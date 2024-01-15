ADVERTISEMENT

While nobody is arguing that being a parent is hard as nails, there are ample reasons to celebrate it. And, if you ask me, dad versions of sarcasm, satire and other amazing forms of humor wrapped up into spot-on posts on X is the way to go.

A dad who goes by the alias Dadman Walking does exactly that—shares his relatable fatherly experience on social media in the form of short, yet witty and accurate remarks, commentary, jokes, and anecdotes.

#1

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

So, Dadman Walking, also known as Shane, introduces himself as an introvert, husband and father of 3 and urges folks to not take him seriously on social media.

Across all the platforms he’s on—Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok—he shares very relatable and downright hilarious experiences from his life as a dad.
#4

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
englishwill67 avatar
Spidercat
Spidercat
Community Member
6 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Time is an illusion. Free yourself from the tyranny of relativity, for comparison is the thief of joy.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#5

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
cadenakuhn avatar
cadena kuhn
cadena kuhn
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well I have both and while my teenager is amazing my toddler just kicked me in the throat so I'm gonna say this is subjective

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

At least according to X, he’s been around since 2014 and has since amassed quite a following. Across all of the social media platforms, he has a bit over 100,000 followers, and Instagram says there’s 1,225 posts already posted, so there’s quite a bit of laughter to be found there.

#7

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#9

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

For context, it goes without saying that a good sense of humor is vital for humans in general, but even more so for parents. On a personal level, humor can help smooth conversations and whole relationships as well as help manage emotions and sooth feelings. And considering that parenting is quite demanding, every bit helps.
#10

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

And from the perspective of the kid, humor can be a great way to teach them to approach life in a more positive manner, helping them to cope with what seems too overwhelming. It’s an amazing coping mechanism.

There’s more—it creates a stronger bond with the kid, helps deal with everyday stress, and all that jazz. However, be cautious with your jokes because some things can cut deep into a kid’s self-esteem.
#13

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

If you want to avoid misusing humor in front of the kid, just remember the following: don’t spin jokes to belittle or demean your child’s intelligence, personality, physical traits, capabilities, feelings, and simply don’t joke at the expense of the kid. Easier said than done sometimes, definitely, but if you do end up slipping, don’t hesitate to apologize immediately.
#16

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
cadenakuhn avatar
cadena kuhn
cadena kuhn
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No no no you're supposed to say this is a good box and keep it forever

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
But why do parents need a good sense of humor? For all the same reasons, really, and more.

Yes, it’s a coping mechanism, yes, it helps deal with stress, but also, for adults with depression, reframing negative experiences in a humorous light can help them avoid a relapse.
#19

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

It goes without saying that humor can have a positive effect on overall quality of life. Folks who score high in particular types of humor are known to have better self-esteem, self-competency, a more positive influence on others, perform better in social interactions and have more control over their anxiety. This is besides positive physical benefits to the immune system and cardiovascular health.
#22

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
rhondamoore avatar
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For my 12 yo daughter its, pick up the 4 towels off the bathroom floor after your shower... who needs 4 towels 🤯

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
And while dads are humans, dads often need more of it to outweigh the pressures and nuances of fatherhood.

If a dad suffers from depression, has crippling anxiety, or feels socially inadequate, humor goes a long way. It’s not just having a strong relationship with their kids—it’s also the added bonus of a transformative experience allowing them to be a better, more functional human being in life.
#25

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay, when am I scheduled for solitary confinement again, please? XP

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#26

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Since humans are social beings by nature, there’s not really a way of avoiding it. So, embrace humor, make life more positive for yourself and everyone else involved, and make sure your humor lifts up, not brings people down. Even more so if you’re a dad whose kids have just left trash in the pot of a plant you love dearly.
#28

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

So, what are your thoughts on any of this? Share your takes and stories in the comment section below!

But if you wanna go full-blown dad humor, look no further than this Bored Panda article on exactly that—dad humor.
#31

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a lamp in my room that has not been switched off in 3 years....

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#34

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Parenting-Tweets-Dadmanwalking

dadmann_walking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

