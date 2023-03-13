129 “Glitchy” Pics Of Common Things That Don’t Look The Way They Are Supposed To
We’re all used to things looking, being and feeling a certain way. Just like rain is wet, so is the UPS truck brown. No questions asked, no answers needed.
So it’s only fair that seeing a thing in a completely different form, presentation or color than it typically is feels like a glimpse into a parallel universe. And since picturing a red Apple logo in your mind feels odd, Bored Panda did the job for you and wrapped up this list of common things that look nothing like they normally do.
Scroll down and upvote the most interesting pics that show things as if they were snatched from an alternate reality.
This Red Only Rainbow I Saw At Midnight In Finland
Deep Blue Slime Mold: Not Our Typical Shiny, But Very Cool Nonetheless
A Black Stop Sign
Shiny McDonald's
Starbucks In Al Seef, Dubai, UAE
McDonald's In Roswell, New Mexico
Subaru-Branded Honey From My Local Dealership. Harvested From Their Rooftop
Cut Into A Watermelon My Husband Picked Up The Other Day At A Farm Stand And We Learned That Yellow Watermelons Are A Thing
This Public Restroom At A Hotel Has Black Toilet Paper
This Flat Fire Extinguisher I Found
It's Finally Ripe
I Saw This Vertical Chess Board At A Bourbon Bar
Blue Java Banana
Pink Ambulance - Oklahoma
A KFC That’s Been Painted Green
A White Redwood Baby
Trees can have albinism. They don't survive long though as they are unable to absorb enough sunlight
Shiny Broccoli, Wonder What The Blue Ones Taste Like?
There Was A Massive Pirate Ship Driving Around My Neighborhood
Pink Screen Of Death
Windows actually has many coloured error screens these days. Blue is still the most common but you can have black, red and pink apparently.
This Princess Leia Fire Hydrant I Saw Today
Mac N Cheese - The Blue Version
Pink Pineapple
"Welcome To McDonald's, Would You Like To Make A Deposit Or A Withdrawal?"
How Am I Supposed To Teach My Kids Anything?
Saw This Car Filling Up At A Gas Station In Illinois And Did A Double-Take. The Top Tires Spin Too
Green Burger King In Puerto Rico
Shiny Coca-Cola - 5x More Unhealthy Than A Regular Coca-Cola
FYI: All Deloreans Left The Factory In Silver Or Gold
They also rust really easy. Makes sense to coat them to prevent it. Pink though... Is a choice.
I Work At A Gas Station. The Sodas We Put In The Fridge For Individual Sale Come In Black And White Boxes
Pink Icicles Underneath A Grate At A Carwash I Work At
A Wendy’s Built With Shipping Containers
Heinz Ketchup And Mayo Ice Cream
Those Green And Blue Burgers Really Taste As Gross As They Look
Green Heinz Tomato Sauce
Yellow Coke
Does This Count?
Blue Telephone Box In London
It's of mixed heritage. It's father was a phone box, but momma was a TARDIS
Who Did This
Yellow Fire Extinguisher
Pikablu At A Local Thrift Shop
This Fanta Is In The Wrong-Colored Bottle
This All-Pink Church I Found In My Hometown
I got married in a pink church! Well, more suble pale pink than this. It's not uncommon for small villages to paint their small wooden churches in subtle colours in Sweden.
Pink Police Car
Red School Bus
A White UPS Truck
Starbucks With A Blue Board
My Wife Said There Was A 7-Eleven In The Town Center. Drove By It The First Time Before I Saw It
This Target We Saw In Tennessee
This IKEA In Espoo, Finland Is The Only White IKEA In The World
My Older Brother Nearly Ate Fries With This. Since When Does Heinz Make Jam?
Reverse-Colored Playing Cards
Shiny Pizza Hut
This Red Subway Logo
A Camouflaged Dr Pepper Truck Used On US Military Bases To Restock Base Vending Machines
Blue Chick-Fil-A
Grey Stitch At A Mall
Doritos Bag Was Printed In Black And White
The Ultra Rare Grey Wet Floor Sign
It's for vomit instead of water. Not an actual fact