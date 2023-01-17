Cats are our friends, enemies, frenemies, and in some cases - muses. Just by existing, they have occupied the internet, and today we have one more artist for you related to cats.

Instagram account st.aftercigs already has a pretty big following of 190K people who were bewitched by the paintings of a sassy, inspirational, and sometimes scary cat that is doing human things. The artist told Bored Panda where the inspiration comes from: "I adopted a cat in early 2021, and I am really into her grumpy and sassy cattitude; that’s how the whole story started. I observe her, play with her, and I blend her cattitude with my sarcastic nature into the painting."

So, without further ado, we present you with these rather bold humorous artworks.

