We’re all used to things looking, being and feeling a certain way. Just like rain is wet, so is the UPS truck brown. No questions asked, no answers needed.

So it’s only fair that seeing a thing in a completely different form, presentation or color than it typically is feels like a glimpse into a parallel universe. And since picturing a red Apple logo in your mind feels odd, Bored Panda did the job for you and wrapped up this list of common things that look nothing like they normally do.

Scroll down and upvote the most interesting pics that show things as if they were snatched from an alternate reality.

This Red Only Rainbow I Saw At Midnight In Finland

Deep Blue Slime Mold: Not Our Typical Shiny, But Very Cool Nonetheless

A Black Stop Sign

A country not part of the 1968 Vienna Convention on Road Traffic? or alternatively, simply private property ;-)

Shiny McDonald's

funnily enough that would be the perfect place for a burger king

Starbucks In Al Seef, Dubai, UAE

I might even buy a coffee in there

McDonald's In Roswell, New Mexico

Subaru-Branded Honey From My Local Dealership. Harvested From Their Rooftop

Volkswagen sells Curry sausages, so not unusual I guess?

Cut Into A Watermelon My Husband Picked Up The Other Day At A Farm Stand And We Learned That Yellow Watermelons Are A Thing

hey my brother’s karate teacher once gave us some of this it was very cool it tasted a bit less flavorful than regular watermelon though

This Public Restroom At A Hotel Has Black Toilet Paper

it looks interesting and all but i’ll bring up something i have seen many times: how do you know when you’re fully cleansed?

This Flat Fire Extinguisher I Found

It's Finally Ripe

I Saw This Vertical Chess Board At A Bourbon Bar

Blue Java Banana

Pink Ambulance - Oklahoma

A KFC That’s Been Painted Green

Environmentally friendly 😁

This Lowercase Stop Sign

It's asking quieter and nicer

A White Redwood Baby

Trees can have albinism. They don't survive long though as they are unable to absorb enough sunlight

Shiny Broccoli, Wonder What The Blue Ones Taste Like?

There Was A Massive Pirate Ship Driving Around My Neighborhood

Pink Screen Of Death

Windows actually has many coloured error screens these days. Blue is still the most common but you can have black, red and pink apparently.

This Princess Leia Fire Hydrant I Saw Today

Mac N Cheese - The Blue Version

Pink Pineapple

"Welcome To McDonald's, Would You Like To Make A Deposit Or A Withdrawal?"

I'd like to withdraw some food please

How Am I Supposed To Teach My Kids Anything?

Teach them that mistakes are ok and everyone makes them.

Saw This Car Filling Up At A Gas Station In Illinois And Did A Double-Take. The Top Tires Spin Too

Nice to have in a rollover accident. Just keep motoring.

Green Burger King In Puerto Rico

Shiny Coca-Cola - 5x More Unhealthy Than A Regular Coca-Cola

FYI: All Deloreans Left The Factory In Silver Or Gold

They also rust really easy. Makes sense to coat them to prevent it. Pink though... Is a choice.

I Work At A Gas Station. The Sodas We Put In The Fridge For Individual Sale Come In Black And White Boxes

Pink Icicles Underneath A Grate At A Carwash I Work At

A Wendy’s Built With Shipping Containers

Heinz Ketchup And Mayo Ice Cream

absolutely repulsive but i am also intrigued, i really want to know how it tastes

Those Green And Blue Burgers Really Taste As Gross As They Look

Thanks for the warning.

Green Heinz Tomato Sauce

Yellow Coke

Does This Count?

Blue Telephone Box In London

It's of mixed heritage. It's father was a phone box, but momma was a TARDIS

Who Did This

Yellow Fire Extinguisher

For grease/oil fires.

Pikablu At A Local Thrift Shop

This Fanta Is In The Wrong-Colored Bottle

This All-Pink Church I Found In My Hometown

I got married in a pink church! Well, more suble pale pink than this. It's not uncommon for small villages to paint their small wooden churches in subtle colours in Sweden.

Pink Police Car

Red School Bus

Blacked out windows, that's a prison transport bus.

A White UPS Truck

Its an albino, it won't survive long, since nobody know what it does

Starbucks With A Blue Board

My Wife Said There Was A 7-Eleven In The Town Center. Drove By It The First Time Before I Saw It

This Target We Saw In Tennessee

This IKEA In Espoo, Finland Is The Only White IKEA In The World

How do you find it in the snow?

My Older Brother Nearly Ate Fries With This. Since When Does Heinz Make Jam?

the combination of fries and strawberry jam sounds somewhat pleasant

Reverse-Colored Playing Cards

Shiny Pizza Hut

Shiny McDonald's

This Red Subway Logo

A Camouflaged Dr Pepper Truck Used On US Military Bases To Restock Base Vending Machines

Blue Chick-Fil-A

Grey Stitch At A Mall

I want one, he looks even cuter grey.

Doritos Bag Was Printed In Black And White

The Ultra Rare Grey Wet Floor Sign

It's for vomit instead of water. Not an actual fact

A Blue Fire Alarm I Saw

Green Circle K In Florida

BMW Logo I Saw On My College Campus Today

BMW Logo I Saw On My College Campus Today