56 Spot-On Posts About Being A Dad, Shared By This Dedicated X Page
While nobody is arguing that being a parent is hard as nails, there are ample reasons to celebrate it. And, if you ask me, dad versions of sarcasm, satire and other amazing forms of humor wrapped up into spot-on posts on X is the way to go.
A dad who goes by the alias Dadman Walking does exactly that—shares his relatable fatherly experience on social media in the form of short, yet witty and accurate remarks, commentary, jokes, and anecdotes.
This post may include affiliate links.
So, Dadman Walking, also known as Shane, introduces himself as an introvert, husband and father of 3 and urges folks to not take him seriously on social media.
Across all the platforms he’s on—Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok—he shares very relatable and downright hilarious experiences from his life as a dad.
Well I have both and while my teenager is amazing my toddler just kicked me in the throat so I'm gonna say this is subjective
At least according to X, he’s been around since 2014 and has since amassed quite a following. Across all of the social media platforms, he has a bit over 100,000 followers, and Instagram says there’s 1,225 posts already posted, so there’s quite a bit of laughter to be found there.
For context, it goes without saying that a good sense of humor is vital for humans in general, but even more so for parents. On a personal level, humor can help smooth conversations and whole relationships as well as help manage emotions and sooth feelings. And considering that parenting is quite demanding, every bit helps.
And from the perspective of the kid, humor can be a great way to teach them to approach life in a more positive manner, helping them to cope with what seems too overwhelming. It’s an amazing coping mechanism.
There’s more—it creates a stronger bond with the kid, helps deal with everyday stress, and all that jazz. However, be cautious with your jokes because some things can cut deep into a kid’s self-esteem.
If you want to avoid misusing humor in front of the kid, just remember the following: don’t spin jokes to belittle or demean your child’s intelligence, personality, physical traits, capabilities, feelings, and simply don’t joke at the expense of the kid. Easier said than done sometimes, definitely, but if you do end up slipping, don’t hesitate to apologize immediately.
No no no you're supposed to say this is a good box and keep it forever
But why do parents need a good sense of humor? For all the same reasons, really, and more.
Yes, it’s a coping mechanism, yes, it helps deal with stress, but also, for adults with depression, reframing negative experiences in a humorous light can help them avoid a relapse.
It goes without saying that humor can have a positive effect on overall quality of life. Folks who score high in particular types of humor are known to have better self-esteem, self-competency, a more positive influence on others, perform better in social interactions and have more control over their anxiety. This is besides positive physical benefits to the immune system and cardiovascular health.
For my 12 yo daughter its, pick up the 4 towels off the bathroom floor after your shower... who needs 4 towels 🤯
And while dads are humans, dads often need more of it to outweigh the pressures and nuances of fatherhood.
If a dad suffers from depression, has crippling anxiety, or feels socially inadequate, humor goes a long way. It’s not just having a strong relationship with their kids—it’s also the added bonus of a transformative experience allowing them to be a better, more functional human being in life.
Okay, when am I scheduled for solitary confinement again, please? XP
Since humans are social beings by nature, there’s not really a way of avoiding it. So, embrace humor, make life more positive for yourself and everyone else involved, and make sure your humor lifts up, not brings people down. Even more so if you’re a dad whose kids have just left trash in the pot of a plant you love dearly.
So, what are your thoughts on any of this? Share your takes and stories in the comment section below!
But if you wanna go full-blown dad humor, look no further than this Bored Panda article on exactly that—dad humor.
My son has developed a fascination with the food hygiene system we have in the UK. Anywhere that sells food has to display their rating which ranges from 0 to 5. He deemed our kitchen at home a 4. However after much an extensive appeal and cleaning up the crumb that only he could see, he upped us to a 5. Also this morning: Me: *softly* "Good morning, time for get up". HIM: "Sorry, I'm not here right now, leave a message". Then he pulled the duvet over his head. FoodRating...28e628.jpg
My son has developed a fascination with the food hygiene system we have in the UK. Anywhere that sells food has to display their rating which ranges from 0 to 5. He deemed our kitchen at home a 4. However after much an extensive appeal and cleaning up the crumb that only he could see, he upped us to a 5. Also this morning: Me: *softly* "Good morning, time for get up". HIM: "Sorry, I'm not here right now, leave a message". Then he pulled the duvet over his head. FoodRating...28e628.jpg