitsune Report

    #71

    Is Your Name Dave?

    Bottles of green tea with passive-aggressive coworker notes about the name Dave in a refrigerator shelf.

    MemorableKidsMoments Report

    Our Office Has A Monthly Fridge Purge. Apparently There Now Is A Passive-Aggressive War Brewing Amongst Co-Workers

    Passive-aggressive coworker notes posted on office fridge addressing food frustration and shared space annoyances.

    eldusto84 Report

    When A Door Is Not A Door

    Passive-aggressive notes on a gray door, with humorous messages pointing to a door handle in an office setting.

    BigTwubble Report

    #74

    Yeah, I'm Cool With Passing On That Responsibility

    Passive-aggressive coworker note reminding to switch off the coffee pot, showing office tension and workplace frustration.

    Fine-Night-243 Report

    #75

    It's Straight Up Gorilla Warfare In My Office Today

    Passive-aggressive coworker notes about banana theft and communal shelf warnings in an office kitchen setting

    humblesandwich Report

