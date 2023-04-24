I'm a paper artist, and I'm a huge fan of movies and TV series! While crafting, I watch a lot of dramas, thrillers, horrors, comedies, and animated movies. So here are some of my favorite fan art pieces. Hope you like it!

More info: Instagram | inspireuplift.com | scrinkl.com | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Winnie The Pooh

Winnie The Pooh

Report

6points
Margaret Scrinkl
POST
#2

The Lion King

The Lion King

Report

5points
Margaret Scrinkl
POST
#3

The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian

Report

5points
Margaret Scrinkl
POST
#4

Stranger Things

Stranger Things

Report

5points
Margaret Scrinkl
POST
#5

Turning Red

Turning Red

Report

4points
Margaret Scrinkl
POST
#6

Aladdin

Aladdin

Report

4points
Margaret Scrinkl
POST
#7

Star Wars

Star Wars

Report

4points
Margaret Scrinkl
POST
#8

Fantastic Beasts

Fantastic Beasts

Report

4points
Margaret Scrinkl
POST
#9

Deadpool

Deadpool

Report

4points
Margaret Scrinkl
POST
#10

It

It

Report

4points
Margaret Scrinkl
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Report

4points
Margaret Scrinkl
POST
#12

Scream

Scream

Report

4points
Margaret Scrinkl
POST
#13

The Handmaid's Tale

The Handmaid's Tale

Report

4points
Margaret Scrinkl
POST
#14

Grinch

Grinch

Report

3points
Margaret Scrinkl
POST
#15

Wonder

Wonder

Report

3points
Margaret Scrinkl
POST
#16

13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why

Report

2points
Margaret Scrinkl
POST
#17

It

It

Report

2points
Margaret Scrinkl
POST
#18

Game Of Thrones

Game Of Thrones

Report

1point
Margaret Scrinkl
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!