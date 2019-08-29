8Kviews
I Created A Series Called “I Was Cutout For This” To Tell My Travel Stories For Me (20 Pics)
8Kviews
My name is Ana Stretcu and I created a series called "I was cutout for this" based on paper cutouts designed to add an aww-factor to the photos I take during a road trip.
I didn't want my travel photos to end up in a forgotten folder on my laptop, so I decided to make them more memorable by adding a quirky little twist. I created paper cutouts of me and my boyfriend and took them along for the ride. And the photos turned out extra adorable.
I thought this project would come to a natural end when our trip ended, but the paper dolls were bitten by the travel bug so I decided to keep going. And now they're still going on little adventures, but usually closer to home.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
boyfirend be like : Even though the llama is cute but my girl is cuter
Lol im so blind I JUST realised on THIS on it says "I was cut out for this"
The dedication to the drawings amazes me. All are set perfectly!
So cute! ^^ Keep making them!
Ah thank you so much! I will keep making them :D
This is so sweet and wholesome :)
Thank you so much!
My pleasure ^ ^
Adorable.
Thank you!
So cute! ^^ Keep making them!
Ah thank you so much! I will keep making them :D
This is so sweet and wholesome :)
Thank you so much!
My pleasure ^ ^
Adorable.
Thank you!