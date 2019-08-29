My name is Ana Stretcu and I created a series called "I was cutout for this" based on paper cutouts designed to add an aww-factor to the photos I take during a road trip.

I didn't want my travel photos to end up in a forgotten folder on my laptop, so I decided to make them more memorable by adding a quirky little twist. I created paper cutouts of me and my boyfriend and took them along for the ride. And the photos turned out extra adorable.

I thought this project would come to a natural end when our trip ended, but the paper dolls were bitten by the travel bug so I decided to keep going. And now they're still going on little adventures, but usually closer to home.

More info: Instagram